WBB: Five Things to Watch - Clemson

#1 South Carolina hosts rival Clemson in the long-awaited home opener.

1. Losing Raven Johnson

Worst fears were realized when South Carolina announced Tuesday morning that freshman Raven Johnson suffered a season-ending left knee injury against South Dakota. Johnson, the second-ranked overall recruit and a national high school player of the year, was expected to be the next great Gamecock point guard, maybe even as soon as this season.

Instead she will be focused on rehabbing. Meanwhile South Carolina will replace her with backup point guard by committee, similar to last season. Starting two guard Zia Cooke and reserves Destiny Littleton and Eniya Russell have gotten time at point guard this season, and Littleton was the de facto backup last season. However, Littleton is a natural scorer and is fully recovered from surgeries on both feet that limited her last season.

“I like her outside shot and if she’s playing the point we can’t get to what she does best,” Dawn Staley said.

2. Extracurriculars

There is a full slate of events outside the game itself. There is a warm clothes drive, where fans are asked to donate new or gently used jackets, socks, or other cold weather items. The drive is to benefit veterans and others in need.

Ten minutes before tipoff, the Gamecocks will hold the ring and banner ceremony for last season’s team. They will recognize the SEC Tournament champions and Final Four appearance.

The Final Four banner was in place, although still rolled up, when the Gamecocks practiced Tuesday. Staley joked that she didn’t know what that wrapped up fabric was for, and then, indicating the larger national championship banner, said, “I like the bigger ones better.”

If South Carolina is able to add some banners this year (it could add up to three, for the SEC regular season, SEC Tournament, and FInal Four) there will likely have to be some reorganization. They already got rid of individual NCAA Tournament banners in favor of a banner for each round with a list of years. They’ll probably have to do that for the SEC as well. Plus they’ll have to find room for that #22 banner in a couple years.

“The banners symbolize players’ commitment to the way we want to play,” Staley said. “If you do it the right way you’ll get rings and you’ll get banners.”