The last time South Carolina lost a regular season game was on this court in the other Columbia all the way back in 2021, now 65 games ago, a gut-wrenching 70-69 loss on a buzzer-beater. That was also the only time the Gamecocks have lost to an unranked opponent since 2017. For a very brief moment in the first half tonight, it looked like the 2024 version of the Tigers (now 9-7) might have enough magic to hang around again. Following a 7-0 2nd quarter run, the Tigers briefly took a 2-point lead, which would end up being their largest of the night, because quickly South Carolina put together their own 8-3 run, and never again relinquished it, finishing the first half on a 20-5 run.

Led by Bree Hall's perfect 6-6 (3-3 from three) first half, and some timely spot up shooting from Te-Hina Paopao that we've now come to expect, South Carolina pieced together enough offense to take a 41-28 halftime lead, and though the offensive rhythm was still herky-jerky at times, that foundation never shook in the second half. Hall eventually reached a new career high with 21 points (her previous high was 18 points). Paopao finished with 15 points of her own, and a total of 5 Gamecocks' ended up in double digits.

The defensive concerns from the weekend did still rear their heads at times in this one, with Mizzou's Haley Frank finding some success from three (10-25 for 40%) and three Tigers ended up in double figures before this was all done, but Mizzou was one of the few teams with more 3s made in the SEC than South Carolina.

Still, a double-digit win on the road is always welcomed, and while there will be a time when a team can take advantage of an off night from these Gamecocks, those times will still be likely few and far between until the waning moments of the NCAA tournament. South Carolina will have to find a way to clean some things up, but they have a couple of months still to do so.

Next up: South Carolina will host Kentucky (8-9, 1-2) on Mon. Jan. 15th at 7 pm EST, the game will be broadcast on SECN.