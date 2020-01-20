SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL #1 South Carolina resumes its rivalry with #10 Mississippi State in a Monday night showdown. First, let's get one thing out of the way: the AP rankings come out Monday afternoon, and there is a good chance Mississippi State will move up by the time they play. But we’re working with the rankings we’ve got, and it’s still a top ten game. 1. Rivalry renewed South Carolina and Texas A&M split the preseason predictions to win the SEC Championship. The SEC (with some input from ESPN, I’m sure) made what seemed like the obvious decision to schedule their only meeting on the final day of the season to maximize drama, but we all should have known it would come down to South Carolina and Mississippi State. Texas A&M has already lost two games (both without Chennedy Carter, the preseason pick for player of the year), and while the Aggies could definitely still end up being one of the two best teams in the conference, they will need help to win the regular season title. That leaves South Carolina and Mississippi State atop the SEC standings, the last two teams without a loss, likely playing for the regular season title, even though it’s still January, because why wouldn’t it be that way? Either the Gamecocks or Bulldogs have won the last six regular season championships and the last five SEC tournaments (with the Gamecocks beating the Bulldogs in the championship game three times). The last time another team got a share of the championship was 2015, when South Carolina and Tennessee shared the regular season title. Even that year the Gamecocks asserted their dominance by routing the Lady Vols 62-46 in the SEC Tournament Championship game. Not to mention the national stage, when the Gamecocks won their national championship by beating the Bulldogs.

The rivalry between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs is different from the rivalries South Carolina shares with other teams. Clemson is a rival by name, but the Tigers haven’t challenged South Carolina in a long time. Kentucky and Missouri are rivalries with real animosity, built off upsets, physical (sometimes dirty) play, and coaches who don’t necessarily get cheese-steaks together. None of that applies to this series. The games are intense, for sure, but because of the talent and stakes involved. Part of what has made the series so compelling is how one-sided it was (emphasis on was). Dawn Staley got a head start on Vic Schaefer in program building, and that was one of the reasons South Carolina won 11 straight games from 2011-17. Even after Schaefer got the Bulldogs to a competitive talent level, they couldn’t get past the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks got them in the regular season, they got them in the SEC Tournament, and of course they got them in the NCAA Tournament. By the time they played that championship game, it was almost a given that the Bulldogs couldn’t figure out how to beat the Gamecocks (still past tense here). It continued into 2018. In February, Mississippi State, in front of the largest crowd in program history, finally - finally! - beat South Carolina. They used a 13-0 fourth quarter run to wear down South Carolina and finally captured their white whale. Except it wasn’t over. The teams met again in the SEC Tournament final, and once again A’ja Wilson, who finished her career 4-0 against Mississippi State in the postseason, all for the SEC or NCAA championship, reminded the Bulldogs that their path to championships ran through her. “Vic’s done a tremendous job with getting his program where it is today,” Staley said. “A lot of it is us rivaling each other, beating each other, being in the top ten in the country.” But all good things must end, or at least graduate, and when Wilson moved on, the Bulldogs turned the tables. They swept the Gamecocks last season, including a game in Columbia on the final day of the regular season that determined the regular season champion. They also swept the SEC regular season and tournament titles, locking out the Gamecocks for the first time since 2013. That doesn’t necessarily make this a revenge game. It means too much on its own for that. “Whether we’re in the top ten or we’re both in the top ten, it’s always a matchup in which we go at it. It’s tight for three quarters, three and a half quarters, and one team makes a move in the fourth quarter,” Staley said. “We’ve battled. Being in our place and having a great crowd will favor us.” 2. FAMs The rivalry’s intensity carries over to fan support. Remember when I mentioned above that Mississippi State had the largest crowd in program history against South Carolina in 2018? I undersold it a little bit. It wasn’t just women’s basketball’s largest crowd, the attendance of 10,794 was the largest crowd ever to see any basketball game in the state of Mississippi. In 2016, 10,626 fans attended, the second largest crowd in program history, and last season “only” 10,006 fans saw Mississippi State beat South Carolina. Of course, and no disrespect to what Mississippi State has accomplished, that’s got nothing on South Carolina. South Carolina has had an attendance of at least 10,000 for the last 75 games and counting. That streak stretches back to 2014. South Carolina’s average attendance this season is 10,808 - more than Mississippi State’s record crowd (it helps to have a bigger building, I know). South Carolina has had four official sellouts of 18,000, including the season finale against the Bulldogs last year, and all indications are that Monday night will make it number five. “I know there’s going to be a great crowd in here,” Aliyah Boston said. “I’m excited to see it.” Boston was asked what she is looking forward to about the game. “Everything!” Boston said. “This environment is new to me. Seeing the crowd that we have, the atmosphere in general, is a great feeling.” 3. Don’t get too hyped Now that you are fired up for the game, you probably want to know what Staley has been saying to the team to get them locked in and hyped for the game. The answer is, not much. “There’s really no message besides ‘we’ve got to play as we’ve been playing all season long,’” Staley said. “It’s scouting report defense. They do things extremely well, they are efficient and calculating on the floor. We’ve got to make sure we win those battles.” It is similar to the approach Staley took earlier in the week when South Carolina earned the top spot in the AP poll. She wants the players, especially the freshmen, to enjoy the spotlight and the recognition, but stay focused. This is just another step on the path to a possible championship. “They want to win national championships,” Staley said. “But along the way certain things have to happen for you. You have to play in the spotlight, have a target on your back. We've put ourselves in a position to do that.” 4. The Kids Are Alright Last week there was a taped segment on the SEC Network discussing the freshmen in the SEC this year. Screenshots of the segment quickly went viral because of the subheading on the graphic used.