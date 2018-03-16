GamecockCentral.com

The Columbia sub-region of the NCAA Tournament takes the court Friday evening.

Scouting Cal-Virginia

Storylines abound for Virginia. There is the obvious connection with South Carolina and Dawn Staley, but also Virginia coach Joanna Boyle was formerly at Cal. Boyle coached at Cal for six seasons, making the NCAA Tournament four times and winning a WNIT Championship. In 2011, Boyle took the Virginia job, replacing legendary Debbie Ryan, who had been Staley's coach. Boyle's former assistant Lindsay Gottlieb replaced her at Cal and continued the winning ways - Cal has made the NCAA Tournament in six of Gottlieb's seven seasons and made its first Final Four. You almost need a diagram to keep track of all the connections.

"You continue to look at the bracket and it's just storyline, storyline, storyline," Boyle said. "It is what it is, and I've talked to the team. We control the controllable. We don't control where we go, who we play."

"We've become much more than mentor/mentee and she's become one of my best friends," Gottlieb said of her former boss. "When she took the Virginia job and I got the Cal job, there aren't a lot of seamless transitions (like that)."

As for the game, it figures to be a relatively low-scoring affair. Both teams have scoring averages in the 60s, and neither team is especially strong shooting the ball. Both teams are strong in the post, including Virginia's mammoth sophomore center Felicia Aiyeotan, who checks in at 6-9.

Scouting South Carolina-North Carolina A&T

A 15 seed has never beaten a 2 seed in the women's tournament, and the Aggies are realistic about their slim chances. Asked how he planned to defend A'ja Wilson, coach Tarrell Robinson said, "Prayer, faith." But the Aggies didn't come to Columbia just happy to be here, they want to play well and give the program something to build on. In 2016, the Aggies made the tournament and faced top seed Notre Dame in South Bend. They lost by 34 points and were never in the game.

"When we walked into the gym to practice, they have the big shamrock up under the scoreboard," Robinson said. "Our kids were like, ‘Ooh-ahh!’ By then you’re down by 20 and you’re trying to fight your way back into the game. In this situation right here, we played two SEC teams this year and were competitive in those games."

Robinson was realistic about his team's chances.

"I think we’ll get off to a great start," he said. "It’s just a matter of us doing our part and South Carolina not doing theirs – not playing well."

Robinson thinks the teams matchup well. The Aggies want to play up tempo, which could help negate the Gamecocks' post play with Wilson and Alexis Jennings. Their post players also play away from the basket offensively, where Wilson and Jennings are uncomfortable defensively.

North Carolina A&T sophomore forward Le'on Hill is a Columbia native who played at Keenan High. She played in all 31 games with nine starts, and averaged 2.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Motivating KiKi

Sophomore forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan is playing the best basketball of her career over the last few weeks. She made the SEC All-Tournament team after averaging 14 points, five rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in three tournament games. She also scored her SEC career-high of 17 in the season finale against Tennessee.

This came after a stretch in which Herbert Harrigan had nearly fallen out of the rotation and then suffered a knee injury. After going scoreless against Mississippi State, her third scoreless game in conference play, she had a come to Jesus meeting with Staley.

"After the Mississippi State game, I was pretty pissed at her," Staley said. "I just gave her an ultimatum. She changed. She changed her preparation in practice, she changed her focus. If I knew that was what it took, I should have gone there with her a long time ago."

Herbert Harrigan, who goes by "KiKi," also shot 72 percent from the field in the tournament. She scored 11 points in the first quarter against Mississippi State to push South Carolina out to an early lead. She displayed consistency to go with the flashes of talent that have always been there.

"She's a player that can be an All-American," Staley said. "But she allows things to enter into her mind and distract her from what her skill set is."

The Ws

Game 1

Who: #7 California vs #10 Virginia

When: Friday, March 16, 5:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN 2

Game 2

Who: #2 South Carolina vs #15 North Carolina A&T

When: Approximately 7:30 pm (following game 1)

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN 2