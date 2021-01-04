“Our kids like to feed off the energy of the crowd,” Staley said after the Florida game. “When it’s17% capacity it’s really hard.:

She pointed to the disjointed schedule as one reason. Long layoffs make it hard to maintain the right game intensity, plus the seven-day Christmas break got everyone a little out of shape. It doesn’t help that the Gamecocks don’t have their practice guys, so the players have to pull double duty. The lack of a crowd - home or away- is another issue. Instead of feeding off the support (or antipathy) of fans, players have to generate their own emotional boosts in the “dead gym.”

South Carolina has flashed stretches of elite play this season, but even in the current three-game winning streak it has struggled to maintain that effort and focus. Iowa State and Florida each made second half runs that made South Carolina have to sweat the outcome longer than it should have. Dawn Staley said there is no single reason for the lapses, pointing to several small issues that South Carolina needs to learn to handle better.

Staley explained this weekend that South Carolina’s opponents are able to generate an emotional boost just from the fact they are playing South Carolina. The burden is on South Carolina to match that.

“We compete, but we’ve got to compete at the level of what people are bringing to the table,” Staley said. “We’re the hunted and we can’t act as if that’s not the case. Everybody that plays us, if they have any kind of success against us, 10-0 run, 8-0 run, it gives them momentum. We’ve got to create some energy for ourselves out there on the floor.”

There is also the issue of expectations. Last season’s team earned near mythical status, but even in retrospect it’s easy to forget that going into conference play the Gamecocks had not hit their stride and were not yet the force of nature that swept through the final three months of the season. They had big non-conference wins, but when they hosted Kentucky on January 2 to open conference play they were only ranked #4 and the game was considered a toss-up. Then they thoroughly dominated the Wildcats, running them off the court. That was when the Kool-Aid watch was born, but it was still another 10 days (coincidentally Alabama was the second conference opponent, and South Carolina didn’t play its best in that game) before they ascended to #1.

The point is, at this time last year the team was just peaking. This year’s team hopefully hasn’t peaked yet, but it isn’t that far behind schedule.

“We’re still very young, a different basketball club, and we can’t judge our players off of last year,” Staley said. “That’s totally unfair to them. That team created its own identity. This team has to do the same and we have to give them time to do that no matter how painful it is. And it’s painful to us. We know what it felt like last year and we want that same feeling. It’s just not there yet.”

2. Love Each Other

Staley brought up an interesting point following the Florida game, something she expounded on this weekend. She began by praising the Gamecocks for the job they did sharing the ball to find good shots. But, she said, they are still learning that sometimes they have to consider the bigger picture. She pointed to Destanni Henderson, who struggled to put the ball in the basket and went 1-7.

“So if she’s in a position where she’s pretty accurate from the floor, I’m going to give up my good, open shot for her good, open shot just to see if we can get her off a little bit, because she’s going to have to score for us consistently,” Staley said. “It’s getting our players to understand those moments.”

That immediately reminded me of a sequence early last season against USC Upstate. It was mid-third quarter and Zia Cooke couldn’t buy a basket. She was 0-8, having just missed a layup and two wide-open threes, with the added indignity that the last one got wedged in between the rim and backboard. When it happened Cooke shook her head and held her hands out in desperation. Tyasha Harris hugged her and told her to keep shooting. The next play, Harris waited until Cooke was open, swung the ball to her and - swish. Cooke hit three of her last four shots.

That’s what Staley wants to see.

3. Pace!

Despite that two-point game, Henderson seems like she is settling in as the point guard and Staley is happy with what she is doing. Henderson exploded for a career-high 23 points against Gonzaga, then followed it up with a two-point, 1-13 shooting dud against NC State.

Since then Henderson seems to have figured out her role. Harris set the bar for point guards at South Carolina almost impossibly high, and Henderson has had to find her own path. She’s setting up her teammates more, but still getting her shot. Henderson had ten total assists in the first three games of the season, but had seven, seven, and a career-high nine in the last three games. She doesn’t throw three-quarter court dimes or precision dump-offs like Harris, and she’ll always have more of a scorer’s mentality than Harris, but she’s getting the ball to teammates in scoring position and more importantly, Staley said, Henderson has figured out how to play fast without hurrying and control the game’s pace.

“She is pushing the ball down the floor. She’s getting us into our offense with a lot more fluidity and just pace,” Staley said. ”We have players that have to consistently score for us on our team, and she’s one of them. When there’s times when she’s in her spot where she’s pretty efficient, we need to know that and give her some open looks. That’s how you help the flow. She needs to hover right around the double digit mark.”

4. Still missing Destiny

Reserve guard Destiny Littleton will miss her second consecutive game for undisclosed reasons, but hopefully it will be the last game without her.

“Whether it’s the next game or the following game we should have her back,” Staley said.

That would mean Littleton should return Thursday against Georgia or Sunday against Kentucky.

In Littleton’s absence against Florida, former walk-on Olivia Thompson got rare rotation minutes. It wasn’t much - she made a two minute appearance in each half - but she could be called on again. Alabama likes to play zone, and Thompson’s shooting ability makes her an ideal zone-buster.

5. Scouting the Crimson Tide

South Carolina has won 16 straight games against Alabama, having never lost to the Tide under Staley. The last time South Carolina lost to Alabama was January 10, 2008, 13 years ago. Back then, both teams had a different coach (Alabama has had two since then, Staley began at South Carolina the following season), the home arena had a different name (the Colonial Center), and games were televised on CSS (remember CSS? It was a regional sports cable channel that you couldn’t even get in Columbia.). The crowd size hasn’t really changed though (about 3,500).

Despite the streak, Alabama has given South Carolina fits recently. In 2018 Alabama was within single digits in the fourth quarter before losing by 13. In 2019, Alabama led in the final minute before South Carolina got a go-ahead basket from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and two steals to snag a three-point win. Last season, South Carolina won by 15, but Alabama gave the Gamecocks one of their tougher SEC tests of the season.

The Crimson Tide had a breakout season last year and would have made the NCAA Tournament. This year, they have a senior-laden team that might be even better. Forward Jasmine Walker is averaging 21.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Her frontcourt running mate, Ariyah Copeland, is not far behind at 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds. Guard Jordan Lewis, who gave the Gamecocks fits last year, has moved off the ball and is averaging 15.0 points and shooting 37% from three.

“They can score the basketball, they defend, they stay in their matchup zone for the most part. They’re gritty. They're tough,” Staley said. “They all do certain things well. Jasmine Walker is definitely a pro. She’s very, very skillful and she’s selfless and selfish when she needs to be.”

The Ws

Who: #5 South Carolina (6-1, 1-0) at Alabama (8-0, 1-0)

When: Monday, January 4, 7:00 pm

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Watch: SEC Network