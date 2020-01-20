WBB: Five Things to Watch - Mississippi State
#1 South Carolina resumes its rivalry with #10 Mississippi State in a Monday night showdown.
First, let's get one thing out of the way: the AP rankings come out Monday afternoon, and there is a good chance Mississippi State will move up by the time they play. But we’re working with the rankings we’ve got, and it’s still a top ten game.
1. Rivalry renewed
South Carolina and Texas A&M split the preseason predictions to win the SEC Championship. The SEC (with some input from ESPN, I’m sure) made what seemed like the obvious decision to schedule their only meeting on the final day of the season to maximize drama, but we all should have known it would come down to South Carolina and Mississippi State. Texas A&M has already lost two games (both without Chennedy Carter, the preseason pick for player of the year), and while the Aggies could definitely still end up being one of the two best teams in the conference, they will need help to win the regular season title. That leaves South Carolina and Mississippi State atop the SEC standings, the last two teams without a loss, likely playing for the regular season title, even though it’s still January, because why wouldn’t it be that way?
Either the Gamecocks or Bulldogs have won the last six regular season championships and the last five SEC tournaments (with the Gamecocks beating the Bulldogs in the championship game three times). The last time another team got a share of the championship was 2015, when South Carolina and Tennessee shared the regular season title. Even that year the Gamecocks asserted their dominance by routing the Lady Vols 62-46 in the SEC Tournament Championship game. Not to mention the national stage, when the Gamecocks won their national championship by beating the Bulldogs.
The rivalry between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs is different from the rivalries South Carolina shares with other teams. Clemson is a rival by name, but the Tigers haven’t challenged South Carolina in a long time. Kentucky and Missouri are rivalries with real animosity, built off upsets, physical (sometimes dirty) play, and coaches who don’t necessarily get cheese-steaks together. None of that applies to this series. The games are intense, for sure, but because of the talent and stakes involved.
Part of what has made the series so compelling is how one-sided it was (emphasis on was). Dawn Staley got a head start on Vic Schaefer in program building, and that was one of the reasons South Carolina won 11 straight games from 2011-17. Even after Schaefer got the Bulldogs to a competitive talent level, they couldn’t get past the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks got them in the regular season, they got them in the SEC Tournament, and of course they got them in the NCAA Tournament. By the time they played that championship game, it was almost a given that the Bulldogs couldn’t figure out how to beat the Gamecocks (still past tense here).
It continued into 2018. In February, Mississippi State, in front of the largest crowd in program history, finally - finally! - beat South Carolina. They used a 13-0 fourth quarter run to wear down South Carolina and finally captured their white whale. Except it wasn’t over. The teams met again in the SEC Tournament final, and once again A’ja Wilson, who finished her career 4-0 against Mississippi State in the postseason, all for the SEC or NCAA championship, reminded the Bulldogs that their path to championships ran through her.
“Vic’s done a tremendous job with getting his program where it is today,” Staley said. “A lot of it is us rivaling each other, beating each other, being in the top ten in the country.”
But all good things must end, or at least graduate, and when Wilson moved on, the Bulldogs turned the tables. They swept the Gamecocks last season, including a game in Columbia on the final day of the regular season that determined the regular season champion. They also swept the SEC regular season and tournament titles, locking out the Gamecocks for the first time since 2013.
That doesn’t necessarily make this a revenge game. It means too much on its own for that.
“Whether we’re in the top ten or we’re both in the top ten, it’s always a matchup in which we go at it. It’s tight for three quarters, three and a half quarters, and one team makes a move in the fourth quarter,” Staley said. “We’ve battled. Being in our place and having a great crowd will favor us.”
2. FAMs
The rivalry’s intensity carries over to fan support.
Remember when I mentioned above that Mississippi State had the largest crowd in program history against South Carolina in 2018? I undersold it a little bit. It wasn’t just women’s basketball’s largest crowd, the attendance of 10,794 was the largest crowd ever to see any basketball game in the state of Mississippi. In 2016, 10,626 fans attended, the second largest crowd in program history, and last season “only” 10,006 fans saw Mississippi State beat South Carolina.
Of course, and no disrespect to what Mississippi State has accomplished, that’s got nothing on South Carolina. South Carolina has had an attendance of at least 10,000 for the last 75 games and counting. That streak stretches back to 2014. South Carolina’s average attendance this season is 10,808 - more than Mississippi State’s record crowd (it helps to have a bigger building, I know). South Carolina has had four official sellouts of 18,000, including the season finale against the Bulldogs last year, and all indications are that Monday night will make it number five.
“I know there’s going to be a great crowd in here,” Aliyah Boston said. “I’m excited to see it.”
Boston was asked what she is looking forward to about the game.
“Everything!” Boston said. “This environment is new to me. Seeing the crowd that we have, the atmosphere in general, is a great feeling.”
3. Don’t get too hyped
Now that you are fired up for the game, you probably want to know what Staley has been saying to the team to get them locked in and hyped for the game. The answer is, not much.
“There’s really no message besides ‘we’ve got to play as we’ve been playing all season long,’” Staley said. “It’s scouting report defense. They do things extremely well, they are efficient and calculating on the floor. We’ve got to make sure we win those battles.”
It is similar to the approach Staley took earlier in the week when South Carolina earned the top spot in the AP poll. She wants the players, especially the freshmen, to enjoy the spotlight and the recognition, but stay focused. This is just another step on the path to a possible championship.
“They want to win national championships,” Staley said. “But along the way certain things have to happen for you. You have to play in the spotlight, have a target on your back. We've put ourselves in a position to do that.”
4. The Kids Are Alright
Last week there was a taped segment on the SEC Network discussing the freshmen in the SEC this year. Screenshots of the segment quickly went viral because of the subheading on the graphic used.
Lmaoooo “outside of South Carolina’s class” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a7byCmMHlZ— 𝐁. 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥 (@itsBTerrell) January 12, 2020
“Outside of South Carolina”
As in, South Carolina’s freshmen are in a class of their own. It’s hard to argue that fact. None of those other freshmen are putting up better numbers, and none of them are doing it on a team with as much depth as South Carolina.
Any discussion of South Carolina’s freshmen begins, of course, with Boston. She’s averaging 13 points on 60 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game. There was the triple-double in her first game, seven double-doubles, and the 19-point, 25-rebound, five-block domination against Arkansas. She makes opponents change their game plan on both ends of the court, and she has been the favorite for freshman of the year since November.
“She’s probably the youngest, most locked in player,” Staley said. “She has a really good understanding of how to play on both sides of the basketball. There’s not an area of the game she does not think is important.”
But then Zia Cooke made her move. Like many people, Cooke struggled with the Freshman Fifteen, weight gain many freshmen experience at college (I’m still gaining mine). Cooke’s was more a “Freshman Four or Five,” but the few extra pounds still had Cooke feeling sluggish. Over the Christmas break she dropped that weight (the timing might be the most impressive part of this story), and as a result she is playing the best basketball of her short career.
After scoring 27 against Dayton, in her home state and in front of a bunch of family and friends, Cooke had started to struggle. Her shooting percentage plummeted, falling to the low thirty percent area, and she was visibly frustrated during games.
“She wasn’t as explosive, she wasn’t confident,” Staley said. “She was carrying more than she was used to and she couldn’t navigate through that.”
Since conference play began, she has led or tied for the team lead in scoring in all five games. Cooke is leading all freshmen in scoring, averaging 17.4 points on 43 percent shooting. She is also shooting 44 percent from three and 76 percent from the free throw line. In conference games only, Cooke is sixth in the SEC in scoring, 13th in field goal percentage, and top ten in three point shooting.
“Now she’s back to her explosive self,” Staley said. “Because she gets easy buckets, her shot, her three, is working for her. That’s who we need her to be. She has a direct impact on why we’ve been as successful down this stretch in the SEC is because of her ability to keep defenses honest by her efficiency.”
5. Scouting the Bulldogs
I have previously compared Mississippi State this year to South Carolina last year. When the last of that first wave of players who elevated the program to greatness moves on, there is an adjustment period. South Carolina had it last year, when the Gamecocks never quite put it all together. Mississippi State is going through it this year, with a group of players who haven’t quite gotten it all figured out yet. But, also like South Carolina last year, that doesn’t mean the bottom has fallen out. South Carolina still figured out how to win games and played for the SEC title last season, even though they never really passed the eye test. Now Mississippi State is doing the same thing, figuring out how to win games and climb into the top ten, even though the eye test tells you they are not at the same level as the top six or seven teams.
That’s not to dismiss the Bulldogs. They are still a tough out. They are averaging 82.7 points per game, on par with the Gamecocks (83.7) and just under Arkansas (86.2), and leading the SEC in shooting at 47.7 percent. However (and it’s hard to imagine, but losing Teaira McCowan will do that) the Bulldogs are not a great rebounding team. They are just plus-four per game this season, a far cry from the group that destroyed the Gamecocks on the glass last season.
“They’ve got different looking players, with different names on the back of their jerseys, but they are the same Mississippi State team that are calculating,” Staley said.
There are still some of the familiar names, too. Jordan Danberry was granted an extra year of eligibility and is leading the Bulldogs in scoring at 14.2 points per game. 6-5 sophomore Jessika Carter is the heir-apparent to McCowan, averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds, and she and Boston figure to have quite a battle. Chloe Bibby, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against South Carolina last season, is averaging 9.1 points but has struggled with her shooting this season, slow to come back from the knee injury or missing the open shots McCowan created or both. And of course there is freshman Rickea Jackson, one of the top non-Gamecocks in the class, who is averaging 13.2 points.
The Ws
Who: #1 South Carolina (17-1, 5-0) vs #10 Mississippi State (16-2, 4-0)
When: Monday, January 20, 7:00 pm
Where: Colonial Life Arena
Watch: ESPN2