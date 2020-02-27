The pace was frenetic early, somewhat surprising from a Florida team that averages just 63.7 points per game. South Carolina couldn’t stop Florida’s pick and roll early, and the Gators made seven of their first ten shots and led 14-12 five minutes into the game.

It was a vintage performance from South Carolina, which hit all the marks that have gotten them one game away from a perfect conference season. They shot 61 percent through three quarters, and 59 percent for the game. They were 7-12 from three, but most of the damage was done inside. The Gamecocks had 60 points in the paint, tying their SEC season high. They were plus 16 rebounding and had 17 second chance points. They had 25 fast break points and got 16 points off 12 turnovers, while giving up just six on nine of their own turnovers. All eleven Gamecocks scored, with an Olivia Thompson three being the basket that pushed them to the century mark. The result is a 22-game winning streak, and the second-highest point total in an SEC game.

South Carolina’s defense started to settle down, and the Gamecocks finished the quarter on a 19-7 run. In the second quarter, South Carolina locked in and turned the game into a blowout. Florida shot just 4-16 in the second quarter, while South Carolina continued to pour in baskets. The Gamecocks needed just 2:17 to score ten straight points at the end of the quarter, giving them a 24-point halftime lead.

The third quarter was more of the same, with solid defense and relentless offense. South Carolina was able to empty the bench in the fourth quarter, but the scoring continued. South Carolina scored 22 in the fourth quarter, and got three threes, one from Laeticia Amihere and two from Thompson.

Five Gamecocks scored in double figures. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan led all scorers with 18 points. Tyasha Harris had 16 points and eight assists. Aliyah Boston had 11 points and nine rebounds. Zia Cooke added 11, and LeLe Grissett chipped in 10. Brea Beal only had four points, four rebounds, and two blocks, but once again she played outstanding defense. Beal held Florida’s leading scorer, Lavender Briggs, to just four points through the first three quarters. Briggs would add 11 points in the fourth, after Beal took a seat.

South Carolina now turns its attention to Texas A&M and the chance for an undefeated SEC season. After losing the first three games of the series, South Carolina has won six straight over the Aggies.

Notes:

South Carolina wore its garnet uniforms for the fifth time this season. South Carolina has won all five games. Florida wore pink uniforms with blue trim. … Harris moved into the top ten all time in the SEC for career assists. … Herbert Harrigan had two blocks to give her 201 for her career. She is one of just three players in program history with 200 career blocks. … South Carolina concludes the regular season Sunday against Texas A&M.