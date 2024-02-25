That's how you quiet any notion that you've hit a sense of complacency as the #1 team in the land. South Carolina exploded out of the gates today, making their first 5 shots from the floor and pushing to an impressive 15-2 lead in the opening minutes before Kentucky fans could fully get seated in the arena. By the time the first period ended, the Gamecocks had built a 25-8 lead that they never looked back from.

South Carolina looked dominant throughout the afternoon, including a 3rd quarter spurt that saw South Carolina make 9 straight shots at one point and expanding an already dominant performance into a verifiable blowout. South Carolina's 103 points marked the 6th time the Gamecocks crossed the century mark this season, and the first time since Dec. 6th when they scored 104 vs. Morgan State.

Overall, the afternoon saw the Gamecocks making 64% of their shots (including 8-12 from three) and scoring 32 points directly off of 19 forced turnovers. South Carolina also outrebounded the Wildcats by a 37-28 margin and an incredible 31-14 margin on defensive boards

On a shooting day like this, there were obviously a dearth of individual performances. 6 different players ended up in double figures: Bree Hall (18 points), Milaysia Fulwiley (17 points), Sahnia Feagin (16 points), Ashlyn Watkins (13 points), Tehina PaoPao (11 points), and Chloe Kitts (10 points). By the end of the game, every Gamecock who got minutes today scored at least 4 points

South Carolina moves to a perfect 27-0 following the win, with only two games remaining in the regular season schedule. Needless to say, if South Carolina shoots as efficiently as it did today, there's not a team in the country that can keep pace, but this was the best performance since December, so we will have to see if that holds up as the calendar turns to March.

Next up: The Gamecocks stay on the road on Thursday with a trip to Fayetteville to take on the 18-10 (6-7) Arkansas Razorbacks. That one tips off at 9 pm EST.