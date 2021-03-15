South Carolina earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Mercer.

Officially, South Carolina is 6-2 all-time against Mercer (one of the losses was a win that was later vacated), but the Gamecocks and Bears have not played since 2006. South Carolina will leave for San Antonio at 9:00 am Tuesday morning, and the game against Mercer will be Sunday at 6:00 pm.

The 8/9 game is between Oregon State and perennial tournament foe Florida State. South Carolina beat Oregon State in the second round of the tournament in 2014, and beat Florida State in the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2017, and in the second round in 2019.

It is the fifth time in the last seven tournaments that South Carolina has been a one seed. The other number one seeds are NC State, UConn, and Stanford.

When NC State, who was expected to be a two seed, was announced as a one seed, it didn’t look good for South Carolina. But then former top seed Texas A&M was announced as the two seed in NC State’s region.