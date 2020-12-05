“It wasn’t just our offense. We lost some 50-50 balls and just didn’t have any flow,” she continued.

“I witnessed the nightmare again and again when I got home,” she said. “We see some things in which we can make some adjustments, definitely offensive.”

Dawn Staley ripped the Gamecock following the loss to the Wolfpack. After a night to sleep on it and a full practice, she wasn’t walking back any of her comments.

#1 South Carolina will try to bounce back from its first loss in over a year with a tough game at #23 Iowa State.

2. Flow

“Flow has been the key word Staley has used, specifically the lack of it. South Carolina had no rhythm on offense, which led to bad shots, which put the defense in bad positions. The lack of offensive flow was both the result and cause of South Carolina’s poor shooting. As the misses started to pile up in the second quarter, the players got desperate to get something to fall and abandoned the offense, which only made the problem worse.

“We have to play together,” Staley said. “It seemed like everybody was trying to get their shot to fall all at once but on an individual basis. There was no connection. I’m not used to seeing that. It was like everybody went into high school mode.”

Staley thought it showed a lack of maturity and leadership. These Gamecocks haven’t faced too much adversity in their careers, and when they did, Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan kept everything organized. They weren’t afraid to tell the younger players what to do, and that is missing from this team.

“They’re friends, and friends don’t like to call each other to the carpet,” Staley said. “I told them if you want to have a bunch of friends who are losers, you aren’t going to be happy.”

South Carolina looked better in practice Friday.

“We had a lot more flow to our offense today. Our practice guys are tremendous. They ran Iowa State’s offense like you wouldn’t believe,” Staley said.

3. About practice...

Staley liked the focus the players had in practice Friday. She felt they responded to the loss the right way.

“This team doesn’t like to lose. They took it hard, their performances, their effort,” Staley said. “Practice was good. They have a really good understanding of what needs to take place. They came in the right mindset and we got some work in.”

Whether that focus carries over to a tough game at Iowa State remains to be seen.

4. I Love LA

Laeticia Amihere has had a strong start to the season, living up to her preseason hype. She is averaging 9.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks this season, leading the Gamecocks in rebounds and blocks. She has two double-doubles in four games, the first of her career, and has been one of the team’s most productive players. Amihere hasn’t been perfect - she has been part of the problem missing layups and free throws. But she is a mismatch and creates scoring opportunities with her versatility and ability to push the ball in transition. But with Staley essentially rotating three players at power forward and center, she has no plans to move Amihere into the starting lineup over Victaria Saxton.

“Right now I’m comfortable with V and I think LA is comfortable with coming off the bench and being that bang off the bench,” Staley said. “I like her in that position and I think she’s playing great. We have to find ways for her to be more efficient. She’s a post player and she needs to be around 50% (shooting), and that means making her layups.

5. Scouting the Cyclones

It’s too bad this game isn’t being played during a normal season. Iowa State has been top ten in attendance every year since 2000, and top five since 2008, and the Cyclones have the legendary Hilton Magic behind them. This season, attendance is limited to 1,373. The pandemic also forced Iowa State to begin the season without coach Bill Fennelly, who had to quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Fennelly missed the first two games of the season, including the loss to South Dakota State, but was able to return for Wednesday’s win at TCU.

Iowa State starts three freshmen and the first player off the bench is a fourth freshman, so that win was huge for Iowa State’s confidence.

“I think our team practiced really well,” Fennelly said. “Our kids are confident kids.”

He added, “They don’t know what they don’t know,” a familiar comment to Gamecock fans who heard Staley say the same thing about her freshmen last season.

The freshmen aren’t what South Carolina has to worry about, it’s junior wing Ashley Joens. Joens was an honorable mention All-American last season and she’s a nationally player of the year candidate this year. According to her official bio, Joens even has “Iowa State Legend Status,” for whatever that is worth. She averaged 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game last season, and is averaging 31.3 and 10.0 through three games this season.

South Carolina defended Elissa Cunane, NC State player of the year candidate well last time out, and will look to do the same to Joens. Brea Beal will probably guard Joens to start, but Saxton and LeLe Grissett will also get their opportunities. With most of the attention directed her way, Joens said the key to pulling off the upset will be contributions from her teammates to provide balance.

“It will take the whole team. We’ve got to stick together and keep competing,” she said. “They may be bigger, stronger, faster, but you give it everything you have and leave it out on the court.”

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (3-1) at #23 Iowa State (2-1)

When: Noon, Sunday, December 6

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

Watch: ESPNU