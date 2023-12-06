Let's be honest, this one was over before tip-off. The 3-5 Morgan State Bears gave it a good effort, but they were overmatched in stature, speed, and pretty much every other way tonight en route to the Gamecocks 104-38 win. There probably isn't a ton to take away from this one other than South Carolina having a "firing on all cylinders" game at home after a couple of tests up Tobacco Road last week. It'll be a nice get-right moment as they head to a neutral floor on Sunday to face off against #11 Utah for another big road test.

When it comes to the stats, it's hard not to start with the Gamecocks' 68% FG percentage, including 56% from three (9-16). The most impressive thing was perhaps how spread around the points were. Ten different Gamecocks had points tonight, and Tessa Johnson (16), Milaysia Fulwiley (14), Te-Hina Paopao (12), Kamilla Cardoso (10), and Raven Johnson (12) were all in double digits.

The Gamecocks have now scored 100+ points in 5 out of their first 8 games, after scoring over 100 only 3 times all of last season.

While there were several dominant stretches for South Carolina in this one, the 35-4 run from the start of the 2nd quarter through the mid-point of the 3rd quarter, when Morgan State finally scored their first points of the 2nd half, definitely put this one from an easy win, into "name your score" territory.

The Gamecocks were absolutely dominant on the defensive end as well, out-rebounding the Bears by a whopping margin of 47-21, including 14 rebounds from Chloe Kitts alone. Overall, it was difficult for the Bears to get up a decent shot at all through most of the game, with South Carolina's suffocating defense forcing contested shots, which resulted in an abysmal 20% shooting percentage from Morgan State.

Next up, the Gamecocks will head to a neutral floor in Connecticut to take on the #11 Utah Utes on Sunday at 2:30 EST. That one will be broadcast by ESPN.