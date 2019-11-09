It’s a far cry from men’s basketball, which opened this season with a double-header featuring #1 vs #2 and #3 vs #4. Even college football, with its notorious cupcake schedules, usually has a few top ten games in the first couple of weeks, or at least top-25 games.

This game between South Carolina and Maryland is a rare early season matchup between top ten teams. Not only is it the first game of the season between ranked teams, it is the only game between ranked teams for the first nine days of the season, and one of just four games over the first three calendar weeks of the season (I used Thanksgiving week as a cutoff because that’s when most of the exempt tournaments occur), and the only game between top ten teams.

It’s also something Dawn Staley would like to see changed. She has tried without success to get South Carolina into the maggie Dixon Classic, an early season tournament formerly played at Madison Square Garden, one of the few early season tournaments available in women’s basketball. But even that tournament has declined in prestige and now moves from campus to campus.

“I think it would create a lot of buzz,” Staley said. “I would like to see that game on ESPN.”

Based on the preseason top 25, South Carolina will play #2 Baylor and #24 Indiana in the Paradise Jam, and no other ranked teams before conference play begins.

2. Chemistry

It’s no secret that the chemistry was lacking on last year’s team. In the offseason, and one game into the season, that certainly seems to have changed. You have to be careful about assuming too much about the inner workings of a team, but all outward appearances are positive. The now-limited social media posts show a tight-knit group and they are enthusiastic on the court. We’ve seen Aliyah Boston, in the middle a historic triple-double, shouting defensive cheers from the scorer’s table, Olivia Thompson hugging LeLe Grissett after Thompson missed a shot, costing Grissett an assist, and the entire team in smiles when Thompson and Elysa Wesolek, who aren’t part of the rotation, make baskets.

“This is the makeup of this team,” Staley said. “They are genuinely happy for each other. I can’t wait until we can continue this kind of championship behavior.”

There are other ways the good chemistry has made the team better. After the win over Alabama State, five days before the Maryland game, Zia Cooke approached Staley in the hall and asked, “When can we start talking about Maryland?”

It also leads to unselfish play, as opposed to last season when that wasn’t always the case. Destanni Henderson was a top ten-recruit and then a part-time starter last season as a freshman. She had every right to expect to start this season, and did start the exhibition. But Staley also needs Henderson to be the backup point guard, so she asked Henderson to come off the bench to make the rotation smoother, and for the good of the team Henderson agreed.

“Destanni Henderson is a starter in my eyes,” Staley said. “I had a talk with Destanni to get her thoughts and feelings on it, and she’s like, I’m all right, do what you’ve got to do, and I think it’s going to work out better for her.”

3. Recruiting Roundup

The Gamecocks missed out on another target this week. Wednesday night the nation’s fifth-ranked prospect, post Kamilla Cardoso announced her commitment to Syracuse. Her decision came on the heels of teammate Treasure Hunt, another Gamecock Target, committing to Kentucky.

That leaves, to my knowledge, two remaining targets for South Carolina. Point guard Diamond Johnson is the nation’s sixth-ranked prospect, and combo guard Eniya Russell is ranked 43rd. It is also likely that South Carolina will be active in the transfer market, possibly looking for a graduate transfer who can add some immediate depth, and South Carolina has had a good track record bringing in transfers.

4. Watching the watch lists

The Gamecocks, particularly Tasha Harris, continue to be well-represented on preseason watch lists. The three national player of the year awards announced their watch lists over the last week, and Harris appeared on all three lists. On Tuesday she was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 30. On Wednesday Harris was named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List. And on Thursday Harris was named to the Wade Watch List. In addition to those three awards, Harris was also listed on the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list, given to the top point guard. Harris was also named preseason first team All-SEC by coaches and media.

Aside from Harris, two other Gamecocks received preseason recognition. Senior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was also named preseason first team by both coaches and media. Freshman Aliyah Boston was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List, given to the best center. Her nomination seemed like a bit of a stretch when it was announced, but after Boston debuted with a triple-double it no longer seems so far-fetched.

5. Scouting the Terrapins

South Carolina and Maryland are playing for the third straight year, with a return game in Columbia next season. South Carolina won in College Park two seasons ago, but Maryland won comfortably last season in a game that served as a harsh introduction to life after A’ja Wilson.

The Gamecocks started slow but hung around for a quarter, and then the Terrapins blew the doors off in the second quarter. The Terrapins outrebounded the Gamecocks by a whopping 53-29 margin.

“It’s a couple of challenges: one is rebounding and two is transition defense,” Staley said. “They are a team in which they are not very patient offensively and they don’t have to be because they have five skilled players on the floor that can score at any point.”

Maryland is, obviously, deep and talented, but preseason All-American Kaila Charles makes the Terps go. Her junior numbers were down slightly from her sophomore season, when she had less help, but Charles still averaged 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Blair Watson had 20 points against South Carolina last season, Shakira Austin had 16 rebounds, and Channise Lewis had 10 points and 12 assists, as Lewis, Austin, and Charles each recorded a double-double.

There is an added link between the two programs. During the offseason, Brenda Frese named Maryland native Lindsey Spann her Director of Recruiting Operations. Spann, of course, is a former Gamecock. She came to South Carolina as a graduate transfer, but her senior season was cut short due to chronic knee injuries. She then made the transition to coaching and spent last season as a graduate assistant under Staley.

The Ws

Who: #8 South Carolina at #4 Maryland

When: Sunday, November 10, 3:00 pm

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, MD

Watch: ESPN