The University of South Carolina Women's Basketball team had their first ranked matchup of the 2022-23 season, and it looked a lot like many of the ranked matchups they had last season. Led by familiar faces like Zia Cooke, Aliyah Boston, and Kamila Cardoso the Gamecocks went into College Park, Maryland as the #1 ranked team, and looked like they have no intention of giving up that designation anytime soon. After some early 3's, Maryland was only down 13-10 at the first media timeout in the first quarter, and the Terps also had a short run that brought them within 6 at halftime after the lead had lead ballooned up to as many as 13 in the first half. It briefly got as close as 5 a few minutes after the half, but the Gamecocks really never felt in danger, and every time Maryland pushed the score back within 5-7 points, South Carolina responded to bring it back to 9+. After a brief dust-up late in the 3rd, it seemed like a fire got lit under the defending champs, and they quickly stretched a 45-38 lead with 3:48 to go in the 3Q to a 55-39 lead before forcing a Maryland timeout with 2:01 to go in the 3Q. An impressive 10-1 run in just under 2 minutes. After that, South Carolina began to impose their will. By the end of the 3rd quarter, South Carolina had extended their lead to 19 points.

As has been the case for several seasons now, the Gamecocks were led by suffocating defense and timely scoring.

While the Terrapins were without their top player in Diamond Miller, it's hard to imagine the result would've been terribly different in this one. Transfer Abby Meyers gave a valiant effort with 14 of the Terps first 17 points and 21 points overall, but South Carolina was just too much to keep pace with consistently, and their boa constrictor defense severely limited her second-half output, holding her to just 5 points down the stretch.

There's certainly some room for improvement for the Gamecocks. With Maryland often challenging South Carolina to take open jump shots, the team struggled at times to consistently knock them down through various stretches of the game, especially the 4-minute stretch right before halftime. The damage was limited, like it was many times last year, by the absolutely dominant effort on the boards. Last year, despite Maryland's overall size, Carolina out-rebounded the Terps 61-34. This year was a nearly identical result with South Carolina outpacing Maryland 55-32 in the paint.

Zia Cooke struggled at times from the field (4-14) but hit 4 threes and made her 6-7 of her free throws to put together 18 points. All-Everything star Aliyah Boston had a ho-hum double-double with about 2 minutes remaining in the 3Q and she finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. She and Lisa Cardoso were impressive throughout this one and started a combined 13-13 on FG before they both finally had a miss in the 4th quarter. Cardoso finished with a symmetrical and fantastic 13 points in just 13 minutes.

The Gamecocks will now look ahead to a rivalry matchup with Clemson on Thursday, before a #1 vs. #2 showdown next Sun. Nov. 20th on the road vs. the Stanford Cardinal in what is certainly the feature game of this non-conference portion of the schedule.