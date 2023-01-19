For the first time this season, South Carolina women’s basketball had no issues dispatching an opponent on the road in SEC play.

The No. 1 Gamecocks faced early pushes from Georgia, Mississippi State and Kentucky over the last three weeks, but doubled up Vanderbilt 96-48 thanks to an early 16-0 run and a 61.9 percent shooting clip from the floor.

South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) briefly trailed Vanderbilt (9-11, 0-6 SEC) 9-8 in the early minutes, but ripped off one of its trademark scoring streaks to put the outcome beyond any doubt before the first quarter was out. It was the 30th time this season South Carolina has scored at least 10 points in a row, and was just the start of a dominant night.

It was yet another huge performance from Aliyah Boston, this time with a touch of history added. Boston recorded 16 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting and 10 rebounds, her 72nd career double-double. That 72nd mark ties her with Sheila Foster for South Carolina’s all-time record, a tally that has stood up for more than 40 years. She also finished the game with two assists and three blocks, spearheading the Gamecocks’ block party.

"I think when you can consistently play at a high level and create a high standard for yourself, that's the better part," head coach Dawn Staley said about Boston. "That is who she is. Her consistency, her ability to always think of any situation she is in as a challenge and she gets up for it, that's who she is."

South Carolina blocked 23.3 percent of all Vanderbilt shot attempts, totaling up 14 blocks with five different players registering at least one. It was not just the bigs who were getting in on the fun, with Kierra Fletcher and Laeticia Amihere each blocking three shots. That huge size advantage showed up everywhere on the stat sheet, from the 49-23 lead in rebounds South Carolina finished with to the 60 points in the paint.

"We don't like when people score on us," Staley said. "So we take it really personal. We're made up that way. We were intentional about making sure we kept people in front of us and used our ability to block shots to swat some shots away."

There was no need to really push the envelope on outside shooting with such an interior edge, and South Carolina did not with only seven 3-point shot attempts, its second-lowest total of the season. Zia Cooke and Brea Beal knocked down the only two successful attempts of the evening, and Cooke continued her relentless scoring streak by dropping in another 17 points, scoring in double-figures for the seventh straight conference game and 11th straight game overall.

"We knew that coming into the game we put a special emphasis on points in the paint," Staley said. "I thought Vanderbilt did a really good job in the beginning of the game keeping us away from the paint, making us take some ill-advised shots, and then finally the game really settled down and we just really made a concerted effort and we were intentional in trying to get the ball in the paint."

Kamilla Cardoso pulled in 15 rebounds, tying her for the most rebounds by a Gamecock in a single-game this season. She also scored 10 of the 41 South Carolina bench points, pacing the reserves in scoring just ahead of Laeticia Amihere and Raven Johnson with nine and eight points respectively.

On the injury front there was one piece of mounting troubles. Before the game, the team announced that point guard Talaysia Cooper suffered an ankle injury since the last game and would be day-to-day. This put her alongside Sania Feagin on the injured list, as Feagin missed her fourth consecutive game with a leg injury. All 12 other Gamecocks hit the floor, including true freshman Chloe Kitts who played more than she had in the last three games combined with 10 minutes of action.

The Gamecocks will aim for their 26th consecutive win when they return to Colonial Life Arena on Sunday to host Arkansas.



