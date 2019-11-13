The next step for the Gamecocks is to build on the win. That means taking care of business against Dayton and avoiding a letdown. On the road, against a “non-name” opponent, and after soaking in the kudos for a huge win, it has trap game written all over it.

The Gamecocks got a huge win Sunday at Maryland. We still don’t know how good this team will be at the end of the year, but Aliyah Boston and the freshmen raised this team’s ceiling with that win. It reminded me of the win at #9 Duke in 2014, when a then-freshman by the name of A’ja Wilson tipped in a game-winner. South Carolina was ranked #1 in that game, but unproven, and the win helped launch a Final Four season. That game was in December, so we knew more about those teams than we do about Maryland and South Carolina this year.

“They seem to be in a good place, and obviously that’s our challenge,” Dawn Staley said. “This is our first step in, I wouldn’t call it adversity, but playing a big game and then someone that’s not as traditionally powerful. We’ll see how they end up playing.

2. Boston on offense

Boston went 3-8 from the field in both the exhibition against North Georgia and the season-opener against Alabama State. It was a bit of a concern that she wasn’t finishing better against undersized opponents, and a question mark going into the game against bigger, stronger Maryland.

“She’s not used to this much room, she’s not used to having one-on-one coverage,” Staley said. “That makes you play a little bit quicker

Boston did get better, going 6-10 from the floor against the Terps. It is part of the evolution of a player who is already inspiring comparisons to Wilson and other all-time greats. She had a team-high 14 points against Maryland to go with seven rebounds and five blocks. That performance, plus her historic debut where she tied the school record for blocks and became the first freshman in NCAA history to record a triple-double in her first game, earned her SEC freshman of the week honors. Staley wasn’t surprised.

“I thought she should have been freshman of the week and player of the week,” Staley said.

3. Boston on defense



As impressive as she has been on the offensive end, it is Boston’s defense that has quickly become her calling card. She is leading the nation in blocks per game and even when she doesn’t block shots she has an impact. Her early success (eight points and five blocks in the first quarter) forced Maryland to alter how it played, especially when it attempted (or didn’t attempt) shots against Boston at the rim.

“An elite shot-blocker is one that really has an understanding of what other teams are running,” Staley said. “I think she has a real sense of the game and she has real great recollection of what she’s heard in scouting reports.”

Boston is also talking. Constantly. Against Alabama State she was making defensive calls while sitting at the scorer’s table waiting to check in. Staley believes that Boston’s constant talking has helped the young team gel, because she forces communication from everyone.

“I knew she was highly intelligent, I knew she understands basketball. Her conversations were a little more in depth than the average high school player,” Staley said. “I didn’t know how much she talks. She’s talking on every single pass. Not play. Every pass she’s saying something to somebody, and I hope it becomes contagious with everybody else.”

4. Home Cooke-ing

The game will be something of a homecoming game for freshman Zia Cooke (and senior Tyasha Harris, but her name doesn’t make a good pun). Dayton is about two hours south of Cooke’s hometown of Toledo (The University of Toledo Rockets, coincidentally, hosted Dayton on Saturday). Cooke expects at least 50 family members to make the trip, plus a bunch of friends.

“It’s going to mean a lot because my city will be there,” Cooke said. “We’ve got 100 people coming from my city to be there to watch me play. That means a lot to me.”

Staley said Cooke is always excited to play basketball, but she expects a little more urgency Wednesday. The challenge is to keep her calm and under control.

Dayton is also about two hours east of Harris’ hometown of Noblesville, Indiana. It’s the second year in a row Harris has gotten to play near home. South Carolina played at Purdue last season, which is a little over an hour from Noblesville.

5. Scouting the Flyers

Dayton was something of a good-health opponent last season in Columbia, a winnable game sandwiched between tough games in the Vancouver Showcase (where South Carolina went 1-2) and a game against Baylor. It worked, but just barely.

Played during, coincidentally, a frigid cold spell in Columbia, the Gamecocks missed nine of their first ten shots and trailed the Flyers by 13 in the first quarter. They tied the game by halftime and led by two after three quarters before wearing down the Flyers in the fourth quarter for a 65-55 lead.

The battle in the paint will likely be the key to the game. South Carolina beat Maryland by dominating inside, and Dayton enters the game ranked fifth in the nation in rebounding margin (+23) and 15th in total rebounds (52.5). For all its rebounding success, South Carolina is only +13, although it is actually grabbing one more rebound per game than Dayton.

6-1 Junior Erin Whalen is averaging 14.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game to lead Dayton. From Charlotte, Whalen is familiar to South Carolina, having played her first two seasons at Vanderbilt, where she made the SEC All-Freshman team. She scored her career-high of 25 against South Carolina during her sophomore season.

Former Gamecock Araion Bradshaw is in her redshirt junior season at Dayton. She was a member of the 2017 National Championship team as a freshman but transferred after the season. Bradshaw scored 11 points in her return to Columbia last season, and is averaging 5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2 assists through two games this season, right in line with her averages from last year.

The Ws

Who: #6 South Carolina at Dayton

When: Wednesday, November 13, 7:00 pm

Where: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Watch: ESPN+