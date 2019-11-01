All eyes were on South Carolina’s lauded freshman class, and they did not disappoint. Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke each earned the start alongside returning starters Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and last year’s part-time starter Destanni Henderson. Boston and Cooke quickly made an impact, with a pair of free throws and a block from Boston and a steal and layup form Cooke.

It was a sign of things to come. Cooke led all scorers with 18 points, including several of the flashy plays she was known for in high school. She also played tough defense, finishing with two steals but harassing North Georgia into several other turnovers. She said her first college game felt “surreal,” but she settled in quickly.

“I thought I was going to be nervous, but I felt comfortable,” Cooke said. “I was more excited than nervous.”

“Zia’s not used to playing with as many great players as she’s playing with, so she’s trying to pick and choose her spots,” Staley said. “I want her to be aggressive and find her way with this team. She can do a lot of things with the basketball, she just can’t do them all at once.”

Boston might have been more impressive, dominating the smaller Nighthawks. She used her size and strength on both ends of the court, and brought back memories of Alaina Coates with her ability to rebound her own misses under the rim and draw fouls. She also looked comfortable away from the basket, including a play where she stole an inbounds pass near mid-court and started the break. Boston finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, two steals, and two assists, all in just 20 minutes.

“I thought she played as well as she could play for her first college game,” Staley said.

Brea Beal had a modest night by comparison, but she still looked comfortable. Her versatility was on display as she played multiple positions and was effective in the post (two blocked shots) and on the perimeter (draining South Carolina’s first three). Her standout play came when she grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled coast-to-coast, winding through the defense for a layup. Staley made it sound like Beal is likely to remain in a sixth-woman role, saying Beal doesn’t care whether or not she starts.

“She knows how to play the game and she knows what her worth is,” Staley said.

Laeticia Amihere, playing with a bulky brace on her right knee and under a minutes restriction, scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in 14 minutes.

Overall, South Carolina had eight players score in double figures. Among the returning players, LeLe Grissett scored 16 points (all in the second half) off the bench, Victaria Saxton had 12. Herbert Harrigan added 11 points and eight rebounds, Harris had ten points and five assists. Henderson had six points and four assists, and looked comfortable as the backup point guard.

South Carolina held North Georgia to 29.3 percent shooting and forced 25 turnovers, but the defense remains a work in progress. South Carolina got good production from individuals like Cooke, Beal, Boston, and Grissett, but the team defense was subject to breakdowns. South Carolina experimented with a full court press at times, with mixed results.

“I like the fact that we have a whole lot of potential with the players we have out there on the floor,” Staley said. “When there are multiple movements at one time we are not good in that scenario.”

Notes:



South Carolina shot 55.8 percent, but was just 2-12 from three and 24-33 from the foul line. … Elysa Wesolek scored four points and grabbed two rebounds in 12 minutes. … Freshman walk-on and Lexington native Olivia Thompson was the last Gamecocks to enter the game. She drew a large cheer when she checked in, but missed all three of her shot attempts … South Carolina opens the season November 5 against Alabama State.