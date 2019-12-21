Boston has the patience not to force shots that aren’t there, and she is willing to be more of a facilitator and keep the ball moving. Eventually, though, Boston is going to have to make an adjustment. The double teams aren’t going away, and eventually Boston will have to learn to beat them.

Aliyah Boston had 10 points, eight rebounds, and a block against Duke. It was a good game, but not spectacular, and she kept alive her streak of scoring in double figures in every game. That has been a trend since Boston’s 20-point, 13 rebound, career-game against Baylor. In the three games since, Boston has scored ten points in each game, and averaged 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.7 blocks. It hasn’t been a lack of effort on Boston’s part, instead teams are adjusting their defenses to focus on her. Duke played a zone that quickly collapsed on Boston anytime she got the ball. Boston regularly faced double and triple teams, but did not commit a turnover.

“Aliyah is calm, she’s cool, she understands what’s happening out there,” Dawn Staley said. “We’re working in practice at those instances because (against Duke) was great because everyone else was scoring, but we’re going to need Aliyah to impose her will in the paint so we can establish ourselves down there. We’re working on her so she can play in a crowd. People are going to crowd her and get in her space and we need her to play big.”

2. Beal’s defense

While Boston has the numbers, what Breal Beal brings to the court doesn’t always show up in the box score. She’s still a little raw offensively, but perhaps the most impressive thing from the win over Duke was Beal’s defense. Beal, with an assist from LeLe Grissett, guarded Duke’s do everything fifth-year senior Haley Gorecki and shut her down. Gorecki made a layup off the opening tip and then missed her next ten shot attempts. She finished with just four points on 2-13 shooting, did not make a three-pointer, and committed nine turnovers.

Beal forced five of those turnovers, plus she poked the ball away another time that led to a jump ball, though the arrow stayed with Duke. Beal also blocked Gorecki’s shot twice in holding her 14 points below her season average.

It wasn’t a one-game feat either. Against Washington State, Beal held the Cougars’ Borislava Hristova, who entered that game averaging 21.4 points and is currently averaging 19.3 points, to just nine points on 4-15 shooting with four turnovers. Hristova has scored at least 15 points in every other game this season, with five games of at least 20.

At 6-1, Beal has the size and strength of a post player, but with guard skills and quickness. But what makes Beal a great defender is her mentality. She welcomes the challenge of defending great scorers, and she’s got an extra gear that she shifts into, something that might come in handy in a few weeks against the Rhyne Howards and Chennedy Carters of the SEC, or Sunday against South Dakota’s senior guard Ciara Duffy.

When Staley was asked about Beal’s defensive effort, she was quick to say it was part of a team effort. She said that some players don’t always execute what they are asked to do defensively (I think we all know that was a reference to last season), but really elite defense is about individual effort.

“The players are the ones that, they’re either going to execute or not,” Stakley said. You have some teams that you do the same things, you say the same things, and obviously they do something different out there. This team is really locked into the details and they stick with it and they’re competitive. You look at Brea Beal. Brea Beal takes who she’s guarding as an incredible challenge. She’s counting how many points that someone scores on her. If we have it wrong she’ll correct us. You can’t teach that. You come to college with that and hopefully you have opportunities to showcase that side of that. I’m glad she’s built like that.”

3. Paying attention

Following up on that reference, Staley hasn’t said much specifically about the issues last season, but it’s easy to read between the lines on a few of her comments. On Friday, Staley was asked to grade the freshman class. It turned into an assessment of the entire team.

“The thing that they've done is they’ve learned from each and every game,” Staley said. “They are tuned into the tweaks that we need to make, they are tuned into some of the improvements that we need to make individually and collectively as a team. They come out and they try to work on those things. It’s a great place to be because the entire team is coachable. They like to have fun, they like to work hard, and they like to win. That’s important.”

I’ve written a lot about how the lack of a strong leader was one of the reasons the Gamecocks never found a balance between fun and work last season.There was no Aleighsa Welch or A’ja Wilson, jokesters who still kept everyone in line. It’s interesting that nobody has clearly emerged in that role this season, but they haven’t needed one. It hasn’t been a problem so far, and may never be, because everyone has bought into being a team.

