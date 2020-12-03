Also this week, Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 Watch List. Boston and Cooke were named to the watch list for all three national player of the year awards (Wooden, Naismith, Wade) and Boston was a unanimous AP Preseason All-American. Boston is the reigning national freshman of the year, and Cooke made the SEC All-Freshman team.

Destanni Henderson was named SEC co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones. Henderson scored all of her career-high 23 points in the second half against Gonzaga and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds against South Dakota on her way to tournament MVP honors. For the season, Henderson is shooting 58% from the field and averaging a team-high 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season. It is Henderson’s first career weekly honor.

Thursday’s game has been added to the Women’s Jimmy V Classic, which also includes Friday night’s game between Louisville and DePaul. The games are part of V Week on ESPN, intended to raise awareness and funds for cancer research through the V Foundation.

Also, the Jimmy V Classic is sponsored by Corona (I believe that’s the beer not the virus), which I probably shouldn’t be laughing at, but am anyway.

2. Top Ten Battle

Thursday night’s game is the first matchup between teams ranked in the top ten this season. That is a trend under Dawn Staley: the opening weekend game against Maryland last season was the earliest top ten matchup ever. It’s also indicative of what Staley wanted to accomplish in the pandemic-shorted nonconference season. By the end of this week, assuming all games are played, there will have been six games featuring top ten teams against ranked opponents. South Carolina will have played three of those games, and one of two between top-ten teams (#7 Arizona and #9 UCLA are scheduled to play Friday).

“I actually love it,” Zia Cooke said. “For us to play teams that not a lot of people are playing in the country is preparing us for games down the road and it prepared us for this game.”

That is exactly what Staley wanted when she made the schedule, and she was happy with what she has seen so far.

“I like that we had to fight, and you could see in their faces, they didn’t bend, they didn't flinch,” Staley said. “Even when we went down in the last game in the fourth quarter, you saw them go about their business and stay focused on the task at hand and they delivered.”

This will be the fifth time South Carolina and NC State have met while ranked in the top ten. The first three meetings, all won by the Gamecocks, came during the 1979-80 season, with NC State’s win coming a year later.

3. Don’t forget Zia

Henderson got the hardware for her performance last weekend, but Cooke is actually tied with Henderson for the team scoring lead at 17.7 points per game. It’s not quite as big of a jump as Henderson had, but it’s still five points ove Cooke’s freshman season average and four points over her conference average. Cooke is also averaging about an assist per game more than last season, and has drawn an extra two trips to the free throw line per game, where she has boosted her free throw percentage from 71.2% to 76.5%. The biggest jump has been from behind the arc, where Cooke has started out hot, hitting 54.5% from three.

“I was sloppier last year,” Cooke said. “You could tell I did play like a freshman. I think this year I’m starting to understand the game more and as the season continues to go it’s going to get better and better.”

Cooke still has room for improvement. She scored 13 points in the first 11 minutes against Gonzaga, but then went scoreless until a crucial three-point play to cap the go-ahead 9-0 run. Like her teammates, she missed too many layups (her shooting percentage is the same as last season). Cooke has also turned the ball over three times in each game, although some of that is due to her additional point guard duties.

4. Boston versus Cunane

Both teams are led by their centers, and there isn’t much to separate sophomore Aliyah Boston and junior Elissa Cunane, who both check in at 6-5. Although she committed about twice as many turnovers as Boston, Cunane put up slightly better numbers last season, averaging 16.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists. Cunane also showed three-point range, going 17-38 from three. Boston averaged 12.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.0 assists per game, but won the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. Both are on that watch list this season, as well as all three player of the year watch lists, and Boston was a unanimous preseason All-American. Staley said the plan is to go after Cunane by making her work on defense and hopefully get her into foul trouble .

“I told (Boston) if Cunane is able to play her average minutes, we’re in trouble,” she said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to limit her minutes and limit her touches and limit her production. The way you do that, I’m sure she’s going to guard Aliyah at some point, and we’ve got to make that work for us.”

NC State has played a pair of overmatched opponents to start the season, so not much has been asked of Cunane, who played just 21 and 20 minutes in the two games. On the other hand, South Carolina has had a couple of close games against good opponents, and Boston has struggled to find her rhythm. Staley said that “The novelty has worn off,” and opponents are focusing more on Boston. In particular, Gonzaga aggressively collapsed on Boston, sometimes dropping all five players into the paint when Boston got the ball. She had trouble finishing at the rim and dealt with foul trouble in both games in Sioux Falls. Staley thinks that Boston has a tendency to try to do too much when she gets frustrated, which leads to unnecessary fouls.

“We have to do a better job of getting her involved,” Staley said. “It’s pointed out to the four players who are on the floor with her. She’s open, but we’re not doing a great job of looking for her and looking at her. That’s on us as coaches to make sure that when she’s open we need to make a concerted effort to give her the ball. It’s not her shooting every time. Her getting touches will only help other players.”

5. Scouting the Wolfpack

Over the last three or four seasons Wes Moore has quietly built NC State into one of the top programs in the ACC. Notre Dame and Louisville get most of the spotlight, while Duke and North Carolina have dropped off a bit and made high-profile coaching changes. But NC State won the ACC Tournament last spring and returns nine players and four starters, including Cunane. That puts NC State on the short list of Final Four contenders this season.

Cunane is the centerpiece, but the Wolfpack is an elite three-point shooting team. Last March the Wolfpack set the NCAA record by making 13 consecutive threes. Currently, guard Kai Crutchfield, the Wolfpack’s leading scorer at 15.5 points per game, is the ACC’s leading three-point shooter at 6-9 from behind the arc. As a team, the Wolfpack is shooting 41% from three and is making about as many three per game (9.5) as the Gamecocks are attempting (10.7).

“I like watching them and I like scouting them,” Staley said. “The mystique about them is they have gears. We have gears. Whoever is able to shift and move ahead is probably going to win the game.”

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (3-0) vs #8 NC State (2-0)

When: Thursday, December 3, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN2