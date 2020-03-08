South Carolina completed its sweep of the SEC with a 76-62 win over Mississippi State in the SEC tournament final Sunday in Greenville. South Carolina looked like the fresher team right from the opening tip. Mississippi State played a tough game Saturday night, and didn’t leave the arena until after 10:00 pm. South Carolina, on the other hand, had two easy games and got to rest its starters for most of the second half of each. Right from the start, South Carolina tried to push the tempo, running after every shot, make or miss. An 8-0 run in the first quarter put South Carolina up by ten. It steadily increased the lead during the second quarter by constantly attacking the rim on offense and protecting it on defense. The result was, even with Tyasha Harris sitting the last six minutes with two fouls, an 18-point halftime lead. All season long, and really throughout Vic Schaefer’s tenure at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs have made big second half runs their calling card. It happened just a day earlier, when a 12-point first quarter deficit turned into an 18-point win over Kentucky.

But on Sunday, the third quarter belonged to the Gamecocks. A 14-2 run turned the game into a blowout, and was a clinic in everything that makes this Gamecock team great. There were steals and blocked shots, there were jumpers and layups, and there were transition baskets. So, so many transition baskets. On one play, Tyasha Harris and Aliyah Boston forced a miss, Boston grabbed the rebound, started the break, and with just one dribble, all five Gamecocks touched the ball in just seven seconds, ending with a layup by Brea Beal.

Beal was a stud for South Carolina, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, plus three blocks. She helped hold Mississippi State’s Rickea Jackson to just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting, and contributed her first career double-double. Jackson had 29 points and 10 rebounds against Kentucky on Saturday, but 20 less points on Sunday as Beal went after her on both ends of the court to wear down the already tired Jackson. “I think we all individually knew our roles, what we had to do,” Beal said. “When I went out there, I knew I had to lock in on defense and rebound.” As it did all tournament, and all season, South Carolina got balanced contributions. Harris had 10 points and 10 assists. Zia Cooke added 10 points, and Boston had four points and 11 rebounds. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan led the Gamecocks with 15 points on her way to tournament MVP honors, and “Mad KiKi” was on full display when she got into a shouting match with Mississippi State’s Yemiyah Morris. “It's just really fun out there playing with these group of girls,” Herbert Harrigan said. “We have a lot of fun together playing. That makes it a hundred times better.”

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

In winning, South Carolina was able to take away everything Mississippi State normally does well. South Carolina held Mississippi State to 33.8 percent shooting, its worst shooting game of the season. South Carolina was plus-11 rebounding, plus-12 in second chance points, plus-18 in points in the paint, and plus-21 in fast break points. “We got taken to the woodshed,” Schaefer said. “I thought their energy level was outstanding. We got beat up and down the floor quite a bit today - 25 fast break points. It doesn't matter if you're in man or zone, has nothing to do with fast break points. For whatever reason, we seemed a step slow most of the day. Couldn't get back.” South Carolina opened the game in a 2-3 zone, throwing a wrinkle at Mississippi State that the Bulldogs weren’t prepared for. The zone took away Mississippi State’s dribble-drive penetration, which had been so effective in the first game. South Carolina didn’t stay in the zone for the entire game, but it incorporated some zone ideas and it was enough to keep Mississippi State confused. “Although we didn't play a whole, whole lot of zone, we created zone concepts within our man,” USC coach Dawn Staley said. “That was what got them under control because they weren't having their way with dribble-drive down the lane. Our commitment to that. It's that type of team where we had very little practice and we just talked about things. They can see it. When you have a team like that that can visualize it and see it without having to have a hundred reps and a lot of prep time, that's probably the difference maker in teams of our past and this present team, that they just have a better understanding of how to play the game.” The win, coupled with #2 Baylor’s 57-56 loss at Iowa State Sunday in its final Big 12 regular season game, leaves little doubt that South Carolina will be the top overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. That means hosting the first two rounds in Columbia, and then playing the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight back here in Greenville. If all goes according to plan, the Gamecocks will be cutting down the nets from the same rims in exactly three weeks. Notes: The all-tournament team was Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, MSU’s Jackson, and South Carolina’s Harris, Destanni Henderson, and Herbert Harrigan. … The win gave South Carolina its fifth SEC tournament title. Four of the titles have come against Mississippi State. The first one was against Tennessee. … South Carolina blocked 11 shots, the second most in championship game history, and finished the tournament with 31 blocks, the most in tournament history. … South Carolina went 0-of-8 from three, becoming the first team ever to win the tournament final without making a three. … The announced attendance for the final was 9,971. It was the largest crowd for an SEC tournament final in eight years. … South Carolina now waits for the selection show on Monday, March 16.