Expect more hastily scheduled or rescheduled games as teams try to get as close to 23 games as possible.

Such easy make-up games are going to be increasingly hard to come by. South Carolina sacrificed one of its open dates in order to play UConn and has just one open date remaining. On the flip side, with Vanderbilt’s decision earlier this week to cancel the remainder of its season (the Commodores were down to seven available players, one of whom is coming off a torn ACL), about half the SEC will be looking to fill holes in their schedules. Arkansas, which was facing the prospect of playing just one game between January 18 and January 31, announced Wednesday it would host UConn January 28, the date it was originally scheduled to play Vanderbilt.

This game was originally scheduled to be played two weeks ago, but it was postponed following a false positive COVID test by a South Carolina player. Fortunately, both teams had a bye this week so the game was easy to reschedule.

2. Boston’s Dominance

Remember when we were worried about Aliyah Boston’s slow start to the season? That’s so 2020.

Aside from her field goal percentage, Boston’s season averages are now higher than her averages from last season. But since SEC play began Boston has taken her game to another level, one that compares favorably with anyone in the country.

Beginning with her career-high 28 points against Florida, Boston is averaging 17.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.6 blocks, 2.0 steals, and 1.4 assists per game. She’s also shooting 44% from three. Timing matters, and Monday night’s tour de force against #15 Arkansas - 26 points, 16 rebounds, and six blocks - came in front of a national ESPN2 audience, with no football as a distraction. The game put South Carolina back in the conversation as the best team in the country, and Boston back in the conversation as the country’s best center.

“I’ve been really focusing on being more dominant,” she said. “Coach has been making sure I understand how dominant I can be and I can’t really slack off. I’ve been trying to continue with that in each game that we’ve played.”

Boston’s most recent domination came on the same day that the statue of A’ja Wilson was unveiled in front of Colonial Life Arena. It’s fair to wonder if there may be a statue of Boston one day. Staley said maybe, that Boston’s stats are comparable to Wilson’s, and she’s right. Wilson scored slightly more than Boston as a freshman (13.1 points to 12.5), but Boston had more rebounds, blocks, and steals. Wilson averaged 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks as a sophomore, again not much different from Boston. Of course, Wilson won a national championship as a junior and was the consensus national player of the year as a senior, so Boston still has some work to do.

3. Brea Beal

Poor Brea Beal just can’t grab the spotlight. She set a career-high with 17 points against Vanderbilt, but it was overshadowed by Victaria Saxton’s career-high, a school record for scoring, and a zero-point defensive second quarter. So she went out and set a new career-high against Arkansas with 22 points, but it was lost in Boston’s huge shadow.

Beal is often called South Carolina’s defensive specialist or glue player. Those terms are usually code words for “offensively challenged.” Beal certainly isn’t offensively challenged, but it can be a struggle for her to find her shot. She’s not the first or second, or often even third, option in the half court, so she has to create opportunities in transition or off hustle plays. She’s inconsistent from three, although when she hits her first shot, she tends to hit a couple more. But when Beal is contributing on offense it makes South Carolina a much better team. Beal said that in the past she has put too much pressure on herself to score. She’s learned that if she stays relaxed, focused on defense and playing hard, points will follow.

“I’m learning a lot of things,” she said. “It’s a game inside a game. I was in my own head, it was more of a mental thing. It’s easy to score when you’re doing defensive things, little things.”

Beal went on to say that being successful means working on her game outside of practice and understanding what the coaches expect from her.

“You’re here for a reason,” Beal said. “You’re not here just to stand out here and look pretty, you’re here for a reason. You’ve got to find that reason and with me it starts on defense.”

4. Points, points, points

Speaking of things that are passé, remember when the Gamecocks had point guard issues and trouble finding flow on offense? That was a while ago.

Destanni Henderson now leads the SEC in assists per game (6.0). South Carolina has scored more than 100 points in consecutive games for the first time in program history. The first set a record for the most points (106) in an SEC game. The next was the second-highest scoring SEC game (104) and the most ever against a ranked opponent. South Carolina has scored over 100 points four times this season, the most since the 1978-79 season, which was a drastically different era.

5. Scouting the Bulldogs

Here’s what I wrote before that postponed game two weeks ago:

“The Bulldogs were 16th in the first NET rankings, and have played one of the toughest schedules in the SEC. A year ago Joni Taylor seemed like she might be on the hot seat, but patience was rewarded. Injured players got healthy, young players matured, and the Bulldogs finally look like the team Taylor has been trying to assemble.

‘Georgia is much improved,’ Staley said. ‘They always play hard, but they are playing hard and I think they are as healthy as they’ve been in a few years. Their speed, their ability to get up and down the floor and play fast in transition could put us back on our heels if we’re not getting back. We do want to rebound the basketball, but for those players that aren’t going to rebound they need to get back and set up our transition defense.’”

Well, Georgia has only gotten stronger. The Bulldogs are up to 12th in the NET. They finally made a long-overdue appearance in the top 25, and have won 17 of their last 21 games, with the losses coming to Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and South Carolina, all top-15 teams when they played.

The last few seasons of struggles are paying off for a deep, experienced, and battle-tested team. Jenna Staiti is averaging 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in just 20.8 points per game. Gabby Connally is averaging 10.8 points and shooting 42% from three, and point guard Que Morrison is averaging 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. All are seniors.

Sprinkle in newcomers like Sarah Ashlee Barker, a two-time SEC freshman of the week, and Maori Davenport, a former top-15 prospect who transferred from Rutgers and wasn’t expected to be eligible this season. Georgia leads the SC in assists per game and is second in scoring margin. Georgia is fourth in both offensive and defensive field goal percentage.

The Ws

Who: #4 South Carolina (10-1, 5-0) vs #22 Georgia (12-1, 4-1)

When: Thursday, January 21, 6:30 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network