#4 South Carolina opened SEC play with 99-72 statement win over #13 Kentucky.

The game was expected to come down to the matchup of Kentucky’s Rhyen Howard and Brea Beal and the South Carolina defense. Howard got her points, scoring 28, but Beal and the defense were relentless. Beal was the primary defender on Howard, backed up by LeLe Grissett, and they made sure Howard had to work for everything.

Dawn Staley wanted to make Howard work on defense, and Beal answered the call. South Carolina ran plays for Beal, and Beal was aggressive driving to the basket. She finished with a career-high 15 points.

Beal was the focal point defensively, but it was a total team effort. Beal played just 23 minutes to keep her fresh. South Carolina used a full court trap to take Kentucky out of its offense, and the Wildcats typically couldn’t initiate their offense until there were 15 second left on the shot clock. That relentless effort carried over to the offense, and whoever got the ball went straight to the rim.

South Carolina shot 63 percent in the first half and held Kentucky to 33 percent to take a 49-28 halftime lead. South Carolina stretched the lead to as much as 33 in the second half.

