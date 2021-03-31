“Seems like every time one of my teams play them, for the most part, they really up their juice on that defensive end and really take it personal on that end and play really hard.”

“They were really special today,” he said. “I thought today they were spectacular. It's hard to win, hard to be competitive, I don't think we scored after the three-minute mark. There was three minutes to go in the third quarter and we don't score again. They're just long and really they're quick, athletic. They blocked 14 shots. One kid had nine. So they contest you in everything that you do, whether you're out there three-point range or all the way to the rim. They really make it hard on you. Again, you have to love a team that does that. It's part of defense, contesting the shot. A lot of people don't do that. And they do it. Again, that's a reflection of Dawn.

Both of those are correct. It always takes a little luck when a record is set. And yet nobody else shut down an opponent like that. Texas also has one of the best offensive players in the country, Charli Collier, and South Carolina shut her down. I’m pretty sure all those naysayers are going to be singing her praises when she is picked first in the WNBA draft.

But the 34 points are the fewest by a team in the Elite Eight or later, where the teams are, for all intents and purposes, on an even playing field. That is what made it so impressive.

South Carolina became the first team in NCAA tournament history to hold a team scoreless for an entire quarter. Texas’ 34 points were a season low for a South Carolina opponent, and the lowest total South Carolina has ever allowed in the tournament. It wasn’t the lowest score ever, nor was 23% shooting the worst field goal percentage ever. Really, that part isn’t surprising. There are a lot of #1/#16 games where the teams aren’t even playing the same sport.

The 24-hour rule is in effect, so that gives me 24-hours to wrap up the Elite Eight.

Slow Cooke-ing

Zia Cooke won the region Most Outstanding Player, despite, and I read this on Twitter so you know it’s true, being a selfish player who costs South Carolina games because she shoots the ball and should be benched. Also, I learned from some people on Twitter that Cooke and Destanni Henderson are the same person.

Dawn Staley saw the Twitter hot takes too, and she was unimpressed.

“I saw some of the social media posts that people were talking about Zia and some of the shots she took throughout the season,” Staley said. “You can't shut a player down like Zia as a coach, like ‘don't shoot the ball, don't.’ You have to teach her along the way how to be more deliberate, how to trim the fat off of her game. So she's in a position to do what she did for us on the biggest stage.”

Cooke averaged 14 points on 42% shooting and, after not making a three in the first two games, finished at 40% from three. Cooke also played tough defense and stayed under control and in the flow of the game. Cooke has admitted that she has to fight the urge to make flashy plays and take over the game, reverting to her high school ways, but winning is more important than stats.

“It's always an adjustment at first, but coach was saying the other day, all of us could have went to a different school and have 30 (shot) attempts a game,” Cooke said, “but for us all to come together and play as a team together, it's awesome. To have a group of All-Stars come together and play together, I feel like it's showing for us right now the way that we're playing as a team.”

“This close”

For some reason, after each game in San Antonio, someone has asked Staley or a player if the last game was the Gamecocks’ best game of the season. The answer is always no (like, did you even watch? There have been some pretty obvious flaws), but Cooke thinks they have seen all the best pieces and are ready to put everything together.

“We're getting closer and closer to the goal we want to get to, and the pieces are falling into place,” she said. “It's coming, though. Almost there, (holding her fingers close together) like this much.”

Staley agreed, and couldn’t help but throw a little shade on all the fairweather fans (and some media) who gave up on the team.

“Make no mistake, this team stuck together, this team came together, and this team is playing some of the best basketball at the right time, and for all the people that doubted this moment, you can come on back,” she said. “We always got room on the bandwagon for you.”

More than a number

Aliyah Boston had, by her standards, a quiet game with just ten points on 2-11 shooting, with seven missed layups, eight rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. But she dominated her matchup with Collier, holding her to four points and four rebounds and making her a total non-factor with a combination of strength, skill, and will.

How imposing was it to see Boston, whenever she got Collier one-one-one, wave everybody off for a clearout because she knew she couldn’t be stopped? That’s the kind of display of “other things,” as Staley referred to them, that

I noted at halftime that the first half was a great example of why Boston is so much better than her numbers. The box score said eight points, two rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. But if you actually watched the game, she was responsible for forcing at least another three turnovers, a couple of rushed shots, and created at least another 15 points for teammates by getting the defense out of position or making the pass that set up the assist. She is so good defensively that she can shut down a play before it ever gets started.

All that and Staley was still pushing Boston to be more dominant and more consistent.

“I thought Aliyah came in, her eyes were wide open, and I thought the moment may have gotten the best of her early on,” Staley said. “It took her a while to settle in to be the Aliyah we need every game, but Aliyah does so many other great things for us.”

Sadly, it is hard for Boston to win individual awards because her numbers look average against other top players. She’s a finalist, but voters like to fall back on numbers, even if she needs 30 shots to get 22 points and her team lost by 20 (I’m not referring to anyone in particular, just general bias over the years).

Stanford history

South Carolina is 1-5 all time against Stanford, but 1-0 in FInal Four games. There haven’t been many games, but there is a colorful history between the two programs. Tara VanDerveer coached Staley in the Olympics, and the formed a close bound, with Staley long citing VanDerveer as a mentor. Staley once said “I’d take four midgets who can play” when asked if she needed to recruit taller players like Stanford had. Stanford was an unofficial measuring stick early in Staley’s tenure, when four times in four seasons. The games were lopsided at first, and even when they first met in the NCAA tournament, another lopsided loss, Staley said she was proud of her players because they weren’t out-played, they were out-talented. The next fall, South Carolina lost by four and had all but eliminated the talent gap.

Five years later they met in the Final Four and Staley finally got the best of her mentor. A’ja Wilson dominated the glass, Allisha Gray scored 18 points, and freshman Tyasha Harris hit clutch free throws as South Carolina shut down Stanford in the second half.

Ty and Kiki

After the game, Staley dedicated the win to Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, last year’s two seniors who missed out on a chance to play in the tournament.

“We're going to enjoy it because, again, you never know when things will be taken away from you,” Staley said. “Last year things were taken away. I'm glad our players fought to be in this position because we had two very special seniors that didn't get a chance to finish their careers out in the form of playing in the NCAA Tournament. So Ty and Kiki, these nets are certainly for you, and we appreciate the legacy that you left with our players to put them in this position to compete at a high level, to forge ahead even though you guys left a big void on our team. We're going to enjoy it.”

Timetables

Staley was asked about the process of turning South Carolina into one of the sport’s dominant programs. She shared an amusing anecdote about her hiring and the timetable she expected.

“Our AD Eric Hyman was like, he said three to four years, and I was looking at him like you must not know me. You must not know who you hired,” she said. “He knew more than I did of what was here in South Carolina, the type of players that were here.”

He also knew that Staley would change it, even took a little bit longer than she wanted.

Sad note

Staley mentioned that the mother of one of the assistant coaches had passed away while the Gamecocks were in the bubble in San Antonio. Assistant coach Jolette Law’s mother Lena died March 25. Funeral arrangements are still being made.