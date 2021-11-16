WBB: Five Things to Watch - Clemson
#1 South Carolina hosts rival Clemson in the long-awaited home opener.
1. Losing Raven Johnson
Worst fears were realized when South Carolina announced Tuesday morning that freshman Raven Johnson suffered a season-ending left knee injury against South Dakota. Johnson, the second-ranked overall recruit and a national high school player of the year, was expected to be the next great Gamecock point guard, maybe even as soon as this season.
Instead she will be focused on rehabbing. Meanwhile South Carolina will replace her with backup point guard by committee, similar to last season. Starting two guard Zia Cooke and reserves Destiny Littleton and Eniya Russell have gotten time at point guard this season, and Littleton was the de facto backup last season. However, Littleton is a natural scorer and is fully recovered from surgeries on both feet that limited her last season.
“I like her outside shot and if she’s playing the point we can’t get to what she does best,” Dawn Staley said.
2. Extracurriculars
There is a full slate of events outside the game itself. There is a warm clothes drive, where fans are asked to donate new or gently used jackets, socks, or other cold weather items. The drive is to benefit veterans and others in need.
Ten minutes before tipoff, the Gamecocks will hold the ring and banner ceremony for last season’s team. They will recognize the SEC Tournament champions and Final Four appearance.
The Final Four banner was in place, although still rolled up, when the Gamecocks practiced Tuesday. Staley joked that she didn’t know what that wrapped up fabric was for, and then, indicating the larger national championship banner, said, “I like the bigger ones better.”
If South Carolina is able to add some banners this year (it could add up to three, for the SEC regular season, SEC Tournament, and FInal Four) there will likely have to be some reorganization. They already got rid of individual NCAA Tournament banners in favor of a banner for each round with a list of years. They’ll probably have to do that for the SEC as well. Plus they’ll have to find room for that #22 banner in a couple years.
“The banners symbolize players’ commitment to the way we want to play,” Staley said. “If you do it the right way you’ll get rings and you’ll get banners.”
3. Turnovers
After the first week of the season, South Carolina’s biggest cause for concern is turnovers. The Gamecocks committed 14 against the Wolfpack and 20 against the Coyotes. It’s been an equal opportunity plague - five players have committed four turnovers. In both games the turnovers marred otherwise strong offensive performances and kept the other team in the game.
But against NC State, South Carolina only had two turnovers in the second half, including none in the fourth quarter. They know they can eliminate the turnovers, they just have to put their minds to it.
“We just have to keep playing, keep putting out players in positions in which we show them where we can be more effective,” Staley said. “We don’t want it to turn into an epidemic because our defense is working too hard to turn it over and have to play more defense. I hope we can get a hold of that quickly.
4. FAMs!
For the first time since March 1, 2020, a span of 625 days, the Gamecocks and their fans will be together. That game, a 60-52 win over Texas A&M, was an official sellout. Tonight’s game probably won’t be, but it will still be the biggest crowd the Gamecocks have seen in a long time.
South Carolina has sold over 10,100 season tickets for this season, putting the Gamecocks well on their way to their eight consecutive season leading the nation in attendance (including last season’s pandemic limitations). South Carolina will extend its streak of 82 consecutive regular season games with at least 10,000 fans. It’s a welcome return to normal for the Gamecocks.
“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a packed house once again. Just to feel the love and energy from everybody that’s watching and have fun in our home gym,” Destanni Henderson said. “There’s nothing to top our fans here.”
5. Scouting the Tigers
The series with Clemson resumes after last season’s COVID-induced hiatus, and South Carolina has a chance to tie the all-time series at 33-33. South Carolina hasn’t lost since a 94-92 double overtime defeat at Clemson in 2009. During the ten-game winning streak South Carolina’s average margin of victory is 26.1 points, with the closest game a 12-point win in 2018. Defense has been the key: The most Clemson has scored is 61, and the Tigers have scored less than 50 seven times, including a low of 36.
Last season Clemson went 14-12, but just 5-12 in the ACC on its way to the second round of the WNIT. Clemson returns Delicia Washington, who was named preseason All-ACC after leading Clemson in scoring and assists last season. Washington is joined by Syracuse transfer Kiara Lewis, a former first team All-ACC player, and Southeast Missouri transfer LeTrese Saine, who was the Ohio Valley Defensive Player of the Year.
After two games, Washington and Lewis are both shooting around 40% from three and averaging about 15 points per game. Freshman center Eno Inyang is averaging eight points and nine rebounds. Clemson dominated Upstate and especially Columbia inside, but missed 14 free throws in a four point loss to the Lions. However, USC Upstate and Columbia don’t have any Aliyah Bostons or Kamilla Cardosos on their rosters.
“They just haven’t put it all together,” Staley said. “When you have an influx of that many players it takes some time. I’m glad we got them early.”
The Ws
Who: #1 South Carolina (2-0) vs Clemson (1-1)
When: 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 17
Where: Colonial Life Arena
Watch: SEC Network+
