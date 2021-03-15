WBB: Gamecocks earn #1 seed in NCAA Tournament
South Carolina earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Mercer.
Officially, South Carolina is 6-2 all-time against Mercer (one of the losses was a win that was later vacated), but the Gamecocks and Bears have not played since 2006. South Carolina will leave for San Antonio at 9:00 am Tuesday morning, and the game against Mercer will be Sunday at 6:00 pm.
The 8/9 game is between Oregon State and perennial tournament foe Florida State. South Carolina beat Oregon State in the second round of the tournament in 2014, and beat Florida State in the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2017, and in the second round in 2019.
It is the fifth time in the last seven tournaments that South Carolina has been a one seed. The other number one seeds are NC State, UConn, and Stanford.
When NC State, who was expected to be a two seed, was announced as a one seed, it didn’t look good for South Carolina. But then former top seed Texas A&M was announced as the two seed in NC State’s region.
“When Texas A&M got the number two seed I was like, okay, this is us, we’re definitely getting it,” Aliyah Boston said. “There was a little nervousness.”
In the rest of South Carolina’s Hemisfair region, Maryland is #2, UCA is #3, and West Virginia is #4. Other teams of note include #6 Texas and Vic Schaefer, and a couple more ACC teams, #5 Georgia Tech and #10 North Carolina. South Carolina is the fourth overall seed, meaning Maryland is the top #2.
“I like our region,” Dawn Staley said. “I would have said that about any region. The tournament feels wide open, that’s why we feel good about where we are.”
South Carolina is one of seven SEC schools in the tournament, along with #2 Texas A&M, #3 Georgia, #3 Tennessee, #4 Kentucky, #4 Arkansas, and #7 Alabama.
Since the entire tournament is being played in the San Antonio area, the NCAA chose not to use the typical regional designations. Instead the four regions are named for parts of San Antonio: Mercado, Hemisfair, Alamo, and River Walk.
It will be South Carolina’s 17th NCAA Tournament appearance (not including last season’s canceled tournament). Staley has more than half those appearances, having made the tournament every year since 2012. The last time South Carolina was a one seed was 2017, when it won the national championship. In its four previous tournaments as a top seed, South Carolina made the Final Four twice and the Sweet 16 twice.
South Carolina will be without top reserve and lone senior LeLe Grissett for the tournament. Grissett will travel to the bubble, but will not be able to play due to a “lower leg injury” that she suffered in the SEC Tournament final against Georgia.