“The first quarter got a little too fast for us,” Geno Auriemma said. “It got sped up. Some shots were a little rushed, some were forced, some were easy that didn’t go in. Defensively they were really good and they put a tremendous amount of pressure on our perimeter game.”

In front of a raucous sellout crowd, South Carolina controlled the game from the opening tip. South Carolina held Connecticut to two points on 1-16 shooting in the first quarter, the lowest scoring quarter ever for the Huskies. South Carolina never trailed, and led 11-2 at the end of the first.

South Carolina was 0-8 all-time against UConn, and 0-7 under Dawn Staley. Since this portion of the series began in 2015, the closest South Carolina had come was an 11-point loss in 2017. What was set up to become a rivalry became a dud, as South Carolina seldom made the game competitive. This year is different.

#1 South Carolina cemented its claim as the nation’s best team with a 70-52 win over Connecticut, the first in program history.

With the Gamecocks struggling for points, Tyasha scored ten straight for the Gamecocks as the defensive first quarter turned into an offensive second. She became more of a distributor after that, finishing with 19 points, 11 assists, and no turnovers.

“From the start I knew I had to be more assertive,” Harris said. “Once I get that rolling I can get other things rolling and pass to my teammates.”

South Carolina shot a scorching 77 percent from the floor to lead 35-23 at halftime. That carried into the third quarter. South Carolina opened on an 11-2 run behind threes from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Harris, and Brea Beal. The run put South Carolina up by 21, and although Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said that run sealed the game.

“All those threes at the start of the second half, that was a back-breaker there,” Auriemma said.

It wasn’t without some drama. The Huskies scored nine straight across the third and fourth quarters to pull within 11, but Aliyah Boston hit a jumper, Herbert Harrigan hit another three, and then Zia Cooke took over. Cooke took a beating all game and had a tough shooting night, but she scored nine of her fifteen points in the fourth quarter to put the game away. South Carolina outscored Connecticut in all four quarters and unfamiliar situation for the Huskies.

“We’re allowed to lose a goddamn game once in a while where the other team plays better than us,” Auriemma said. “South Carolina played way better than Connecticut. That’s allowed to happen once in a while.”

South Carolina held Connecticut to a season-low 52 points on 36 percent shooting. Crystal Dangerfield, who led all scorers with 28 points, went 4-8 from three, but the rest of the team went 0-9, tying a season low. South Carolina got 11 points off 15 Connecticut turnovers, while turning it over just seven times, and seemed to get every loose ball.

“I knew that if we were able to play the type of defense we’ve been playing all season long that we would have some disruption,” Staley said.

“They wanted it more than us,” Megan Walker said. “We didn’t box out well enough and we weren’t aggressive.”

The win puts South Carolina in an unfamiliar place atop the women’s college basketball world. Even when the Gamecocks won it all in 2017, they had to come out of left field to do it. But this year they have handled every challenge sent their way and in defiant fashion. Harris and Herbert Harrigan are the steady seniors, but this team’s swagger, and the winning that it inspires, comes from the freshmen.

In addition to Cooke, who added four rebounds and three steals, Boston finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Beal only had five points and two rebounds, but she was aggressive and played physical defense, holding Connecticut’s leading scorer Walker to 10 points on 5-11 shooting and 0-4 from three.

“There were times when their freshmen didn’t play like freshmen at all,” Auriemma said. “There were times when South Carolina’s kids played like you would think they’ve played in a bunch of these games, and this is their first one.”

It’s what the freshmen have done all season, but it still came as a bit of a surprise, given the hype surrounding the game.

“The only thing I learned is they didn’t play the tradition of UConn,” Staley said. “They just played the team that was out there. They didn’t flinch. (...) They played the people that were there. They never thought about anything other than what we had to do to win.”

The fans hung around for a while after the final buzzer, soaking in the moment. Then the buzz (in the stands and even the media room) began: “Have you made reservations for the Final Four yet?” Staley has insisted all season she won’t get ahead of herself and won’t start thinking about the Final Four and what this team can achieve. It started earlier this season when she said she’s not drinking the Kool-Aid, referring to thinking about a national championship. Later, she admitted that she sees it sitting there, cold and refreshing, but she’s still not going to drink it. But surely, after Monday, she would allow herself to take a sip.

“Um,” she said, taking a long drink of water. “New Orleans. I will have a big jug of it. I’ll pass it out if we get to New Orleans.”

Notes:

As expected, Laeticia Amihere was at the game but not in uniform. Amihere just returned from Belgium where her Canadian national team went 3-0 and qualified for the 2020 Olympics. It was the third straight game and fourth this season that Amihere missed due to Team Canada commitments. … Former Gamecock Devan Downey, architect of one of the iconic wins by the men’s program 10 years and two weeks ago, attended the game. … Stephon Gilmore, who had an iconic win or two of his own, was also at the game. ... Aliyah Boston attempted - and made - the first three-point attempt of her career in the first quarter. Her second attempt a few minutes later rattled out. … The series will continue for at least two more years. Both Auriemma and Staley indicated they want to continue beyond that. … Herbert Harrigan had 10 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. … Announced attendance was 18,000. The sellout was announced around 1:30 pm Monday. It was the fifth sellout of Colonial Life Arena in program history. There has been one each of the last five seasons, with three coming against Connecticut. … South Carolina’s next game is Thursday against Auburn.

BOX SCORE