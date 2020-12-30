A harsh chewing out from Dawn Staley got the team refocused, and the Gamecocks played very well in the next two games. But that was easy. The Iowa State game was coming off a loss, and Temple was the only game for 25 days. Now comes the conference grind: two games a week, every week. Will the relatively young Gamecocks be able to stay focused for the next nine weeks with no breaks to regroup? It’s easy to get up for a big Monday night game against Arkansas, but what about that sleepy early Sunday game against LSU? Will the focus still be there?

There were several reasons South Carolina struggled for stretches in Sioux Falls and then lost to NC State (not least of which was the quality of the opponents), but if there was one primary issue for South Carolina it was maintaining focus. That led to the fourth quarter lapses that allowed South Dakota to make the score respectable and allowed Gonzaga to briefly take a fourth-quarter lead. Against NC State the lack of focus showed in the way South Carolina abandoned the game plan and resorted to one-on-one hero ball.

South Carolina begins conference play Thursday so we break down five things to watch as the Gamecocks go for their sixth SEC title in eight years.

2. Staying negative

Negative COVID tests, of course. So far, knock on wood, South Carolina has been relatively unaffected by the coronavirus. It lost a game against Oklahoma, but nothing more. That’s about as good as it gets.

On Tuesday Tennessee became the third SEC program to pause team activities, all in the past week. Ole Miss, originally scheduled to be South Carolina’s first league opponent, postponed Thursday’s game and moved Sunday’s game against LSU to Monday in hopes of being able to play. Vanderbilt is less optimistic, having postponed the first three conference games. Outside the SEC, Duke and SMU have gone so far as to cancel the rest of their seasons.

It’s already obvious: even if they avoid any positives within their programs teams will have to be flexible this season. The SEC will do everything it can to find new opponents and reschedule games. South Carolina is actually at a disadvantage there. South Carolina has one less available date that other SEC teams because of its traditional February game against UConn. The league did not want South Carolina to schedule the game, but Staley wasn’t willing to give up the showcase game.

“The conference tried to create somewhat of a bubble by not having us play non-conference games during the conference season,” Staley said in mid-December. “It wasn’t feasible. We’d have to move our UConn game to sometime in December and we couldn’t find a date that matched or that fit.”

3. The stars

Zia Cooke is hot. She’s averaging 17.7 points and shooting 55% from three. She seems receptive to coaching and being a team-first player. Also encouraging: last season her numbers and performance got better in conference play. Will she be able to maintain her hot streak or even improve on it?

Aliyah Boston has not been hot. Her scoring is down from last season and her shooting percentage has dropped from 60.8% to 46.0%. There are a variety of reasons for the slow start, including sky-high expectations, but regardless the Gamecocks need her to be more of an impact player. Boston’s two best performances of the season came in the Gamecocks’ last two games, so the hope is that she has turned the corner.

Laeticia Amihere is the wild card. She’s averaging 9.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, big jumps from last season. Amihere can still be inconsistent, and she needs to finish better around the rim, but she has flashed the skill and athleticism that made her a top-ten recruit. She has the potential to be a difference-maker in the second half of the season.

4. The challengers

South Carolina is still the team to beat, but this season it looks like there will be four legitimate challengers to the throne. This could be the first season since 2014-15 that South Carolina and Mississippi State aren’t the top two teams in the SEC (South Carolina and Tennessee tied that season, with Mississippi State third). Texas A&M, even with the loss of Chennedy Carter, is deep and talented and playing as well as anybody. Kentucky has finally figured out how to give Rhyne Howard help and as a result looks better than it has in several years. And then there’s Arkansas, who has the league’s best win, an upset of then-#4 Baylor. Mississippi State has not done much in the nonconference portion of the season, but the Bulldogs and Gamecocks always end up the last two standing, so count them out at your own peril.

5. Chalk talks

South Carolina will once again be doing pregame Chalk Talks this season. Of course, even though it will be 2021, it’s still a pandemic and the sessions will be virtual. That doesn’t mean attendance is unlimited - only the first 500 fans can participate in each session. Fans can pre-register at www.GamecockChalkTalk.com. They will receive a confirmation email with additional details. The planned dates for the six events are:

Monday, January 4, 5:30 pm - at Alabama

Thursday, January14, 6:30 pm - at Vanderbilt

Sunday, January 24, 11:30 am - at LSU

Thursday, February 11, 5:30 pm - vs. Missouri

Saturday, February 21, 1:30 pm - vs. Kentucky

Thursday, February 25, 5:30 pm - vs. Florida