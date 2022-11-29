Coming into the game, the story for South Carolina women's basketball was about one of the longest-tenured players on the team.

After 40 thrilling minutes of basketball at Colonial Life Arena, it was all about one of its newcomers.

Senior superstar Aliyah Boston did start after injuring her right foot against Hampton and going into the night as a "gametime decision" as Dawn Staley put it, but Georgia Tech transfer Kierra Fletcher stole the show.

Fletcher scored 12 points, including eight in a blistering third quarter where she kept the Gamecocks afloat as they fought back from a 10-point deficit to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64.

Boston ended up leading the way in scoring with 18 points, and her frontcourt mate Kamilla Cardoso scored her season-high 16 points. The Brazillian forward scored 14 of those points in the second half on 7-of-10 shooting, and ended up just two points shy of her career high in scoring.

In a lot of ways, South Carolina's (7-0) first big home non-confernece test looked the same way as its one on the road. Like against Stanford, it faced a tough zone defense for most of the night. Like against Stanford, it struggled mightily to get anything going in terms of perimeter shooting.

Like against Stanford, it found a way to win.

UCLA (7-1) jumped out to a 31-21 advantage and dictated terms almost the entire way through the first half. Its paint-packing defense forced South Carolina outside of its comfort zone on offense, and the Gamecocks shot just 1-of-14 from 3-point range in a continuing trend of outside struggles for the team. Boston started, but played almost the entire first quarter without scoring as she attempted to find herself again following the injury.

Frustrations mounted all night for the Gamecocks. From a "personal intentional foul" on Boston after a lengthy review that led to to UCLA free throws, five missed free throws of their own to a stretch of 11 consecutive missed shorts from the floor, Staley's team spent all night playing catch-up and needed some kind of spark.

And just in time, it became the Fletcher show.

She scored eight points in a row for South Carolina at one point, breaking UCLA's zone with consistent midrange shooting and forcing the Bruins to change things up and account for her. The combination of Fletcher on the floor along with Staley's big lineup of Boston and Cardoso eventually paid huge dividends as more space opened up inside.

UCLA's Charisma Osborne scored 24 points and Kiki Rice added in 16 as the visitors kept the margin close down the stretch, but a critical sequence late proved to be fatal.

WIth South Carolina leading 60-56 and the clock ticking towards one minute remaining, Rice was called for a foul on the perimeter. It was UCLA's fifth team foul of the quarter, meaning South Carolina had two free throws coming despite the foul not being in the act of shooting. Rice was then called for a technical foul for arguing the call, giving South Carolina two more free throws plus the ball.

In total it turned into a five-point possession for the Gamecocks, turning a 60-56 nailbiter into a 65-56 game that gave South Carolina some badly needed breathing room.

The Gamecocks took care of business from the free throw line throughout the final minute and officially saw off the Bruins in a tough ranked battle to pick up their 17th consecutive victory over AP-ranked teams.

South Carolina will be back in action at home again on Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Memphis Tigers.