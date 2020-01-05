- Laeticia Amihere had a career-high 14 points in the best game of her career. She went coast to coast for a layup at one point, and later posted up for a layup and foul. She also had an attitude block, and she looked aggressive and confident, a big change from the beginning of the season.

- Continuing the last two thoughts, statistics don’t tell the whole story with Beal. You have to watch her to see all the ways she impacts the game. Dawn Staley raved about her after the game (see, I’m not the only one), saying, “I asked (Beal) what she thought. She said she let (Howard) loose too much, let her go back to her right. So she’s thinking. She knows we’re going to see this team again at their place. She’s taking down some mental notes.”

- The pride the Gamecocks take in their defense reminded me of a story from the Chicago Bulls of the 90s. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Ron Harper would argue over who got to defend the other teams’ best player because they wanted to shut him down for the bragging rights. That’s the kind of intensity the Gamecocks play with on defense. I was going to say Beal would probably like being compared to Scottie Pippen, but then I realized she was born several years after those teams and felt very old.

- The defense really was outstanding. The numbers don’t do it justice. You had to watch it and see just how the Gamecocks dominated. Kentucky had to move Rhyne Howard from the wing to the post to get her going in the second half, but the flip side was that she couldn’t guard the Gamecocks’ post players and gave up as much as she scored.

- When you score 99 points and shoot 61 percent, and all anybody wants to talk about is your defense, your defense must be special.

2. Drinking the Kool Aid

Staley is normally very measured in postgame press conferences. She isn’t Frank Martin, who turns the press conference into a 30-minute therapy session (which can be interesting and insightful), but she also isn’t Will Muschamp, who tries to say as little as possible (which is less fun). She sticks to her coaching line, which is why one comment stood out.

First, Staley gave a fairly standard answer to a question about what it means to beat a ranked team so easily.

“We’re going to take one game at a time,” she said. “This revelation is kind of new to me. I’m approaching it like we’re not a very good basketball team, meaning making sure we’re paying attention to the details because you never know when youth will show up.”

Later, Staley was brought back to the same topic, this time being asked what the ceiling is for the Gamecocks. This answer was unexpected, because she broke from the company line and admitted she is in awe of how good the Gamecocks can be.

“I was talking to (assistant coach) Jolette (Law) on the bench, and I said I’m not going to drink the Kool Aid,” Staley said. “I tell our team when they play well. I tell our team that when we’re locked in we can probably beat anybody in the country. When we’re not… I couch from when we’re not. I coach on that edge of it not being perfect basketball and try to penetrate them with that. I don’t want their heads to get too big, but I also want them to be confident in what we’re doing.”

On Friday, Staley was asked when she might start to “drink the Kool Aid.”

“If we get to New Orleans I’ll start drinking it then, I’ll start chugging it,” she said. “But for right now I’m just going to look at it. It looks good, it looks enticing, but I’m not going to drink it yet. I want to get the most out of our team. When you have a team like this, you want to get the most out of them and you don’t want to leave any stone unturned.”

3. Balanced scoring

The Gamecocks are averaging 82.3 points per game, third in the SEC and ninth in the country, but their leading scorer, Aliyah Boston, is 23rd in the SEC in scoring. That’s because the Gamecocks have four players averaging in double figures, plus two more averaging at least seven points. Boston is averaging 12.7 points, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan is averaging 12.6, Tyasha Harris is averaging 11.7, and Zia Cooke is averaging 10.7. Destanni Henderson is averaging 8.4 points. Brea Beal is averaging 7.6 on the season, but 9.8 over the past five games. LeLe Grissett has also been hot lately, averaging 9.6 over the last five.

South Carolina has had six players score in double figures seven times, or half the games this season. Every player except little-used Elysa Wesolek has scored in double figures at least once this season, and four freshmen hit double figures against Kentucky. South Carolina is also second in the SEC in assists, averaging 16.5 assists on 31 made baskets per game.

Imagine being an opposing coach trying to figure out how to defend South Carolina. I suspect there is a lot of hoping.

4. No letdown

Alabama is not the same challenge as Kentucky, which may be the challenge. South Carolina has never lost to Alabama under Dawn Staley, winning 15 straight. The average score has been 73.8-51.7, with South Carolina holding Alabama under 50 points six times, and under 40 points twice. South Carolina also scored 102 points against Alabama in 2015, a school record for points in an SEC game. But Alabama almost knocked off South Carolina last year, losing 62-59 after taking a lead into the final minute. Staley will surely use that to get her young team’s attention.

“They came back in the right mindset,” Staley said. “We had a really informed film session and then came out here and got a couple of things done. We didn’t go up and down a whole lot but we really concentrated on scouting report defense and making sure we know how we want to defend.”

5. Scouting the Crimson Tide

Alabama suffered a hard-fought 71-60 loss at LSU in its SEC opener. Jasmine Walker had a double-double in that game, and scored 17 against South carolina last season. Walker is averaging 10.4 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds this season. Jordan Lewis leads Alabama at 12.9 points per game. Cierra Johnson led Alabama with 19 points against South Carolina last season, has seen her playing time drop by more than 12 minutes per game, and after averaging 14.7 points last season, her numbers have dropped accordingly. Alabama rebounds well, but not as well as South Carolina (plus-8.1 to plus-11.9), and has a negative turnover margin. That plays into what South Carolina wants to do. Alabama also likes to shoot threes, and their spacing concerns Staley.

“They are much-improved,” Staley said. “They’re more efficient, they’re healthy, they have a point guard that pushes the ball and reads defense.”

“Walker can space you out and can score a lot of different ways,” she continued. “They keep you off-balance.”

The Ws

Who: #4 South Carolina (13-1, 1-0) vs Alabama (10-4, 0-1)

When: Sunday, January 5, 6:00 pm

Where: Coleman Coliseum

Watch: SEC Network