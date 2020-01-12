Staley wasn’t buying it (and former Gamecock Khadijah Sessions chimed in on Twitter with a vote for her 2015 Final Four team). She pointed again to the inability to play a full four quarters, and said a great team wouldn’t have let Arkansas get back in the game in the fourth quarter.

“South Carolina is really, really good,” Neighbors said. “I told Dawn this is the best team I’ve seen her have, even when you have the national championship team. This is a team that can win it.

And while she isn’t drinking the Kool-Aid, some other people are sneaking sips. Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors took a big gulp Thursday. Neighbors was formerly at Washington, which hosted South Carolina in the 2014 NCAA tournament, South Carolina’s first as a #1 seed.

Dawn Staley is going to rue the fact that she ever mentioned the Kool-Aid comment, because it won’t go away.

“We’ve got a good team but we’re not there yet,” Staley said. “If you’re fortunate enough to build a big lead you should be able to finish them off. It’s hard against a team like Arkansas, especially if you don’t stay locked in.”

2. Kool-Aid Watch Part Deux

One reason the Kool-Aid looks so tasty and refreshing is because of what happened around the country Thursday and Friday. 22 of the AP top 25 teams played on Thursday or Friday.On Thursday, seven ranked teams lost. Two more lost on Friday. Of the nine that lost, only three lost to other ranked teams. Consider:

#6 Baylor beat #1 UConn 74-58, snapping UConn’s 98-game home winning streak and giving UConn its worst home loss since 2005

#2 Oregon, the popular pick to win it all, lost 72-66 at unranked Arizona State (if a game happens on the Pac 12 Network does it make a sound?) and is just 1-1 against ranked opponents this year.

#9 NC State lost its first game of the season to unranked North Carolina, 66-60.

#10 Texas A&M lost Chennedy Carter to a sprained ankle in the second quarter, and lost to LSU 57-54 at home. Fortunately the Aggies are off this weekend, giving Carter a chance to heal, but South Carolina now has a margin for error with its main conference foe.

#11 Florida State lost 67-52 to Georgia Tech. It’s the Seminoles’ second loss in three games, and Georgia Tech is making noise under first year coach Nell Fortner, Staley’s old Olympic coach and Twitter sparring partner.

#17 Maryland lost 66-61 at Iowa, and the Terps, once #4, are in disarray and could fall out of the top 25.

#18 Arizona had a potential game-winning shot blocked at the buzzer and fell to #3 Oregon State 63-61.

Obviously #21 Arkansas lost, and dropped to 1-2 in the SEC, but it’s hard to find fault with losing to Texas A&M and South Carolina.

And unranked Ohio State, which also handed Louisville its only loss, beat #24 Michigan 78-69, because that’s what Ohio State does.

Plus, #25 Missouri State needed a three-pointer at the buzzer to avoid an upset by unranked Drake (love the Drake). Only #3 Oregon State and #8 UCLA are still unbeaten, and obviously that won’t last since they play each other February 17. This season is as wide-open as any in recent memory, and South Carolina’s five wins against ranked opponents are more than anyone else in the country. It’s hard to say there is a clear favorite this year, but South Carolina has to be in the top tier.

3. Boston strong

There is no bigger reason South Carolina is in that top tier than Aliyah Boston. Every bit the teenager off the court, Boston is a beast on it. As much as the #3 recruit in her class can be an unknown, she was something of a mystery coming in. She didn’t get a lot of publicity in high school. She played for a relatively small private school, and AAU doesn’t favor post players (high school players generally are terrible at entry passes to the post). While other recruits had high-profile announcement ceremonies, Boston’s was barely on the radar (even Zia Cooke, who has been friendly with Boston in high school, had no idea).

But then Boston helped lead the Team USA Under-19 team to a gold medal over the summer. Then she opened the season with a pair of free throws and a blocked shot on the first two possessions of the exhibition against North Georgia. Not bad. Then the real games started, and all she did was to become the first player ever to have a triple double in the first game of her career.

A friend of mine (who I got interested in the Gamecocks during the 2015 Final Four run) has season tickets but hadn’t been to a game yet this season (family responsibilities, blah, blah, blah). He watched on TV, but I told him he needed to see them in person to appreciate the athleticism. I convinced him to the Arkansas game, and afterward I texted him to ask what he thought. “Boston is enormous” he responded.

She is, but that’s just part of it. She has quick feet, soft hands, and enough of a jump shot that you have to guard her in the high post. She also knows how to use her body to create and maintain space, and is a devoted student of the game.

“She may be bigger than everyone else, but that doesn’t mean the ball has to fall into her hands,” Staley said. “She has to go get it.”

“She moves without (the ball), she uses angles,” Neighbors said. “She sealed, they threw the high-low, she threw the high-low. She’s a complete player, it’s not just size.”

Staley has raved about Boston’s communication, whether she’s in the game or not. Staley was impressed early in the season when Boston was calling out defensive rotations from the bench. She was even more impressed against Alabama, when, despite Boston having a double-double, she elected to go with Victaria Saxton, the more experienced defender, for the fourth quarter. Boston didn’t complain, and stayed involved vocally.

Staley described Boston as a competitor who wants to win every game, even if that means not playing. That makes it easy to forget that Boston is still just a freshman, a work in progress. She has an excellent innate understanding of basketball combined with a willingness to learn that raises her potential even higher.

“Aliyah’s active, she’s not just standing around,” Staley said. “She’s in the game. She has a great understanding of the game. I looked at (the box score) and she had 19. She could have had 40 easy. So she’s got some things that she’s got to work on.”

After the game, Neighbors paused for a moment to talk to Boston. He told her to keep doing what she’s been doing, and then told her how much he respected her play. Then he said her game “is fun to watch but I hate coaching against it.”

Neighbors marveled at Boston’s shot-blocking ability, particularly her ability to direct blocked shots toward teammates. But there are blocked shots, and there are rejections. Boston had rejections. She swatted a shot by Chelsea Dungee into the third row, making an early statement. Later, she blocked Makayla Daniels’ attempt with such force Daniels hit the floor.

A’ja Wilson holds the school record for blocks in a season (105) and blocks per game in a season (3.18), set as a senior in 2017-18. Boston is just a fraction behind that pace, averaging 3.13 blocks per game so far in this season. That’s why the next part of my friend’s text was, Boston “seriously could be as good as A’ja.”

4. Lots of points

With the 91 points against Arkansas, South Carolina tied the program record with three games of 90 or more points in an SEC season. The last time they did it was the 2002-03 season (a season when, incidentally, they beat Staley’s Temple Owls), when they scored 91 in a double overtime loss at Georgia, 97 in a rout of Kentucky, and 91 in a blowout at Ole Miss. But they needed all 14 games to do that (the Kentucky and Ole Miss games were the last two games of the regular season). That was the height of the “Let Jocelyn Penn Shoot as Much as She Wants Era,” when she set the school record with 51 points in a 101-39 win over Stetson (you read that right).

This year they’ve needed just three, scoring 99 against Kentucky and 93 at Alabama in the first two games.

“I didn’t anticipate this,” Staley said. “I’m glad we’re able to score the basketball. It does give you a shot at winning a basketball game.”

It will be a little tougher against Vanderbilt. The Commodores are a good defensive team, allowing just 59.6 points per game on 36 percent shooting, tied for 46th in the country.

“They get after it,” Staley said. “They pressure you. They play a lot of different defenses, but they like to pressure. They’re playing really fast.”

5. Scouting the Commodores

Vanderbilt has been one of the best surprises in the SEC this season, and they’ve had to overcome some adversity to do it. After consecutive seven-win seasons, Vanderbilt lost point guard Kaleigh Clemons-Green before the season. Then forward Brinae Alexander, who was leading the Commodores in scoring, suffered a season-ending injury in the seventh game of the season. Taking all that into consideration, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Vanderbilt struggle when it hit SEC play and the level of competition picked up. Instead, Vanderbilt routed Auburn at home and split tight road games at Florida and Georgia.

Vanderbilt is led by their own Greek freak, Mariella Fasoula. The 6-5 senior was second-team all-SEC last season, and is averaging about 15 points and eight rebounds. The matchup between Fasoula and Boston will be the one to watch Sunday.

“She’s big,” Staley said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what Aliyah does against somebody with her height and girth.”

The Ws

Who: #4 South Carolina (15-1, 3-0) at Vanderbilt (12-4, 2-1)

When: Sunday, January 12, 5:00 pm

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

Watch: SEC Network