Under Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks have made a habit of going international for their exempt tournaments. In previous years, they have gone to Cancun, the Virgin Islands (twice), and the Bahamas.

No. 13 South Carolina heads north of the border for three games in the Vancouver Showcase.

This is the first trip the team has taken to Canada, but probably not the last. Incoming recruit Laeticia Amihere is from the Toronto area, and she got a Twitter shout-out from the coaching staff when they arrived in Canada.

Rebounding from Maryland



South Carolina was blown out 85-61 by then-ninth-ranked Maryland last weekend. The loss knocked South Carolina out of the AP top ten for the first time in 91 weeks, since December 30, 2013. The blowout came as a bit of a shock to a program that is used to being on the other end of lopsided games. But it is not time to panic.

First of all, Maryland is really, really good. Second, South Carolina couldn’t buy a basket, going 1-21 from three. Some of those shots are bound to fall. And third, there were bound to be some early season growing pains. Much has been made of the loss of Aj’a Wilson, but South Carolina has had a go-to scorer going back even further than Wilson, to the days of Tiffany Mitchell and before her Aleighsa Welch. Unless or until one emerges this season, South Carolina will have to get used to manufacturing offense.

“We’ve been through it in our program,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said after the game. “It takes time for the next wave of players to step up and accept that responsibility.”

South Carolina will have a chance to work out some frustration against its first opponent, East Tennessee State. ETSU is 0-4 on the season and has lost every game by double digits.

“The things that need to be fixed are fixable,” Staley said.

Recruiting Roll

Going into Wednesday, the final day of the early signing period, South Carolina already had the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class.

Wing Brea Beal is the 13th-ranked player, and third ranked wing, in the country. Beal fills a major void on the wings and is a big pick-up who could play a major role next season. Amihere, a 6-3 forward, picked South Carolina over Kentucky and Louisville. Amihere is the nation's tenth-ranked recruit and second-ranked forward, and went viral a few years ago when she dunked in a game .Zia Cooke, the seventh-ranked player and second-ranked point guard, was the first of the group to announce her commitment, but the last to sign her letter of intent. Also, three-star guard Olivia Thompson of Lexington has committed to South Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

Then on Wednesday, the final day of the signing period, the Gamecocks got a late night surprise. Aliyah Boston, the nation’s top-ranked post player and third-ranked overall recruit, committed to the Gamecocks. Boston is a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands who has lived in Worcester, MA, since she was 12.

“We are so thrilled to announce the signing of Aliyah Boston,” Staley said in a statement. “Aliyah is an elite talent with an extremely high ceiling and an understanding of what it takes to win. Aliyah and her family have made tremendous sacrifices for her future, and we are honored to join them in their journey moving forward. She is a perfect fit to our already stellar class and will quickly be endeared to all of Gamecock Nation.”

With Boston in the fold, South Carolina now has three of the nation’s top ten recruits. No other team has more than one. Additionally, the nation’s top-ranked recruit, Hayley Jones has yet to commit, and is still considering South Carolina.

Scouting the competition

South Carolina begins the Showcase against East Tennessee State and will play either Oregon State or Western Kentucky Friday. South Carolina is 10-1 all-time against East Tennessee State. Oregon State is ranked ninth in the country, but lost the only previous meeting against South Carolina, in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

The other side of the bracket includes defending national champion and #1 Notre Dame, as well as Rutgers. South Carolina played both teams last season in the Gulf Coast Showcase, beating Rutgers but falling to Notre Dame in the championship game. South Carolina could not face either team until Saturday when the brackets cross.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs East Tennessee State

When: Thursday, November 22, 9:00 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Center, Vancouver, Canada

Watch: No TV. Games can be streamed at vanshowcase.com for a fee.

Future games: South Carolina will play additional games on Friday, November 23, and Saturday, November 24. Opponents and game times to be determined.



