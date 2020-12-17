“It was good to get back and bear down and defend and talk about some of the things that are important to us and to them and work through some things,” Dawn Staley said. “It doesn’t mask what happened against NC State, because it could very well happen again. We needed to practice for it to stick.”

South Carolina began the season with five games in 12 days, including a loss to NC State that ripped away South Carolina’s air of invincibility and shed light on some flaws. South Carolina had to immediately prepare for Iowa State after that loss, so it needed a chance to go back through what went wrong.

It’s been eleven days since South Carolina last played a game. It’s a long layoff, but in a normal season South Carolina would be coming off its exam break, so it isn’t that much longer than a normal break. Rust is always a concern, but the consensus from South Carolina seems to be that the practice time was needed.

Zia Cooke agreed. She thought the break gave the Gamecocks a chance to work on issues as a team and better understand the issues that arose against NC State.

“I think that this little break that we had was well needed because we had time to get better,” she said. “I love time like that where I get to work on my game and we all can get in the gym and work on the things we need to improve on. The time was well needed and I feel like it’s going to show in our game (Thursday).”

The break allowed LeLe Grissett, who missed the Iowa State game with a head injury, enough time to recover, and she will be at full strength Thursday.

Assistant coaches Lisa Boyer and Jolette Law were on furlough during the break, so Staley and Fred Chmiel focused on the little things. That meant ball movement, and understanding how to get each other involved.

“I think it was great. We needed practice time. We played a lot of games in a short time,” Staley said. “I thought we moved the needle just getting back to some basic things: effort, taking good shots, ball movement, working on some defensive schemes that we may need, and also just really packing it in and giving our post players some things that will help them operate in the very little space that defenses are giving them.”

The longer break comes next, when the Gamecocks are off for two full weeks before the SEC opener against Ole Miss.

2. More Aliyah Boston

About those post players…

Obviously, any conversation about post play begins with Aliyah Boston. For most of this season, aside from the Iowa State game, she hasn’t looked like the player she was last season, when she was the national freshman of the year and won the Lisa Leslie Award as the best center in the country.

There is no single reason for the change, but a combination of factors. Boston doesn’t have Tyasha Harris feeding her entry passes anymore, or Mikiah Herbert Harrigan spacing the floor. She’s the focal point of defenses now. She’s also more the focal point of South Carolina’s offense, which means more minutes and concern about Boston’s conditioning.

“I thought in South Dakota she was sucking wind a little bit,” Staley said. “I went to Molly (Binetti), our strength coach, and she saw the same thing. She fights through it, but obviously you could see in her play that she’s not doing some things she did last year. A big part of that is people are scheming her now. They know what she’s able to do so they’re getting in her space and they’re taking chances with us shooting outside shots.”

Boston had her best game of the season against Iowa State, with 13 points and 15 rebounds, so she went into the break with some momentum. Plus, Staley is optimistic that the break was what Boston needed to figure out the adjustments she needed to make.

3. Leadership

The Gamecocks didn’t just lose Harris’ passing and Herbert Harrigan’s shooting, they lost their leadership. Since the summer, Staley has expressed concern about filling that leadership void. It was a glaring issue against NC State, when there was nobody to take the reins when things started to go wrong. In years past, Staley would let the team straighten itself out, rarely calling timeouts. She’s using timeouts more this season to try help provide an example of how to lead.

“We don’t have the senior leadership of Ty and Kiki where they didn’t hold their tongue about anything,” Staley said. “As a staff, we have to do more. We have to be leaders. We have to do the things that we expect from our leaders and then hopefully they’ll catch on to how things need to be done and what communication needs to be had.”

Cooke is among those players learning how to lead. She’s upped her scoring average almost 40%, to a team-high 16.6 points per game, and she is shooting 50% from three. She’s a fiery player who sometimes wears her emotions on her sleeve, whether it’s flexing after a big play or showing frustration after a missed shot. She’s still trying to channel that emotion into leadership the way Herbert Harrigan did.

“That’s a role that we’re all trying to fill,” Cooke said. “I think I do a good job of trying to do a pretty good job of keeping us hyped up. We all have roles, so we all play our roles, even if it’s not the same role Kiki had. It’s a different team so we all play the role that we have.”

4. Temple ties

Both teams will be wearing face coverings and hoodies in support of former Owl Khadija Bowens, who played for Staley. Bowens is battling ovarian cancer, and her coaches and teammates have rallied to her side.

“She’s got a tough fight, but she’s North Philly tough,” Staley said. “She draws on those experiences that she had while being a player. The same perseverance, the same hard work, the same attention to detail. She’s got hundreds of sisters. Former teammates who have come out of wherever they are to help. She doesn’t have to do anything but answer the door for meals because they set it up for the next month. She doesn’t have to do anything but continue to fight. That’s the beauty of sports. When you go through something like this, you’re not alone.”

Shop SC, which has produced apparel for the Gamecocks in the past, has donated the masks, t-shirts, and hoodies at cost, with proceeds going to help Bowens. Items can be ordered here.