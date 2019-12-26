Players went home for Christmas after the game against South Dakota, with most getting home by Sunday night. They weren’t given any workout instructions and Dawn Staley encouraged them to relax and enjoy themselves, although she also warned them to “think about basketball” get some activity in and not be totally indulgent.

The Gamecocks are off this week for Christmas, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t preparing for conference play. We look at five themes from the first half of the season.

2. Exceeding expectations

I think it is fair to say that so far South Carolina has surpassed expectations. Before the season began, I predicted South Carolina would go 11-2 or 12-1 in the pre-conference portion of the season, with a loss to Baylor and possibly Maryland. I would argue that a 12-1 record with impressive wins over both Maryland and Baylor and a loss to what has turned out to be a very good Indiana team is even better.

The Gamecocks have climbed to #4 in the AP poll, and earned one vote for #1 this week. They are #5 in the coaches’ poll, and sixth in the RPI (which loves Missouri State, ranked second). And the Gamecocks finally moved to a top seed in Charlie Creme’s Bracketology (although as I have said repeatedly, the seed is not as important as being in the Greenville region).

Most of the uncertainty regarding the Gamecocks was due to the fact that they would rely so heavily on freshmen. It would have surprised no one if their were growing pains, but it seemed to take all of one exhibition game for the team to gel.

“I came in with really no expectations as far as what our record would look like,” Staley said. “I let them shape it and they’ve done a great job of doing everything we’ve asked them to do. The chemistry is far more advanced than I thought it would be, and they shaped it. We just told them we’ve got a chance to do something special with who is in the room, and they took it upon themselves to make it work on and off the court.”

3. Look at LeLe

The team would not have gelled so quickly if not for veterans Destanni Henderson and LeLe Grissett. Henderson willingly gave up her starting spot in order to create better matchups, and Grissett voluntarily changed positions, from the post to the wing, to get more playing time. Both players are playing well in their new roles, and Grissett in particular has found her niche in the last few weeks.

As a freshman, Grissett scored in double figures four times, including a career-high 22 as a fill-in starter against Vanderbilt. But she had trouble finding a role last season, and while her numbers got better, her playing time and scoring dipped. After a solid start to the season that included her first career double-double against Baylor, Grissett went scoreless in 11 of her final 13 games, and missed the first game of her career in the NCAA Tournament against Florida State.

When Staley announced that Grissett was moving to guard, there was some skepticism. Some of that is terminology: Grissett isn’t initiating the offense or jacking up threes, things usually expected of guards. She’s playing aggressive defense and moving around on offense, usually towards the basket. The result has been the best production of her career, with four double figure games, including three straight that culminated with a team-high 17 against South Dakota, the second-highest total of her career.

“LeLe is gaining more and more experience playing the guard position,” Staley said. “Sometimes when you change position it takes a little while to get acclimated to the speed of it, the decision-making, where you fit in. LeLe’s probably, when she’s on the floor, the fifth option, and she’s probably thinking that, but now that she’s playing so well we’ve got to run stuff for her. We ran our guard post-ups for her almost four or five times (against South Dakota) because she had a mismatch and she’s got it going on. She’s settling in.”

Grissett has been especially effective with the pump fake. Opponents are sagging off her, and then biting on the pump fake when they close out, allowing her to drive by. Eventually, opponents will stop biting on the pump fake. Grissett, who is 0-2 from three this season, said her Christmas goal is to improve her shooting and not let her teammates down.

“A lot of people are sagging off of me, so once I start knocking it down it will open the paint for our post players,” Grissett said. “It’s my teammates. They’ve been pushing me everyday in practice, and in the games they push me and tell me to keep my head up.”

4. Final Four?

There is definite Final Four potential this season, especially if you expect South Carolina to be better in March, when the freshmen have a full season of experience. So how does this season stack up to South Carolina’s 2015 and 2017 Final Four teams?

The 2015 team was deep, like this team, but more experienced. They started the season 22-0 before losing to UConn, but aside from the dramatic win at Duke it was a relatively weak pre-conference schedule. They lost the regular season finale at Kentucky, but shared the SEC championship and then routed co-champion Tennessee for the tournament title. They got a pair of narrow wins in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 and then lost in the Final Four to Notre Dame.

The 2017 team was not as deep, but it had a similar pre-conference resume. It started the season 10-1, with impressive wins over #7 Ohio State, #4 Louisville, #14 Texas, and #9 UCLA.That team swept the SEC titles on its way to the national championship.

The 2017 revolved around one player, A’ja Wilson, which is not to discredit the contributions of Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray. Because of the focus on Wilson, that team shot more free throws but had fewer assists than the 2015 team or this year’s team, which are statistically about the same. This year’s team is on pace to be the best of the three defensively, but that could change once conference play begins.

In 2015, South Carolina went 10 deep and played matchups, with Wilson and Alaina Coates coming off the bench despite having superior talent. This year, South Carolina goes nine deep and again plays matchups, with Henderson and Grissett coming off the bench, although nobody will argue they are as imposing as Wilson and Coates. The 2017 team was only eight deep before losing Coates for the postseason run.

The big difference is that both of those teams had a go-to player. In 2015 it was Tiffany Mitchell, who won her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year award. In 2017, it was Wilson, who also won her second consecutive SEC Player of the Year that year, on her way to becoming the first three-time winner. Nobody this season has one player of the year award, let alone two. Aliyah Boston and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan are tied for the team lead, averaging 12.9 points per game, and Boston was the anchor in the fourth quarter against Baylor, but neither has established herself the way Mitchell and Wilson had. Tyasha Harris is averaging 11.8 points, and is the senior point guard you want in crunch time, but she is better at creating for others than getting her own shot.

The other difference is on defense - this year’s squad is good. Really good, and better than either of those teams. South Carolina is currently allowing opponents to shoot just 30.8 percent from the floor, the fifth best defense in the country. That will likely go up in conference play, but by comparison the 2014-15 team gave up 33 percent and the 2016-17 team allowed 33.3 percent during the pre-conference schedule. The 2015 and 2017 teams each averaged 8.5 steals per game, but this year’s team is averaging 10.7. This year the Gamecocks lead the nation with 8.8 blocks per game, better than the 6.3 in 2015 or 5.6 in 2017, and those teams had the Gamecocks’ two career leaders in blocked shots (Wilson and Coates). And this team is currently rebounding better than either of those teams, 47.5 per game compared to 41.4 in 2015 and 39.1 in 2017. The rebounding margin is also better, at 11.3 compared to 9.6 in 2015 and 6.3 in 2017, and of course, Coates and Wilson are second and third in career rebounds.

5. Three-point shooting

This year the the NCAA moved the three-point line back to 22 feet, 1.75 inches for men, the international distance, but left the women’s line unchanged at 20 feet, 9 inches. However, the change means that most women’s games are played on a court that has both lines, and anecdotal evidence (translation: watching games) suggests that women are instinctively setting up behind the men’s line, creating a more difficult shot and theoretically bringing down shooting percentages.

I decided to compare the SEC shooting percentages to see if the statistics bear this out. Through December 22, the last day of games before Christmas, the 14 SEC teams have combined to shoot 32.4 percent. That is indeed down from last season, when teams shot 32.9 percent, but the difference is so small as to be almost insignificant.

Arkansas is leading the SEC at 37.3 percent, up from 32.1 percent last year. South Carolina, despite being a “three-point shooting team” last year and not this year, is also up, from 32.5 percent last year to 35.6 percent this year, third in the SEC. It goes to show what good ball movement can do.

However, we do find more of a drop at the bottom of the rankings, which makes sense. Poor shooters would be more likely to be affected by backing up a few inches. The worst three point teams last year were Georgia (30.6 percent), Florida (29.8 percent), and LSU (29.4 percent). Those three plus Tennessee make up the bottom again this year, but each has dropped by at least half a percentage point and are lower than LSU last season. Tennessee and Florida are shooting 29.3 percent, Georgia is shooting 28.7 percent, and LSU is shooting just 22.8 percent, which is also 340th out of 348 teams.

Some other teams of note: SMU is the worst three point shooting team, just 16-97, 16.5 percent. That is the fewest threes made, followed by LSU’s 23. Maryland, which was held to 2-16 shooting by South Carolina, is second in the country at 42.2 percent. And Arkansas, with its bombs-away offense that has made the sixth-most threes in the nation, has the best three point defense, allowing 19.5 percent.