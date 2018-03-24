GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina held of a tenacious Buffalo team 79-63 to advance to the Elite 8.

For the second tournament in a row, South Carolina faced a Cinderella in the Sweet 16. Last year it was #12 Quinnipiac, this year #11 Buffalo. But that is where the similarities end. Quinnipiac was a true Cinderella, a lightly regarded team that stole two wins and then got run off the court 100-58 when the clock struck midnight. Buffalo was another story.

Buffalo was a well-regarded team from a mid-major conference, the MAC, that put two teams in the Sweet 16. Buffalo also has, in guard Cierra Dillard, the sort of scorer that can get hot and carry her team to a win. She did it twice already, scoring 36 in the first round and 22 in the second. Against South Carolina, Dillard was once again nearly unstoppable, scoring 29 points, but she didn't get help, while South Carolina got key contributions from numerous players to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo and Dillard started the game hot, taking advantage of South Carolina turnovers to build an early lead. South Carolina turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter, leading to 10 points and a one-point Buffalo lead.

Things turned in the second quarter. Doniyah Cliney picked up her second foul late in the first quarter, and it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Dawn Staley was forced to go big with three post players, and the Gamecocks' size advantage took over.

LeLe Grissett gave South Carolina the lead for good with a baseline drive midway through the period, and South Carolina finished the half on a 14-6 run. Grissett (five points) and Alexis Jennings (six points) did most of the damage during the run, with Tyasha Harris adding a three-pointer. For the quarter, South Carolina outrebounded Buffalo 15-4 and finished the half with a 26-10 edge in points in the paint.

"They were quite large, and when they played three bigs, it gave us a big challenge on the rebounding," Stephanie Reid said.

The Gamecocks started to pull away in the third quarter, and led by 13 with 1:11 left. But a terrible final minute let the Bulls back in. After a made basket, Mariah Suchan beat the Gamecocks back and scored an easy layup. A turnover led to another layup for Reid, and then A'ja Wilson foolishly reached in on Dillard's half-court shot at the buzzer, committing the foul and sending Dillard to the line. Dillard made two of three free throws. The fourth quarter opened with another Gamecock turnover and Bull layup to cap an 8-0 run and pull the Bulls within five at 55-50.

It was as close as Buffalo would get. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan blocked back-to-back Buffalo layups and then Jennings drew a foul and made both free throws. Then, as it almost always is, the fourth quarter was about A'ja Wilson.

Wilson struggled offensively for most of the game, shooting 7-16 from the floor, missing several layups, and committing eight turnovers. But she controlled the fourth quarter anyway. First, Wilson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled on the putback for a three-point play. On consecutive plays Wilson got the ball in the high post and fed Jennings for a layup. Then she blocked a shot, got the rebound, and started the break, leading to a layup by Cliney. With under two minutes to play, Wilson made consecutive layups to put South Carolina up 13 and put the game out of reach.

"We all really kind of came together and said, this is us," Wilson said. "So we were going to do whatever we can and whatever we could in the game to pull out the win. We came together and set the tempo and got the momentum back the way we did and stayed within our system, and we executed pretty well."

Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, but she had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in the fourth quarter.

Jennings also finished with 20 points, and added nine rebounds. She had ten points in the go-ahead second quarter and then eight in the fourth.

"We just did what we do best," Jennings said. "We have four good post players. We just used our advantage. We're all back to the basket type of players and we like to get in, and once we got position on them, it was just focusing and finishing at that point."

Cliney finished with 12 points, and Harris had 10 points and nine assists. Buffalo finished with 26 points off turnovers. South Carolina scored 17 points off 13 turnovers. South Carolina finished with a 48-21 rebounding edged. South Carolina had 20 offensive rebounds, almost as many as Buffalo had total rebounds, and far more than Buffalo's 12 defensive rebounds. South Carolina finished with 20 second chance points and 52 points in the paint. South Carolina finished with 26 turnovers, one short of its season-high, and the most ever in the NCAA Tournament under Staley.

"I just thought we played too fast," Staley said. "I think our team was anxious to play. We've been working on Buffalo for four days, and you know, we saw ways in which we could be effective and we just played too fast."

Notes:

South Carolina advanced to the Elite 8 for the fourth time in program history and third time under Staley. In both of the first two times Staley took South Carolina to the Elite 8, they won to advance to the Final Four. ... Harris' nine assists tied for the most by a Gamecock in a tournament game. Martha Parker also had nine against Tennessee Tech in 1989. ... Grissett scored just one point in the first two games, but made an impact Saturday. She finished with seven points, three rebounds, and three assists in just 15 minutes. ... Herbert Harrigan quietly played well also. She scored six points, grabbed six rebounds, and had the two critical blocks. ... Nobody other than Dillard scored in double figures for Buffalo. ... The plus-27 rebounding edge is the largest in the tournament and tied for the fifth-largest ever under Staley. ... South Carolina will player the winner of the Duke-Connecticut game.