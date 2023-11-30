CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Battle-tested for the first time, and through it.

No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball played by far its worst half of the season in the first 20 minutes at No. 24 North Carolina. It suffered eight turnovers, including three straight to open proceedings. It lost the rebounding battle by eight, and trailed by a season-high 11 points early in the second quarter.

Even down the stretch after taking an eight-point lead, three missed free throws and two fouls at the other end led to a bumpy end of the road.

But it held the fort just long enough to re-group and grind out a 65-58 victory.

The final minute of the first half was the sea change South Carolina (6-0) needed after a series of failed attempts to claw back into the game. With North Carolina (6-2) leading 29-21 — a lead it held the entire first half — Kamilla Cardoso kicked out of a double-team down low to hit a wide open Bree Hall for South Carolina’s first made 3-pointer and just its second assist of the entire half.

Ashlyn Watkins swatted a shot at the other end to start a transition break which Cardoso finished off after a dish from Raven Johnson, and the Gamecocks escaped the court at Carmichael Arena with just a three-point deficit despite a disastrous passage of play.

Watkins finished with 10 points including a pair of crucial fourth quarter buckets to stem a Tar Heel run, but it was a first quarter altercation between the sophomore forward and North Carolina’s leading scorer Deja Kelly that lit the match on an explosive night.

Kelly and Watkins were tangled up going for a loose ball on a North Carolina offensive possession and after Watkins came away with the steal, the two were again involved in a physical play going for a rebound at the other end. Finally after some jawing while going down the floor, including some pleas from Cardoso for her teammate to back off, more contact finally led to the end of the rope. Handchecks flew, a raucous crowd became even more frenzied and the physicality dial on the game flipped.

The end result was double technical fouls and no free throws either way, but it was an early inflection point illustrating the seeming lack of composure from a young team facing its first true road environment.

It was the two most experienced guards on the roster who pulled South Carolina out of its doldrums. Hall’s 3-pointer got the ball rolling just before halftime, and Te-Hina Paopao came up clutch throughout the second half. Her 3-pointer early in the half gave the Gamecocks their first lead of the night, and another crucial one took the advantage back out to five points after the home team trimmed the margin to 51-49 with under six minutes remaining.

Paopao and Hall combined for 29 points and 10 of South Carolina’s 22 made field goals, to say nothing of the invaluable calming presence both had on the floor during the first bit of crunch time this group has experienced in the post-freshies era.

And who else but Hall would hit the 3-pointer that gave South Carolina its largest lead of the game at 60-52 with just over two minutes remaining, although even that was not enough to finish the game as three Johnson missed free throws allowed the Tar Heels to pull back with three points with Chloe Kitts going to the free throw line.

The sophomore sank both free throws right in front of the student section, finally finding enough strength to quiet it for good and slam the door on a brutallly tricky environment.

