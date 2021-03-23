Staley is hardly alone in that sentiment, and the story will undoubtedly carry through to the championship game, regardless of who is playing. Emmert is supposed to be in San Antonio Tuesday, according to The Athletic, saying he would “happily” speak to players and coaches via Zoom while in San Antonio (he really doesn’t seem to understand how Zoom works).

“It’s the way things have been,” she said. “Finally it takes a dark cloud over our tournament for things to change. We’ve got to continue to let it be known, the disparities that we’re feeling here. We’re talking about student athletes. Everybody should feel like they are experiencing the most exciting and the most luxurious times of their career. We worked just as hard through a pandemic as anybody else, not just this year. This isn't a one year thing. This has happened every year of its existence and we don’t have to have everything the same. We don’t need everything the same. There may be things the guys like that women don’t like. We do need a personal touch. If you’re going to make it personal for them, then you should make it personal to the women’s tournament.”

Staley did agree with Emmert in one respect:the NCAA’s failures have overshadowed what should have been a celebratory time.

“When me as a coach and anybody in our program commits a violation, an NCAA violation, there’s an immediate investigation. If it’s a big one, then the school becomes investigated. There’s a thing called “lack of institutional control,” and we’re penalized for that. When they feel like there’s not a whole lot of control taking place, and then you get dinged,” she said. “Something has to happen. I’ll leave it there. Rules are rules, investigations are investigations. Let’s go see. Let’s do what you do to every institution that you deem broke a rule. Somebody needs to be held responsible. I don’t know who, but the investigative work needs to be done to see where things have fallen short. That’s what happens to each institution that’s under the NCAA.”

Also on Monday, ESPN obtained a letter from NCAA president Mark Emmert in which he promised a review of how “a number of balls were dropped.” Dawn Staley responded with her own request for an investigation, citing federal Title IX laws and unconfirmed rumors that the per diems men and women get are different.

The NCAA continues to stumble over itself in regards to the inequities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. On Monday a Wall Street Journal article revealed that although the NCAA’s trademark applies to both tournaments, the NCAA refuses to allow the women’s tournament to use the phrase.

2. Boston’s case

Aliyah Boston’s 20 point, 18 rebound game in round one, her NCAA tournament debut, probably didn’t get the national recognition it deserved. But South Carolina isn’t going to lose too many games when Boston puts up numbers like that, and she is on a tear that rivals anyone in the country.

Boston has grabbed double digit rebounds in eleven straight games, and her current season average is 11.9 rebounds per game, which would be South Carolina’s highest single -season average in the NCAA era (the four higher averages all occurred during the AIAW era). In her four postseason games, Boston is averaging 19.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.75 blocks, and 1.25 steals

Staley noted that she’s not normally one to “politic” for her players, but made her case for Boston as not only the best defensive player in the country, but the best player period.

“Aliyah doesn’t like losing,” Staley said. “The energy that she puts into a game, the preparation, the duration of the forty minutes that’s been played, is unmatched by any player on the collegiate level. Take that to the bank, on both sides of the basketball.”

“You put an iso cam on her and you see what she brings to the table, you’ll see why I say what I say,” Staley continued. “Just like there isn’t anybody that is up for National Defensive Player of the Year and National Player of the Year. There’s a reason why, and I do believe she should sweep both of them. But I’m not the only vote.”

Staley was right that she doesn’t usually promote players for awards. I was immediately reminded of when A’ja Wilson won SEC Defensive Player of the Year after her sophomore season. Staley’s first comment was, “I wouldn’t have voted for her.”

I’ve tried to avoid comparing Boston and Wilson, at least until Boston’s sample size is larger, but I can’t help myself. In Wilson’s senior year, she averaged 21.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.71 blocks, 1.42 steals in the postseason. In her junior, national championship season, Wilson’s postseason averages were 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 3.56 blocks, 1.44 steals.

I’d say Boston stacks up pretty well, and she’s only a sophomore.

3. From the Bubble to the Dome

Nothing about this year’s tournament is normal, from the games to the time in between. It seemed to take South Carolina a little while to get used to shooting in the Alamodome. Playing in a dome is always an adjustment due to the empty space, but it is even emptier without fans.

“Playing in the arena, that was a little different because it was so spaced out,” Staley said. “There was a sprinkle of people here and there.”

At least the Gamecocks were out of their hotel rooms, where they are required to spend the majority of their time. Cabin fever has certainly set in for Staley. When the Gamecocks were finally allowed to get outside and go for a walk, they made two loops around the River Walk area. Staley wanted to make it three, but the players had already turned back toward the hotel.

“Let’s just say when you’re in this bubble situation you have an appreciation for taking a ten minute walk across the street and getting some fresh air,” she said. “(COVID) Testing is a pleasurable journey for us, going across the street and seeing different people in the convention center and waiting your 30 minutes. You’re out of your four walls.”

4. Funky team

I’m quite intrigued by the “funky lineup” South Carolina tried against Mercer. That lineup of Destanni Henderson, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, Eniya Russell, and Victaria Saxton was an attempt to replicate the speed lineup that had LeLe Grissett as the power forward. It was a bust against Mercer, allowing the Bears to erase a deficit and tie the game. I wrote yesterday that on paper it should have worked, with plenty of room for the four guards to drive, but for some reason everyone seemed lost. Staley confirmed that not only did it work on paper, it worked in practice.

“We’ve been working on moving Eniya and playing small ball with her at the four,” Staley said. “Defensively it just didn’t work out for us. That is probably where it hurt us the most. It just takes some time. You visualize it as a coach and you see some of the great things that you’re doing in practice, but then it’s a big transition in the game. This isn’t little league. This is actual teams that can really play. They will capitalize on you having mismatches.”

It will be interesting to see if Staley tweaks the lineup and tries again. The original goal may have been to get something going for Russell, but it also seems like a way to get Beal more involved. Beal’s confidence in her offense appears shaken. Beginning with the SEC tournament her shot hasn’t been falling, but in a small-ball lineup she is less of a shooter and more of a slasher.

Beal hasn’t let the shooting slump affect the rest of her game. Staley joked that Beal’s even-keel demeanor is the result of being the oldest child, and said that big-sister quality shows up with teammates.

“You can see her maturity out there on the floor,” Staley said. “You can see it in practice. I was watching her and she was explaining to Eniya the things that she needed to do while she’s guarding her, while Eniya was guarding her, she’s telling (Russell) how to play (Beal).”

5. Scouting the Beavers

Oregon State had a rocky season that saw ten games canceled or postponed due to COVID issues. But the Beavers finished the regular season by winning six of their last seven, with the only loss coming to Stanford. That included wins over Oregon and UCLA, and the Beavers beat Oregon again in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Aleah Goodman leads the Beavers in scoring at 16.5 points per game while shooting 50% from three. As a team, the Beavers shoot better than 40% from three, and they focus on quality over quantity. The Beavers average 19.7 three point attempts per game, fewer than their opponents. But they are, to borrow Staley’s buzzword, deliberate. They share the ball (assists on an impressive 63% of made baskets) and no how to create an open shot. The Gamecocks will focus on making it difficult for the Beavers to initiate their offense.

“Ball-screen defense. Big Time,” Staley said. “They are very calculating. Super calculating. There’s no fat in their offense. You’re either going to guard, guard the initial option, and if you don’t guard the initial option they’re going to take it all the way to the basket. If you guard the initial, they’ve got counters for that, and they’ve got counters for the counters. We have to put ourselves in position where we’re not triggering a lot of help. If you trigger a lot of help and they get ahead in the possession they’re going to get a clean look, no matter if it’s at the basket or outside the three, they’re going to knock it down.”

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina vs #8 Oregon State

When: Tuesday, March 23, 7:00 pm

Where: Alamodome (South/Court 2), San Antonio, Texas

Watch: ESPN