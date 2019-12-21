WBB: Five Things to Watch - South Dakota
South Carolina hosts South Dakota Sunday in a top 25 showdown.
1. Boston’s next step
Aliyah Boston had 10 points, eight rebounds, and a block against Duke. It was a good game, but not spectacular, and she kept alive her streak of scoring in double figures in every game. That has been a trend since Boston’s 20-point, 13 rebound, career-game against Baylor. In the three games since, Boston has scored ten points in each game, and averaged 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.7 blocks. It hasn’t been a lack of effort on Boston’s part, instead teams are adjusting their defenses to focus on her. Duke played a zone that quickly collapsed on Boston anytime she got the ball. Boston regularly faced double and triple teams, but did not commit a turnover.
Boston has the patience not to force shots that aren’t there, and she is willing to be more of a facilitator and keep the ball moving. Eventually, though, Boston is going to have to make an adjustment. The double teams aren’t going away, and eventually Boston will have to learn to beat them.
“Aliyah is calm, she’s cool, she understands what’s happening out there,” Dawn Staley said. “We’re working in practice at those instances because (against Duke) was great because everyone else was scoring, but we’re going to need Aliyah to impose her will in the paint so we can establish ourselves down there. We’re working on her so she can play in a crowd. People are going to crowd her and get in her space and we need her to play big.”
2. Beal’s defense
While Boston has the numbers, what Breal Beal brings to the court doesn’t always show up in the box score. She’s still a little raw offensively, but perhaps the most impressive thing from the win over Duke was Beal’s defense. Beal, with an assist from LeLe Grissett, guarded Duke’s do everything fifth-year senior Haley Gorecki and shut her down. Gorecki made a layup off the opening tip and then missed her next ten shot attempts. She finished with just four points on 2-13 shooting, did not make a three-pointer, and committed nine turnovers.
Beal forced five of those turnovers, plus she poked the ball away another time that led to a jump ball, though the arrow stayed with Duke. Beal also blocked Gorecki’s shot twice in holding her 14 points below her season average.
It wasn’t a one-game feat either. Against Washington State, Beal held the Cougars’ Borislava Hristova, who entered that game averaging 21.4 points and is currently averaging 19.3 points, to just nine points on 4-15 shooting with four turnovers. Hristova has scored at least 15 points in every other game this season, with five games of at least 20.
At 6-1, Beal has the size and strength of a post player, but with guard skills and quickness. But what makes Beal a great defender is her mentality. She welcomes the challenge of defending great scorers, and she’s got an extra gear that she shifts into, something that might come in handy in a few weeks against the Rhyne Howards and Chennedy Carters of the SEC, or Sunday against South Dakota’s senior guard Ciara Duffy.
When Staley was asked about Beal’s defensive effort, she was quick to say it was part of a team effort. She said that some players don’t always execute what they are asked to do defensively (I think we all know that was a reference to last season), but really elite defense is about individual effort.
“The players are the ones that, they’re either going to execute or not,” Stakley said. You have some teams that you do the same things, you say the same things, and obviously they do something different out there. This team is really locked into the details and they stick with it and they’re competitive. You look at Brea Beal. Brea Beal takes who she’s guarding as an incredible challenge. She’s counting how many points that someone scores on her. If we have it wrong she’ll correct us. You can’t teach that. You come to college with that and hopefully you have opportunities to showcase that side of that. I’m glad she’s built like that.”
3. Paying attention
Following up on that reference, Staley hasn’t said much specifically about the issues last season, but it’s easy to read between the lines on a few of her comments. On Friday, Staley was asked to grade the freshman class. It turned into an assessment of the entire team.
“The thing that they've done is they’ve learned from each and every game,” Staley said. “They are tuned into the tweaks that we need to make, they are tuned into some of the improvements that we need to make individually and collectively as a team. They come out and they try to work on those things. It’s a great place to be because the entire team is coachable. They like to have fun, they like to work hard, and they like to win. That’s important.”
I’ve written a lot about how the lack of a strong leader was one of the reasons the Gamecocks never found a balance between fun and work last season.There was no Aleighsa Welch or A’ja Wilson, jokesters who still kept everyone in line. It’s interesting that nobody has clearly emerged in that role this season, but they haven’t needed one. It hasn’t been a problem so far, and may never be, because everyone has bought into being a team.
4. It’s Christmas time in the CLA!
With Christmas just three days away, Hanukkah beginning at sunset Sunday, and a day until Festivus, the Gamecocks are going big celebrating the holidays. Santa will be at the game to take pictures from 11 am to noon and at halftime. The first 500 fans will get cookie cutters. And fans are encouraged to wear ugly holiday sweaters. That last part brings us to the biggest question of the weekend, and maybe even the season to date: what will associate head coach Lisa Boyer wear?
In case you forgot, this is what she wore last year:
After the game, Staley declared that Boyer “shut Christmas down,” adding, “I wouldn't have the gall, the audacity, to wear something like that.”
5. Scouting the Coyotes
The Coyotes enter the game 11-1 and ranked 25th, with their only loss to fellow mid-major Missouri State, which was ranked 22nd at the time. The Coyotes have made the postseason six straight years, with NCAA Tournament appearances in 2014 and 2019, and a WNIT championship in 2016. This is the first meeting between South Dakota and South Carolina.
The Coyotes boast a high-powered offense. They average 82.4 points per game (more than the Gamecocks’ 81.7 points), shoot 49 percent from the floor, and an eye-popping 44 percent from three. Duffy leads the way, averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. She also shoots 54 percent from three, while attempting an average of 4.2 shots per game from behind the arc. She is similar to Duke’s Gorecki, but a better shooter, and Beal will get another challenge. The Coyotes try to space the floor and drive with an eye towards kicking out for an open three. Staley would rather give up twos than threes, so the emphasis is on staying disciplined.
“They wait for you to make a mistake and they capitalize on your mistake,” Staley said. “We have to be engaged in every player that is out there on the floor. We can’t count on help because they space you out so much.”
Duffy arguably has more support than Gorecki does. 6-3 junior center Hannah Sjerven, the reigning Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year, averages 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in just 19.7 minutes per game. Sjerven struggled with fouls early in the season, fouling out once and finishing with at least four fouls in four of the Coyotes’ first five games. She’s gotten the fouls under control, but has been inconsistent. Sjervin had a career-high 28 points against Creighton and 18 in her last game out against Montana, but in the two games in between she totalled just 12 points.
Also keep an eye on guard Chloe Lamb, who is averaging 10.2 points per game and shooting 49 percent from three. She’s capable of getting hot, as shown by her 23 points on 6-9 shooting from three against Drake.
“Their style of play is a lot different that we’re used to,” Staley said. “They’ve got five players that can shoot the three and they shoot them at a pretty good percentage. Even the ones that don’t shoot a lot of them, their percentage is pretty high, so we’re going to have to guard them away from the basket.”
