WBB: Five Things to Watch - Mississippi State

Due to the late schedule change there was no media availability for the game, so we likely won’t find out which players are available until shortly before game time.

Per South Carolina, tickets issued for the original January 2 game will be honored for the game against Mississippi State. Season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information. The parking shuttle will not run.

Coaches and players like to say “we worry about us,” but that’s especially true for this game. Both teams will have to focus on what they do best and make adjustments on the fly.

If it’s confusing, you aren’t alone, and both teams have had minimal time to game plan for the other. But might as well play when you can, right?

South Carolina’s originally scheduled game for Sunday was against Ole Miss, but it was postponed due to COVID issues with the Rebels. Late Saturday morning, Mississippi State’s game against Kentucky, originally scheduled for Monday night, was postponed due to COVID issues with the Wildcats. So with both South Carolina and Mississippi State free, the Gamecocks and Bulldogs decided to move their game originally scheduled for February 6 to January 2.

3. Fixing the offense

The big question for the Gamecocks is can they right the offense? The problems are myriad, but the solution could be as simple as making shots. The starting backcourt of Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson was just 6-31 against Missouri. Cooke made some important baskets in the fourth quarter, but the pair missed numerous open looks throughout the game. If they hit their season percentages, that’s another 17 or so points, and South Carolina wins the game.

Cooke’s shooting struggles have been well-documented. But all she needs to get back on track is two or three early shots to go in. The Gamecocks like to get Cooke looks along the baseline so they could go to that early to try to get her going.

4. Slow starts

Slow starts have plagued South Carolina. Even against UConn, an early burst led into a prolonged drought. Against Mizzou, a fast start probably would have taken the short-handed Tigers out of the game. Instead the slow start gave the Tigers confidence and a sense of momentum.

Getting off to a better start has likely been a point of emphasis so it will be interesting to see if the message has been received. It’s one thing to start slow against top teams, but another against teams you should be able to handle easily.

South Carolina is better than Mississippi State (and better than a lot of teams) and it should be able to put teams away early instead of letting them hang around. In the grind of conference play, blowouts are how teams get rest and gain confidence. A blowout would do a lot to make South Carolina feel better after that loss.

5. Scouting the Bulldogs

It’s tough to provide a scout without knowing who will be available, but the Bulldogs’ top players are Rickea Jackson, Anastasia Hayes, and JerKaila Jordan. Hayes has missed the last four games with a concussion, but averaged 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds when healthy. Jackson has been an absolute stud. She is averaging 21-3 points and 7.5 rebounds. Jordan is hitting 41.3% from three and averaging 14.2 points, and she is the only Bulldog shooting over 30% from three. Those three make up over 67% of Mississippi State’s scoring, so losing any of them is a huge blow. Senior forward Jessika Carter, who was second-team All-SEC last season, is not with the team while she deals with some personal issues.

Mississippi State built its record on an extremely weak non-conference schedule. It was probably the right schedule for the Bulldogs given all the chaos of the off-season (Nikki McCray resigned for health reasons, numerous players transferred), but Mississippi State has yet to prove itself against an elite team.

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (12-1, 0-1) vs Mississippi State (9-3, 0-0)

When: 6:00 pm, Sunday, January 2

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+