GamecockCentral.com

Dawn Staley added a late addition to South Carolina's 2018 recruiting class Monday when Charleston (S.C.) Northwood Academy forward Elysa Wesolek switched her pledge from Western Kentucky to South Carolina.

"Dawn Staley and her staff have worked very hard to build a great tradition with a winning program," Wesolek said. "I want to be part of it because I’m used to winning. USC is a national powerhouse and they have the best fan base in the country."

The 6-foot-1 three-star prospect is ranked the No. 47 forward in the country by ESPNW.

Wesolek originally committed to WKU last August, but re-opened her recruitment when head coach Michelle Clark-Heard left WKU for Cincinnati.

Wesolek has been in contact with Staley for the last two weeks and took an official visit to South Carolina this weekend before announcing her commitment on Twitter.

Wesolek is the third member of the Gamecocks 2018 class, joining point guard Destanni Henderson and forward Victaria Saxton, both five-star prospects.