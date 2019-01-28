Dawn Staley acknowledged that the energy was a little lacking in practice over the weekend, but was pleased with the focus.

South Carolina was off Thursday night, the only off day for the rest of the regular season. After a pair of physical, emotional games against rivals Mississippi State and Missouri, the rest was welcome. And with last place Vanderbilt up next, before a trip to another rival in #12 Kentucky Thursday, it’s a great opportunity to get healthy for the stretch run.

The Gamecocks return from an off date Monday night when they host the Commodores.

“The focus was there, the energy wasn’t,” she said. “Their bodies know when they don’t have to prep for a game. There points in the practices that looked really good, but there were also points that were rusty.”

If you need to shake off some rust, a last-place team is the perfect opponent to do it against.

2. Coming off a bye - glass half empty version.

Ah, but there’s the problem. A week without a game and an opponent that doesn’t get the juices flowing the way the other three do could be a recipe for a letdown. Staley wasn’t ready to panic when she spoke Sunday, and she felt the rest was needed, but overall she would have rather played a game Thursday.

“I didn’t like the break,” Staley said. “I think it breaks up your flow, but you do get a chance to rest. We took two days off, which is more than we usually take, then we try to get after it.”

3. Finding their stride

The Gamecocks have definitely been in a flow since conference play started, even with the loss to Mississippi State. A lot of that has to do with finally settling on a rotation, even if it is a rotation that involves a lot of variables.

The rotation isn’t going to be like it was in the past, where it was exactly the same every night. There is too much depth, and too little consistency, so matchups and the hot hand mean minutes will fluctuate. But Staley has found lineups that she likes for different situations. She’s also put Bianca Cuevas-Moore into the starting lineup.

In the four games with Cuevas-Moore in the starting lineup, South Carolina’s scoring average has gone up 14 points and its shooting percentage has gone up by nine percent. And it isn’t just Cuevas-Moore’s offense. Her defensive pressure on the ball speeds up opponents, which in turn leads to turnovers and fast break points for South Carolina. The players also look more comfortable in their roles.

“I think we’re starting to hit our stride,” Staley said. “Our players are really trusting each other. We’re moving the ball extremely well, and we’re able to play a lot of different combinations and do a lot of different things on offense and defense.”

4. McDonald’s All-Americans

The 2019 McDonald’s All-America teams were announced last week, and South Carolina and its top-ranked recruiting class were well represented. Three future Gamecocks were named to the team, the second time that has happened. Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Brea Beal were each named to the East team.

The two remaining members of South Carolina’s recruiting class are Canadian Laeticia Amihere and Lexington’s Olivia Thompson. Amihere suffered a season-ending injury and is already on campus in Columbia. Thompson, who is a preferred walk-on, is averaging just under 20 points per game and last week she became Lexington’s all-time leading scorer.

South Carolina had three signees named McDonald’s All-Americans in 2014, when A’ja Wilson, Jatarie White, and Bianca Cuevas-Moore were honored. According to South Carolina, Staley has had 12 McDonald’s All-Americans, including Alaina Coates and Destanni Henderson. However, that list also includes transfers like Kaela Davis and Te’a Cooper who originally signed elsewhere, and Kelsey Bone, who signed with South Carolina and then transferred away somewhat acrimoniously, which just goes to show how hard it is to predict success.

The McDonald’s All-America game will be played March 27 at State Farm Arena (formerly Philips Arena) in Atlanta.

5. Scouting the Commodores

Vanderbilt is coming off its only conference win, 80-68 over Ole Miss. It has been a dismal season for Vanderbilt and coach Stephanie White, who is in her third season. Vanderbilt defends decently, but has a negative 5.8 turnover margin in the SEC that eliminates any chance to get into an offensive flow.

Mariella Fasoula is averaging 17.0 points and 7.7 rebounds, both team highs. Cierra Walker is averaging 11.7 points and is shooting 39 percent from three. However, she is the Commodores only shooting threat, having made 63 percent of the Commodores’ three-pointers this season.

South Carolina has won nine straight over Vanderbilt, including last season when South Carolina was without both A’ja Wilson and Mikiah herbert Harrigan and still won by double digits. But Staley insisted that South Carolina is not looking past Vanderbilt.

“We respect everybody in our conference,” she insisted.

The Ws

Who: #19 South Carolina (13-5, 5-1) vs Vanderbilt (6-13, 1-5)

When: Monday, January 28, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network