SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

For the second time in program history, the Gamecocks hold the top spot in the AP Top 25.

Also see: The latest on five-star Gunner Stockton

In a week filled with upsets, South Carolina beat then-No. 21 Arkansas 91-82 and Vanderbilt 93-57. Meanwhile, top-ranked Connecticut lost at home to sixth-ranked Baylor, and unranked Arizona State had a remarkable weekend, knocking off No. 2 Oregon Friday and No. 3 Oregon State, who entered the game undefeated, on Sunday. That paved the way for the fourth-ranked Gamecocks to move up.

Those were just the highest profile results from a four-day span that saw 13 losses by ranked teams (Iowa, also unranked, joined Arizona State in beating two ranked teams at home, beating Maryland and then handing Indiana its first Big Ten loss).

UCLA is now the only unbeaten team in the country, but the Bruins have played a weaker schedule, with just two wins over ranked opponents. South Carolina has more top 25 wins this season (five) than any other team, and is also the top-ranked team in the RPI.

South Carolina has been ranked atop the poll once before, during the 2014-15 season. That year, South Carolina was the preseason No. 2 and moved into the top spot when Connecticut lost at Stanford. South Carolina held the top spot for 12 weeks, before Connecticut beat South Carolina to reclaim the top spot. South Carolina finished that season 34-3, losing to Notre Dame in the Final Four and a final ranking of #3 in the AP poll.

Also see: More on a few high-profile quarterbacks

South Carolina began this season ranked No. 8. It quickly moved up to #6 after the win over Maryland, and then up to #4 after the win over Baylor, where it sat since. Three weeks ago, after a three-game stretch that included dominating routs of Purdue and Duke and an impressive win over a ranked South Dakota team, began picking up a solitary first place vote.