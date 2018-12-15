South Carolina hasn’t played in eleven days, although it feels even longer. South Carolina routed Appalachian State 80-50 on December 5 in what may have been its most complete game of the season. The next game, at a beatable Duke team, was a perfect chance to build some momentum before the exam break. But that game was postponed due to the winter storm that hammered the Carolinas last weekend (officially the teams are trying to reschedule, but that seems unlikely based on their schedules).

“We can’t control the weather,” Dawn Staley said. “What we can do is use the time wisely.”

The loss of the Duke game cost South Carolina an opportunity for a resume-boosting win, something it can get against Purdue. South Carolina had to settle for a scrimmage against the practice team instead, and then had the normal week off for exams. The long layoff would be a challenge for any team, but even more so for South Carolina, which is still trying to find its identity.

“We’re just forging through,” Staley said. “It’s the time of the year when players are dealing with finals. We’re still trying to accomplish things on the court. We met in the middle and we were able to get things done this week.”

2. The SEC is on the horizon

Lurking in the background is the conference season, which begins January 3 against Texas A&M. Staley (like many coaches) has said often that the point of non-conference schedule is to prepare for conference and post-season play. But prep time is running low: there are just three games left before South Carolina travels to College Station.

The Gamecocks still need to settle on a rotation - Staley has changed the starting lineup four times and for most players playing time has changed game to game. Staley prefers a set rotation, but the lack of consistent production has made that impossible.

“We just have to keep getting better and working on us,” Staley said.

3. Is Bianca back?

Nobody embodies the Gamecocks’ struggles with injuries and consistency better than Bianca Cuevas-Moore. She missed the first three games of the season recovering from a torn ACL. She scored nine points in 17 minutes in her first game back, and then over the next three games had a total of just three points in 15 minutes.

“It’s a slow process,” Staley said. “Sometimes you take two steps forward and one step back.”

Cuevas-Moore had five points and a block in 11 minutes against Baylor, and then a team-high 12 points in just 12 minutes against App State. She’s not the lightning-quick player causing havoc on both ends of the court that she was before the injury, but she has provided something previously unthinkable - a calming influence for the offense. Staley said that Cuevas-Moore is still adapting to a different speed.

“Hopefully within the next few weeks we can get her continually progressing in the right way,” Staley said. “When you sustain that kind of injury sometimes psychologically doubt creeps in. That’s what it is. No matter how much we think we’re playing and moving fast, when you see it on film it’s not as quick as you think it is.”

4. Home for Harris

The game is a homecoming game for Tyasha Harris, who is from Noblesville, IN, a little over an hour away. Purdue is trying to get a sellout for the game Saturday, but Harris and the Gamecocks will have a sizable cheering section.

Expect these games to be more common in the next few years. South Carolina already visited Alabama State this season, where Bianca Jackson’s parents coach the men’s and women’s teams. Staley has never been shy about scheduling games where players are from, or where the recruits are now. Next year’s incoming class includes players from Massachusetts, Ohio, Toronto, Canada, and Illinois, so expect some more road trips. The impressive feat would be playing a game in signee Olivia Thompson’s hometown: Lexington, SC.

5. Scouting the Boilermakers

South Carolina and Purdue have only played three times, with Purdue winning the first two meetings on a neutral court, and South Carolina winning the most recent game, 72-61 at Purdue. That game came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The South Carolina game notes try to argue that the win was a precursor to the 2017 National Championship, which seems like a stretch, but there is no doubt it was a landmark moment for the Gamecock program. Purdue was ranked 13th in the nation, and South Carolina was a scrappy, undersized team that was considered over-seeded at #5 in its first tournament appearance under Staley. That upset showed the country that Staley and the Gamecocks could compete with anyone, and brought them to a national stage after years of relative anonymity.

South Carolina fell to Stanford in the Sweet 16 in a game where Staley said they didn’t get outplayed, they got out-talented. Staley and her staff rededicated themselves to recruiting, paving the way for Alaina Coates, Bianca Cuevas-Moore, Aj’a Wilson, Tyasha Harris, and this year’s historically talented incoming class.

But enough history. This year’s Purdue team is 5-0 at home, but has a somewhat inflated record with a bunch of early-season wins over weak competition. Purdue saw a step up in competition beginning with the Paradise Jam over Thanksgiving weekend, and although it is just 3-3 over its last six games, it has wins over Ole Miss and then-#21 Miami to its credit.

Purdue is undersized, with just three players over 6 foot, and only one, Ae’rianna Harris, who plays major minutes. Harris averages just shy of a double-double, with 12.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Despite being undersized, Purdue is tenacious on the glass, with a +5 rebounding differential.

The Boilermakers’ leading scorer is junior guard Dominique Oden, who averages 15.2 points per game. Point guard Karissa McLaughlin is the key to the offense, averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 assists per game, and shooting 36 percent from three.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Staley said. “They’re super-aggressive. They play a lot of different defenses. They’ve got players that can score at every position.”

The Ws

Who: #25 South Carolina (5-4) at Purdue (7-3)

When: Sunday, December 16, 3:00 pm

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Watch: ESPN2

