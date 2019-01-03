Having the depth to play 11 or 12 players is nice, but it can also be a disadvantage. Staley would prefer to have that core group she can lean on every game. Instead, she goes into every game trying to find out which players have the hot hand that night. She admits it is a challenge trying to walk the line between getting everyone in the game and getting each player the minutes they need to contribute.

Finding consistency, both in play and a rotation, has been a recurring issues this season for South Carolina. Dawn Staley has typically like to tighten the rotation in conference play, only really playing eight players big minutes. This year has been different, with the rotation changing nightly and the starting lineup going through numerous changes.

“I play the players that prepare for the game,” Staley said. “Once we’re in the game, the ones that are performing well, they get extended minutes. The ones that aren’t, I gotta get somebody else, the next person in line, to perform like we need to perform. I know that as a player sometimes you need a lot of minutes, a stretch of minutes, to get off, but we can’t afford that.”

2. SEC! SEC!

Through the rocky non-conference schedule, Staley preached that her primary concern was being ready for the SEC slate. Well, that is time is now. Te’a Cooper, who went through the SEC once as a freshman at Tennessee and then watched South Carolina last year while she sat out a transfer year, said there is a difference in the air.

“I’m super excited,” Cooper said. “I think everyone mentally changes when it’s that time of the year. I think we’re all ready to play.”

She went on to explain that there is a difference in focus in practice now. Alexis Jennings admitted that the focus was a little lacking in the sluggish win over Furman, but Cooper doesn’t expect that to be a concern now. Staley has emphasized the need for focus, and practice has narrowed toward preparation for Texas A&M.

“Just details,” Cooper said. “Just doing the right thing, making sure you’re on your stuff, locked in, focused. You have no room for error.”

3. Expect the unexpected

If the games the last two seasons are any indication, tonight’s game will be a wild one. Two years ago, in a desperation move in the wake of an injury to Alaina Coates, South Carolina unveiled the small-ball lineup it would ultimately ride to the national championship. Last season, South Carolina came back from an eight-point fourth quarter deficit, benefiting from a double-dribble on a breakaway layup, to win on a basket by A’ja Wilson with one second left.

Wilson, of course, was the key to that small-ball lineup, along with Allisha Gray and Bianca Cuevas-Moore. Staley has tried to recapture that magic this season, but so far it has been elusive. Gray and Wilson are gone, but Cuevas-Moore is still here, and she is rounding into form. Cuevas-Moore has been one of the first players off the bench in the last few games, and against Furman she finally shed the bulky knee brace that has slowed her down.

“Being without her brace is a really good sign,” Staley said. “Now she’s got to get in basketball shape. I don’t think she’s in the best basketball shape because sometimes mentally that (injury) takes over. I think she’s in a good place.”

4. Bracketology

The beginning of conference play is a good time to check in with ESPN’s Charlie Creme, who released his updated NCAA Tournament predictions Wednesday. It’s safe to say, he’s not a fan of the Gamecocks right now.

Creme projected South Carolina as a 9 seed in the Albany region, with a first round game against Virginia Tech and host Connecticut looming in the second round. However, there will be plenty of opportunity for South Carolina to improve its resume. There are six other SEC teams in the tournament field, including Texas A&M, a projected 6 seed. That doesn’t include LSU, which is one of the first four out, or Arkansas, one of the next four out.

5. Scouting the Aggies

Texas A&M is a typical Gary Blair team. They are big, physical, and deep. The Aggies outrebound opponents by 10.5 rebounds per game, and have four players averaging in double figures scoring. But all that takes a backseat to Chennedy Carter, the sophomore guard who leads the SEC in scoring. Carter is averaging 21.0 points per game along with 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Slowing Carter will be a team effort.

“I think we’ve got a game plan for her, and if we execute it I think it’s going to be a good game,” said Cooper, one of the players likely to guard Carter.

Staley called Carter one of the best, and said they key to slowing her down is variety. South Carolina will try to mix up its defensive looks to keep Carter from getting comfortable. South Carolina will also try to get her in mismatches defensively to try to wear her out.

“She’s a woman that bets on herself a lot and she’s good at it,” Staley said. “You’ve got make her play on the other side of the ball because she does take her breaks on the defensive side of the ball. We’ll try to mix her up and make her play some defense against us.”

The Ws

Who: #23 South Carolina at #21 Texas A&M

When: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 9:00 PM

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

Watch: SEC Network

Overall: 7-4 | SEC: 0-0 | Home: 4-2 | Away: 2-0 | Neut: 1-2

