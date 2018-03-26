GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina's season ended with a 94-65 loss to Connecticut Monday night in the Elite 8.

Offensively, South Carolina was able to accomplish what it hoped to. A'ja Wilson and Alexis Jennings controlled the paint, to the tune of 42 points. And after six turnovers in the first seven minutes, South Carolina largely protected the ball, shooting 56 percent in the first half and 50 percent for the game.

But the Huskies couldn't miss. They shot 9-10 from three in the first half, including a three at the buzzer by Crystal Dangerfield to take a 21-point lead into the break. Dangerfield struggled with shin splints, and had scored in double figures just twice in the Huskies' last 15 games, went 5-5 from three in the first half. She finished with 21 points, her most since the season opener, when she scored 24.

"She made wide-open shots," Dawn Staley said. "They were practice shots, with her feet set and no one really around her and then if you watch them in warmups, those are the kind of shots that they hit. Certainly we didn't do a good job of staying close to home to her. We kind of dug ourselves in the hole by helping off too much."

Connecticut was hot from the opening tip, scoring on its first four possessions. South Carolina's early turnovers prevented it from keeping pace, and Connecticut quickly led 17-8. South Carolina managed to match baskets, especially in the second quarter, but it was trading twos for threes, and the lead grew.

"I thought we, for the most part, stuck to our game plan," Staley said. "But UConn makes you pay. You've got to pick your poison. If you dig in too much to help in the paint, they are going to kill you on the outside. If you over play on the outside, you know, they are going to backdoor you for wide-open layups. It was that kind of game in which we could not control it, especially early on."

In addition to Dangerfield, Katie Lou Samuelson and Kia Nurse where hot from three, although Samuelson did miss the only three of the first half. Samuelson went 4-7 from three and scored 17 points, while Nurse went 3-5 and scored 11. Gabby Williams led Connecticut with 23 points. She added five rebounds and five assists.

For the Gamecocks, it was all Wilson and Jennings. Wilson, playing in her final game, gave everything she had. Wilson led all players with 27 points and eight rebounds, and the Gamecock offense ran through her. With 3:15 left to play, Wilson checked out of the game for the final time. She hugged her coaches and teammates, and then sat down and covered her face with a towel, sobbing uncontrollably.

"We could have tried anything but they were shooting pretty well - great - from three-point line," Wilson said. "At that point, you just have to give everything that you have and leave it all on the court."

Jennings added 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. She provided the needed compliment for Wilson in the high-low game, but they got little help from the rest of the team.

Tyasha Harris made almost no impact despite playing 38 minutes. She was scoreless on 0-6 shooting, with four rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who had played so well in the postseason, was also quiet. She committed two fouls on her first defensive possession, fouling Samuelson on a three to give Connecticut a four-point play, and having to sit the rest of the first half. Herbert Harrigan finished with two points and three rebounds in just 14 minutes.

Notes:

Harris entered the game one assist away from tying the South Carolina single season record. She tied the record on a deflected pass to Wilson in the first quarter, then broke it on a pass to LaDazhia Williams in the fourth quarter. ... Bianca Jackson, who scored 20 in the first game against Connecticut, only scored eight points. Williams and LeLe Grissett each scored four points. ... South Carolina had a 48-40 edge in points in the paint, and Conneticut had a 29-27 rebounding edge. ... South Carolina finished with just 13 turnovers, but Connecticut got 17 points off. South Carolina got 14 points off seven Connecticut turnovers. ... South Carolina's season is over. Connecticut advances to the Final Four.