“There’s a different intensity about them right now that seems to be different than a year ago,” she said. “They played really hard.”

Earlier this week, South Carolina routed Appalachian State for the second year in a row. The final scores were similar, 92-50 Sunday and 80-50 last season, but the flow of the game was very different. This year, Appalachian State was lucky to lose by just 42, after falling behind 32-0. After the game, Appalachian State coach Angel Elderkin made an interesting comment.

Elderkin confirmed the impression I’ve gotten watching the Gamecocks. They compete and hustle at a different level than last year. Plenty of talented freshmen have come through the doors here, and not all of them (I won’t name names) are interested in doing the little things. This freshman class is. The veterans too, are playing with more urgency than last season. At one point, up 40 in the first half, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan dove out of bounds for a loose ball. And then she did it again, seconds later, on the same possession. You didn’t see many plays like that last season.

This offseason there was concern in some corners when South Carolina lost three players to the transfer portal and turned over most of the roster, but I said at the time it was addition by subtraction. They lost a bad attitude and a couple of players who would have been on the fringe of the rotation. That has helped tighten the practice rotation and increase the intensity.

“Absolutely, it’s a different feel,” Staley said. “We go into practice a lot different, just from a coaching standpoint. Everybody is competitive. The level of competition is there every single time we step on the floor. The execution may not be there, but the will to compete is there, and it’s a breath of fresh air. I’m glad it’s occurring with this particular teams because it’s just the beginning. We’ve got room to grow and that’s encouraging to us as a coaching staff.”

Herbert Harrigan said it has also helped with communication, and better communication leads to better play.

“I feel like this year we’re more locked in defensively, we communicate a little more and stuff like that,” Herbert Harrigan said. That just makes good things happen when you communicate out there on the floor.”

2. Four quarters

This will be the mantra for most of these guarantee games. Staley doesn’t just want South Carolina to win, she wants to play with the same focus and energy for four quarters. After the Appalachian State game, a game that South Carolina began with a 32-0 run, Staley was more frustrated than pleased. The Mountaineers outscored the Gamecocks by a point in the second half, and Staley treated that as a loss. She responded with two hard days of practice, including two scrimmages (Tyasha Harris’ team lost the first scrimmage so she demanded a rematch, Staley said).

“When we get the game under control, I think people are looking to fill up the stat sheet,” Staley said. “Sometimes that throws off your offensive flow. If your offensive flow is slowed down it trickles on to the defensive side because you’re anxious to get the ball back to go score. IT’s a little bit of that that we need to take care of.”

To be fair, Staley is grasping at motivational straws. There is virtually no chance that South Carolina loses these games, so she has to find more challenging goals for the players. Also to be fair, the players have yet to deliver what she has asked, so she is going to continue to harp on it.

3. Block party



Through two weeks, the Gamecocks are leading the nation in blocked shots. They tied the school record with 16 in the season-opener and set a new school record with 17 against Appalachian State. They are averaging 12.8 blocks per game, more than three more than second place Kansas State.

South Carolina finished second in the country last year with 6.4 blocks per game, behind only national champion Baylor. One reason for the jump is freshman Aliyah Boston. Boston leads the way with 20 blocks, tied for best in the nation and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan is tenth with 11. Boston alone would rank 23rd in the country in team blocks.

4. Vista Lights

Thursday is also the annual Vista Lights celebration. That involves closing off some streets in the Vista and modified parking Thursday evening, at the same time as the game. South Carolina released the following traffic and parking information:

- Various street closings to accommodate Vista Lights will affect fans parking in/around Colonial Life Arena. Side streets from Lincoln to Park will close at 5 p.m. Gervais Street from Assembly to Gadsden will close at 6 p.m., and all streets will remain closed until 10 p.m.

- Parking is available for $10 per vehicle in the Discovery Garage and the City Garage (located near Pendleton, Park and Lincoln Streets). (See parking map here)

- FREE parking is available in the Pendleton Street Garage (corner of Pickens and Pendleton). The shuttle from that location, which departs and returns to Pickens Street, begins two hours before tipoff and runs until one hour after the game ends. (See campus and shuttle map here)

(Courtesy: South Carolina Media Relations)

5. Scouting the Spartans



USC Upstate is another “four quarters” opponent. The game shouldn’t be close, so Staley will be focused on consistent play. That includes going against an unusual 2-3 zone that will try to confuse South Carolina’s freshmen.

They know where they want their shots to come from,” Staley said. “It’s our job to disrupt that. Defensively they play a funky zone that we haven’t seen. We’ve got to be conscious of where we need to be effective.”

The Gamecocks will try to push the tempo to get into their offense before the Spartans are able to set their zone.

We talked about South Carolina’s ability blocking shots, but we need to mention Upstate as well. Upstate’s Quadijah Moore set a school record with six blocks last week. She also scored 23 points in that game against Mars Hill.

The Ws

Who: #5 South Carolina vs USC Upstate

When: Thursday, November 21, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+