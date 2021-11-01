WBB: Five Things to Watch - Benedict
Top-ranked South Carolina opens the season with an exhibition game against Benedict Monday night.
1. Exhibition goals
Division II Benedict isn’t going to provide much of a challenge for South Carolina. Instead Dawn Staley will be self-scouting. After facing each other (and the practice guys) for months in practice, South Carolina now gets the proverbial dress rehearsal.
“I’m just looking for the habits that we’ve created,” Dawn Staley said. “Us being able to push the ball down the floor and score fairly quickly with the person that is supposed to be taking the shot, finding the best shot on the floor. Ball movement from an offensive standpoint has been pretty good for us. Everybody touching the ball is important. Defensively we need to get after them. We need to be disruptive. We need to make sure we’re exhausting ourselves because we’ve got a lot of players to rotate in. Just being connected on both sides of the ball.”
Staley has traditionally used the exhibition to try some different lineups and see how players respond. Expect a lot of substituting as Staley gets different combinations playing time.
2. Key points
Staley was asked to pinpoint the specific areas where she wants to see improvement. She listed a couple of things she considered obvious.
“We need to be more efficient making layups. I’m not just saying that because we were this close (to) going to the national championship game,” she said. “That was a nemesis that plagued us all last year. I think we need better point guard play. We’ve got to be better in those instances. We’re working on the game situations all the time so we’re prepared for that.”
It’s a third area that Staley will be most interested in tonight.
“From a physicality standpoint it’s hard for me to gauge where we are because we’re playing against our practice squad,” she said. “I ask our players and I ask our coaches, are we a physical team? And they say we’re not. I think in some areas we are pretty aggressive. I think we have all the key ingredients and we just have to work the details. The margin of error is that small of a layup and a putback. It’s that small. We’re working from that vantage point rather (than) broader things.”
Benedict probably won’t provide the best measure of physicality. The Tigers’ tallest player is only 6-2, and they don’t have anybody that can bang with Aliyah Boston or Kamilla Cardoso. But it’s the best test the Gamecocks will get before they open the season next week at a much bigger, much stronger NC State team.
3. We’re talking ‘bout practice
Two years ago South Carolina’s freshman class of Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, and Laeticia Amihere changed what practice was like for the Gamecocks. They were relentlessly competitive and committed to getting better, and Staley said even seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan, no slouches themselves, had to adjust the way they practiced.
This season practice has been even more intense. Those 2019 freshmen are now juniors, and the 2021 freshman class of Raven Johnson, Saniya Rivers, Sania Feagin, and Bree Hall has brought the same attitude.
“It’s another level to that. It’s because it’s so many of them. Two years ago we could probably field a good ten, just to continue to play,” Staley said. “Only five players can play at a time because most of the time we’re playing against (the practice guys), and you’ve got eleven other players over there twiddling their thumbs and they want to get in the action. When we play against each other there are another six players over there saying hey, I need to get some reps. It is super competitive. No one wants to miss. If they’ve got an ailing ankle, they’re not missing time because they know that someone’s going to slip right into their place.”
It doesn’t sound like a good night to be Benedict.
4. Missing LeLe
Everyone except for super senior LeLe Grissett is expected to play tonight. Grissett is continuing to rehab from the injury she suffered in the SEC Tournament final against Georgia. Staley did not give a timetable for Grissett’s return, but there is little to gain from rushing her back for the regular season and even less to gain for an exhibition.
5. FAMs
Exhibitions are typically lightly attended. Despite free admission, tonight’s game is unlikely to break that trend. There is a good chance, however, that the crowd will top 3,500, the pandemic-restricted number of fans allowed last season. That is a welcome return to normal.
“We’ve created an atmosphere that is second to none across the country when it comes to supporting our team,” Staley said. “It’s going to be great to get back in the CLA. It’s going to be great to travel with our FAMs. We missed them a great deal. We’re used to it. It took a real transition playing in front of 3,500 people last year, and even less on the road. I think it’s going to be great. Attendance opening back up is really going to help women’s basketball all across the country.”
Staley also had some good-natured trash talk for other fan bases that are expecting an attendance boost this season.
“Catch us if you can,” Staley said. “That’s for other fan bases. I know you’re all on social media talking about your team this, your team that, make sure you go and support your team and be in attendance. Buy season tickets and make sure you’re not just giving us lip service on social media.”
The Ws
Who: #1 South Carolina vs Benedict
When: 7:00 pm, Monday, November 1
Where: Colonial Life Arena
Watch: There is no TV or Radio for the game. Admission is free and all seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:00 pm.
----
