WBB: Five Things to Watch - Battle 4 Atlantis - Buffalo

South Carolina’s media availability Friday came before practice, so we weren’t able to get an update. Rivers is an elite offensive player who led the nation in scoring as a senior and South Carolina could use her playmaking. With fellow freshman Raven Johnson out with a left knee injury, there were times against Clemson when the second unit was stagnant on offense. Rivers should be able to help.

“She should be ready to go on Saturday barring a (not so good) practice on Friday,” Staley said Wednesday.

Freshman Saniya Rivers could make her debut against Buffalo. Rivers, who was a national high school player of the year, has missed the first three games with an illness.

“It’s a prelude to what it takes to win an SEC Tournament,” Staley said. “The competitiveness, the need to focus on each individual game, presents itself like the SEC Tournament. For us it’s a win-win situation. “

Staley said the three games in three days format will help prepare the Gamecocks for the SEC Tournament.

“Everything that is happening right now is just to help us build off of that,” Aliyah Boston said. “Us being able to get that experience now is only going to prepare us for later on.”

South Carolina continues its challenging schedule with potentially two more games against top ten opponents and a tournament contender. South Carolina was supposed to play in the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis last season, but it was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. This second try has an incredibly deep field.

3. More Boston

Through three games, South Carolina has relied on Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson for scoring while it tries to get its post players established. Boston is averaging a meager (for her) 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks in just 19.3 minutes. There have been a variety of causes: blowouts against South Dakota and Clemson meant Boston sat for the fourth quarter, foul trouble against Clemson, the slow pace against NC State. But South Carolina still needs to get more from Boston.

“Aliyah’s a competitor. She wants to play her very best every time she steps on the floor. We have to do a better job of getting her in a position to score. She has to score when she’s in position to score. She’s got to stay on the floor and not get herself in foul trouble,” Staley said. “I’m waiting for her to break out. It’s coming.”

The adjustment process involves more than just Boston. Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso are figuring out their roles as well. Amihere is averaging 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 21.0 minutes off the bench. Cardoso is averaging 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 15.7 minutes. Cardoso has been playing more in the first half with Boston playing more in the second (aside from the blowouts).

“We’re being really aggressive working the high-low. Just me learning how to play with Kamilla,” Amihere said. “I think we need to continue pounding in to the post players, working hard, that’s one of our emphasis, working hard, and getting those touches at the rim and taking our time when we get there.”

Along with Victaria Saxton, the group should be able to dominate games, but they aren’t quite there yet.

4. Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend

As you might have heard, there is potentially a huge game on Monday. UConn heads up the other half of the field. The Gamecocks and Huskies could meet Monday for a huge game between the consensus top two teams in the country. The game would be such a big deal that ESPN already published a preview on Friday.

There’s a phrase about counting chickens before they hatch that comes to mind.

Both teams have a couple of tough games this weekend before they can start thinking about Monday. Buffalo is a good team, and then South Carolina could play #9 Oregon on Sunday. UConn could play #23 South Florida Saturday. South Carolina, especially, needs to worry about the weekend before it can think about Monday.

5. Scouting the Bulls

Buffalo has Dyaisha Fair, who was fifth in the country in scoring last season with 24.1 points per game. A 5-5 guard, Fair shoots a lot of threes but is also very good at getting to the free throw line. Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke will both likely guard Fair at times.

Defensively, Staley expects Buffalo to use pressure to keep South Carolina from getting the ball in the post.

“The emphasis is going to be on not turning the ball over so much,” she said. “We may see some pressure like Clemson showed us in the first 20 minutes of the game so we have to be ready for that, and then we have to guard. Buffalo is going to put us back on our heels to make sure we can contain the ball and keep it out of the paint. They’re aggressive.”

Clemson had success in the first half, but that success came when Cooke and Boston were on the bench with two fouls, plus several minutes where Henderson was on the bench and Amihere was running the point. In the second half, when South Carolina was back to a normal rotation, the pressure didn’t work quite so well.

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (3-0) vs Buffalo (1-0)

When: 7:30 pm, Saturday, November 20

Where: Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Watch: Streaming on FloHoops*

Who: South Carolina vs Oregon/Oklahoma

When: Sunday, November 21, 2:30 pm (winners) or 7:30 pm (losers)

Where: Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Watch: Streaming on FloHoops*

*A seven-day free trial is available. You can also subscribe for a month and then cancel.