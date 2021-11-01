WBB: Five Things to Watch - Benedict

Top-ranked South Carolina opens the season with an exhibition game against Benedict Monday night.

1. Exhibition goals

Division II Benedict isn’t going to provide much of a challenge for South Carolina. Instead Dawn Staley will be self-scouting. After facing each other (and the practice guys) for months in practice, South Carolina now gets the proverbial dress rehearsal.

“I’m just looking for the habits that we’ve created,” Dawn Staley said. “Us being able to push the ball down the floor and score fairly quickly with the person that is supposed to be taking the shot, finding the best shot on the floor. Ball movement from an offensive standpoint has been pretty good for us. Everybody touching the ball is important. Defensively we need to get after them. We need to be disruptive. We need to make sure we’re exhausting ourselves because we’ve got a lot of players to rotate in. Just being connected on both sides of the ball.”

Staley has traditionally used the exhibition to try some different lineups and see how players respond. Expect a lot of substituting as Staley gets different combinations playing time.

2. Key points

Staley was asked to pinpoint the specific areas where she wants to see improvement. She listed a couple of things she considered obvious.

“We need to be more efficient making layups. I’m not just saying that because we were this close (to) going to the national championship game,” she said. “That was a nemesis that plagued us all last year. I think we need better point guard play. We’ve got to be better in those instances. We’re working on the game situations all the time so we’re prepared for that.”

It’s a third area that Staley will be most interested in tonight.

“From a physicality standpoint it’s hard for me to gauge where we are because we’re playing against our practice squad,” she said. “I ask our players and I ask our coaches, are we a physical team? And they say we’re not. I think in some areas we are pretty aggressive. I think we have all the key ingredients and we just have to work the details. The margin of error is that small of a layup and a putback. It’s that small. We’re working from that vantage point rather (than) broader things.”

Benedict probably won’t provide the best measure of physicality. The Tigers’ tallest player is only 6-2, and they don’t have anybody that can bang with Aliyah Boston or Kamilla Cardoso. But it’s the best test the Gamecocks will get before they open the season next week at a much bigger, much stronger NC State team.