GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina advanced to its fourth straight Sweet 16 and sixth in seven years with a 66-56 win over Virginia.

The game was close throughout the first half. South Carolina did not take the lead for good until the 2:22 mark of the first quarter. South Carolina seemed hesitant on offense, giving too much credit to the defense of Virginia's 6-9 center Felicia Aiyeotan. The ball wasn't going inside, and when t did, it almost immediately went back out. It was enough to get South Carolina a 30-25 halftime lead, but they had to get refocused for the second half.

In the third quarter, the Gamecocks were determined to go inside. On their first possession, the ball went inside to A'ja Wilson for a layup. They kept getting the ball inside, usually to Wilson, and it worked. She either scored or passed to an open player. In one three play sequence, Wilson passed to Bianca Jackson for a three, and then fed Alexis Jennings for consecutive layups. After scoring 12 points in the paint in the first half, the Gamecocks scored 10 in the third quarter. Dawn Staley said the productivity was not a result of any adjustments, it was the result of staying with their game plan.

"I was surprised they played as much zone in the beginning," she said. "You have to wait until the fouls pile up and you find a way to put a string of baskets together and open the game up. That's what happened in the third quarter."

South Carolina led by as much as 12 in the third quarter, but Virginia used an 11-2 run to cut the lead to three early in the fourth quarter.

"(We thought) 'We got this,'" Dominique Toussaint said. "It was confidence all the way through. There was no doubt n our minds that we could win the game."

But, as it has for the last four years, the fourth quarter belonged to Wilson. In the fourth quarter, Wilson scored eight points, blocked two shots, and got a steal. She made simple plays and jaw-dropping plays. She stole an inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup, admitting she thought about trying to dunk it.

"I was thinking about it, then number 14 came out of nowhere," she said. "The thought was there. The way my mind was going, it's just two points."

On consecutive possessions, she drilled a step-back 16-footer over and then drove left, stopped, watched the defense fly by, and nailed another jumper. It was shades of Michael Jordan and Byron Russell, and the sort of play that makes you shake your head in disbelief. after the game, Virginia's Joanne Boyle called Wilson the best player in the country. Staley agreed.

"I leaned over to one of our coaches and whispered, 'How are we going to replace 22?'" Staley said. "She's special. She's special in a lot of ways."

Wilson finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals. She maintained her composure all game, until Staley took her out with 33 second remaining, to a standing ovation.

"The importance of the game kept me tight and focused," Wilson said. "At the end of the game when I got subbed out it sunk in that this is my last time here. This is my last time here in this uniform playing in front of a great crowd like that. I appreciate everything from the workers at Colonial Life to the fans to my teammates and coaches."

The crowd of 10,037, which was raucous all game, serenaded her to chants of "A'ja! A'ja!" The attendance figure means that South Carolina had over 10,000 fans for every home game this season. Despite the late start, the fans came out for the "pajama party," and were loud from the time the lineups were announced until Wilson danced into the locker room almost three hours later.

"They were loud non-stop," Wilson said. "We had to re-focus because we couldn't hear things."

Virginia sees some big crowds in the ACC at places like Notre Dame and Louisville, but Boyle said nothing compares to South Carolina.

"Dom said to me, "They're crazy," I think she meant it in a really good way," Boyle said, adding that she had to cut back on calling plays because players couldn't hear her. "It's a different volume down here."

"That was the loudest crowd we've ever played against," Toussaint said. "Much credit to them."

Notes:

There were issues with the National Anthem. The sound cut out a couple of times, and then video. The performance came earlier than expected, and the Gamecocks were still in the locker room. Staley made a point after the game of apologizing for the mix-up. ... In addition to Wilson, three other Gamecocks scored in double figures. Bianca Jackson had 13, and Harris and Jennings had ten. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added ten rebounds off the bench, tying her career-high. ... The Gamecocks had a 41-31 rebounding edge. ... South Carolina only committed 10 turnovers, leading to eight points. ... South Carolina advances to the Sweet 16 to play the winner of the Buffalo-Florida State game. South Carolina has made the Sweet 16 in six of seven tournament appearances under Staley. It lost in the second round the other year.