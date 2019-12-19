But the most impressive part of the defensive effort was the defense on Gorecki. She entered the game averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Gorecki opened the game with a breakaway layup off the opening tip, and the South Carolina shut her down completely. She missed her next ten shot attempts and finished with just four points on 2-13 shooting, a pair of rebounds and assists, and nine turnovers.

Duke is not a great offensive team, and they rely too much on senior Haley Gorecki to create offense, but what South Carolina did was impressive. They forced 30 Duke turnovers, held Duke to 31 percent shooting, and were plus-11 on the glass.

South Carolina used multiple players to guard Gorecki, but the responsibility primarily went to Brea Beal and LeLe Grissett. Grissett forced Gorecki into a pair of turnovers, including an offensive foul, but Beal did most of the work. She forced Gorecki into five turnovers, blocked two of her shots, and forced another loose ball that stayed with Duke on the possession error. It was a tour-de-force performance by Beal, who has quietly made defense her calling card.

“Brea Beal takes who she’s guarding as an incredible challenge,” Staley said. “She’s counting how many points someone scores on her. If we have it wrong she’ll correct us. You can’t teach that.”

The turnovers were a season-high for Duke, and the most forced this season by South Carolina. The 41 points off turnovers were also a season-high, surpassing the 35 points off turnovers against Appalachian State.

“I don’t think our team ever defended like we did tonight,” Staley said.

“Points off turnovers tell the whole story there, not being strong with the ball,” Joanne P. McCallie said. “You have to give credit for that. You can’t just whine about it or complain about it. Credit goes, they were very aggressive.”

Offensively, the Gamecocks were efficient after a slow start. They struggled with the Blue Devil zone in the first quarter, but began picking it apart easily. They shot just 35 percent in the first quarter, but shot 51 percent total in the second, third, and fourth.

Five Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by Zia Cooke and Grissett led South Carolina with 12 points each. Grissett was a perfect 4-4 from the floor and 4-4 from the line. Tyasha Harris added 11, and Aliyah Boston, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and Beal added ten. Boston and Herbert Harrigan each had eight rebounds.

At halftime, the Gamecocks held the teddy bear toss. The promotion began with a suggestion on Twitter and became a huge success. The Gamecock players and coaches stayed on the court at halftime for the toss. Several players made snow angels as the bears blanketed the court, and Staley admitted she got hit with a few. In all, 2,046 teddy bears (and dogs and llamas and bunnies and at least one triceratops) were collected.