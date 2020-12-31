“It's tough but in practice it feels like a game because we go so hard,” Amihere said. “The practice players do a great job of simulating game situations so it really feels like we have a game every single day.”

Until they actually tip off, you never know for sure how much of a factor the layoff will be, but Laeticia Amihere doesn’t expect a letdown.

South Carolina has played just one game in the last 25 days so rust is a legitimate concern going into the Florida game. During that same span, Florida has played four times, although the Gators last game was December 21.

2. Pivot

Last Sunday South Carolina found out that its scheduled game against Ole Miss had been postponed. Staley got a phone call Sunday night about playing Florida, which had its game against Vanderbilt postponed.

“I texted our coaches to see if they could get us ready, and Jolette (Law) said she could get us ready. She got us ready in a day,” Staley said. “Whatever the hand that’s dealt, we’ve got to play.”

From the players’ perspective, they weren’t scheduled to start working on Ole Miss until Tuesday, so there wasn’t much disruption.

“It happens,” Amihere said. “Coach told us at the beginning of the season there would be a lot of changes and we would have to be adaptable. She used the word pivot. It’s tough because you’re thinking about one opponent and then it switches to another, but like Coach said we just pivot from there.”

For the coaches it was another matter. While they normally are scouting a few games ahead (Staley said they have already scouted through the Kentucky game on January 10), but originally South Carolina and Florida weren’t scheduled to play until February 25, so nobody had even thought about the Gators yet. Surprisingly, Staley seemed energized by the unpredictability.

“I think it’s kind of cool. I like the fact that you have to be on your toes. We’re a staff that’s been together and we know exactly what needs to take place if we have to pivot,” Staley said. “It’s not as regimented as years past where you know who your opponent is going to be and you know how to plan for it. I think it’s a challenge if you’re not organized, but we’re in a position, we’ve got older coaches, they’ve been around the game. They’re up on it.”

3. No Destiny

South Carolina will be without Destiny Littleton against Florida. Staley declined to specify why Littleton is unavailable. That sounds like, but is not necessarily, a positive COVID test or contact tracing.

With Littleton out, freshman Eniya Russell will probably see more playing time. After getting limited playing time the previous three games, including a DNP-CD against Gonzaga, Russell is averaging 9.5 points on 53.8% shooting in the wins over Iowa State and Temple. Russell is raw and still learning, but she is big, athletic, and plays hard.

4. Banner time

Before the game South Carolina will unveil banners to recognize last season’s team. They will recognize the SEC regular season and conference tournament titles, and there will also be a surprise banner. Staley wouldn’t reveal what the banner is, but she dropped a hint.

“For us to be able to raise some banners, one that no other team in the country is going to be able to raise,” she said. “With the challenging year that we’ve had, all of us, it’s a good reprieve to see a banner going up. I hope it’s a prelude to what could happen for us in the near future."

The banner will likely recognize the Gamecocks as the consensus year-end #1.