On Monday, South Carolina earned 26 first place votes and claimed the top spot in the coaches poll. Oregon was second with six first place votes. Based on the final polls (AP/Coaches), South Carolina beat #3/#3 Baylor, #4/#5 Maryland, #5/#4 UConn, #9/#10 Mississippi State (twice), #16/#18 Kentucky (twice), #17/#11 South Dakota, #18/#21 Texas A&M, and #24/#25 Arkansas (three times). Indiana, the only team to beat South Carolina, is ranked #20/#22. South Carolina was the top overall seed in both of the selection committee’s top 16 reveals. The NCAA announced it will not release any hypothetical brackets for the tournament, but it is a given that South Carolina would have continued to be the top overall seed.

South Carolina finished the season 32-1, the best record in the country, winning their final 26 games, and with the best RPI in the country. The Gamecocks swept the SEC regular season and tournament championships with an undefeated record, just the third 19-0 record ever.

South Carolina got 26 of the 30 first place votes, with Oregon getting the rest. South Carolina spent 10 weeks ranked number one, equaling the total of the other three teams that held the top spot before South Carolina (Oregon - four, Stanford - three, and UConn - three), and was the only team not to lose while ranked number one.

Traditionally, the AP does not release a postseason poll. The last AP poll is released between the end of the conference tournaments and the beginning of the NCAA tournament, with the understanding that the tournament determines the national champion. The USA Today Coaches poll releases a poll the same week, and then another poll after the NCAA tournament that more or less aligns with the results of the tournament. But with the cancellation of the NCAA tournament this year, the final AP and coaches polls have the effect of declaring a national champion.

How, or how much, South Carolina chooses to recognize this remains to be seen. The Gamecocks finish the season as the consensus best team in the country, but technically not national champions and without a chance to add a third Final Four banner.

“I have to say this, and I’m probably going to stir up some folks,” Dawn Staley said last week in an interview on SportsCenter. “We ended the season as the number one team in the country with the best record in the country, the only team that won their regular season and conference tournament undefeated. I think if they’re going to pass out a national championship trophy, we’ve got our hands out at South Carolina.”

That comment did stir up some folks, mostly fans of other teams. Staley joked about the reaction on an Instagram live Monday night, repeatedly holding her hand out in a joking manner. In a statement released Tuesday, Staley said:

"In what has been one of, if not the most parity-filled, competitive women's basketball seasons, it is good to see the hard work, determination and incredible accomplishments of our team recognized on the national stage. Having the NCAA Tournament canceled, even with how necessary that was, brought out feelings of frustration, sadness, disappointment and a sense of emptiness from our players. Those feelings were not just about not having the opportunity to compete for a National Championship, but also about not having the opportunity to eliminate any interpretation of what they had achieved. I reminded them that our success was measured by how we responded to challenges and obstacles placed in our path all season, but I also wanted that validation for them. Earning the final No. 1 ranking in both of these polls does what our team wanted – it leaves no question of what they achieved, it solidifies their place in history and shows the world that 'what is delayed is not denied.'"



South Carolina will get to add two banners, one for winning the SEC regular season championship and one for winning the SEC tournament. There will almost certainly be another banner, though what it says is yet to be determined. Athletics director Ray Tanner supported Staley’s comments.

“In my mind we’re number one,” he said Friday. “There probably would be blowback, but I’m not one to be concerned about a lot of things like that, quite honestly. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. We’re extremely proud of what coach Staley and her team accomplished. We’re disappointed we can’t continue but we understand and she understands. We’ll deal with that situation at a different time, but we’re not done with it.”

There are also financial implications. Like most coaches, Staley gets bonuses for postseason success. Even though the NCAA tournament was canceled, the Gamecocks technically qualified for the tournament by virtue of winning the SEC tournament and its automatic berth. Those issues will have to be worked out across the country, but it could be especially unique for Tanner and Staley if the Gamecocks claim a national championship. Tanner was non-committal in how that situation would play out.