“I think about having to make those dreaded text messages and phone calls to our players, especially our seniors,” she said. “That’s lasting. Young people were hurting at that point. To comfort them and not really knowing what to say or do because it was so new, but just being there for them and giving them the space to be vulnerable and show how much love they had for each other.”

Of course, for the Gamecocks, the tournament was supposed to be just another stepping stone on a dominant run to the Final Four. The three games in Greenville were barely competitive and they fully expected to be back three weeks later for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. The Gamecocks used the week for an informal spring break. Dawn Staley went to Dayton to visit a recruit, Bree Hall (a trip she almost canceled, but is certainly glad she took). Most of the players went home to see family, meaning everyone was scattered around the continent when everything shut down. Staley said that is what she remembers most about last year’s SEC Tournament.

It’s nearly impossible to go into this year’s tournament without thinking about last year. For many, it was the last “normal” thing before the country shut down due to the pandemic. There were already some changes: I couldn’t find a drop of hand sanitizer before going up there, and there were already extra hand-washing signs and stations. I knew a few at-risk people who stayed home, but nobody imagined that a week later we’d all be stuck at home watching “Tiger King” as the country shut down.

2. Fast starts

Staley wants to see the Gamecocks get off to faster starts in Greenville. Slow starts, whether in the first or third quarters, have doomed the Gamecocks on multiple occasions. In the past, other coaches have talked about how, due to reputation, it feels like the Gamecocks start each game up ten. Fast starts reinforce that feeling, but slow starts where the Gamecocks haven’t matched the intensity of opponents allows doubt to creep in for the Gamecocks, while opponents suddenly gain confidence.

“We’re better, we’re a more confident team when we hit first,” Staley said. “We’re a lot more passive when we allow people to hit us first and we’re playing catch-up and people are getting momentum.”

The slow starts, or getting hit first, have been especially problematic against the best opponents. The Gamecocks have looked tight at times in all four losses, and have allowed the opponent to dictate the style of the game.

“We take a little bit longer to adjust in bigger games, rather than going out and being the aggressor,” Staley said. “People at the very beginning of the game are squaring up on us. We’re taking hits without defending them. We’ve got to square up. If they hit, we’ve got to hit back. I think they are having an opportunity to embrace it but also an opportunity for us to be who we are and who we’ve been for most of the season, and that’s the aggressor. When we’re the aggressor it’s worked out for us.”

Fast starts, and the easy wins that hopefully follow, are helpful for another reason. South Carolina will hopefully be playing three games in three days and they would make the title game out of the less desirable night bracket, which means less rest. Comfortable wins would allow Staley to spread out minutes and not rely on the starters to log heavy minutes.

3. “Deliberate” offense

“Here’s what I’m looking forward to,” Staley said. “I’m looking forward to us - deliberate is a word I’m going to continue to say - just being more deliberate in what we want.”

“Deliberate” is often a basketball euphemism for “slow,” but not in this case. In this case, Staley just wants to see the offense follow the game plan. Get out in transition when possible, but if an easy basket isn’t there, settle down and get a smart shot. That means finding Aliyah Boston in the low post, and most of all, not turning the ball over. It’s the same thing Staley has been harping on for weeks, but the urgency is turned up.

“Defensively we’re okay when we’re not turning the ball over,” Staley said. “It’s our offense and our ability to be more efficient. I don’t really like to promise, but I’m going to promise that we’re going to look like a different offensive basketball team come Friday night.”

4. No Love for Henny

There was some surprise that Destanni Henderson was left off the coaches’ All-SEC first and second teams. After all, she leads the SEC in total assists (121), assists per game (5.3), and it’s not particularly close. She has nearly 20 more assists than second place and a full assist per game. Henderson is also fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0) and averaging 12.1 points and shooting 42% from three.

Absolutely I was surprised by that,” Staley said. “I texted her and let her know that she may not have been on those teams but the contributor that she is not only for our team but this league.”

Staley asked, rhetorically, how often the league leader in assists is left off both the first and second team. I checked and it happens surprisingly often. In the past 12 seasons (since 2010), it’s happened six times, including Henderson.

“But you look at it and say who do you take off?” Staley admitted. “I don’t know who you take off, but more times than not the assist leader of our league is on one of those two teams. There’s also a little South Carolina fatigue when it comes to it, and also when you don’t win the league it takes away from those awards.”

5. Scouting the Crimson Tide

South Carolina and Alabama are meeting for the third time this season, with the Gamecocks taking the first two contests. South Carolina won a hard-fought 77-60 game in Tuscaloosa in January and then had a dominant fourth quarter in an 87-63 win in February.

South Carolina controlled the glass in both games despite Alabama doing a really good job defending Aliyah Boston. Alabama’s zone sagged in on Boston and she was just 2-10 in each game, although she grabbed 23 total rebounds. South Carolina got big games from Henderson, Victoria Saxton, and Zia Cooke to pick up the scoring slack.

Jordan Lewis had a season-high 28 points in the first game but just 19 in the second, and that may have been the biggest key to the comfortable win. Lewis scored 16 points in Alabama's win over Missouri Thursday, and is averaging 16.4 points per game this season. Ariyah Copeland has 22 points against Missouri.

The Ws

Who: #2 South Carolina (19-4, 14-2) vs #7 Alabama (15-8, 8-8) (tournament seeds, regular season records)

When: Friday, March 5, 6:00 pm

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Watch: SEC Network