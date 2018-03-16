GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina beat North Carolina A&T 63-52 in a hard fought, closer than expected first round game.

When he met with the media Thursday, Aggie coach Tarrell Robinson was realistic about his team's chances against the defending national champions.

"It’s just a matter of us doing our part and South Carolina not doing theirs – not playing well," Robinson said.

He wanted to put pressure on South Carolina, speed up the game and make South Carolina uncomfortable by staying close in the fourth quarter. It worked perfectly.

South Carolina sprinted out to a 10-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, and a 19-4 lead seven minutes in. It looked like a typical #2-#15 cake walk. Then the Aggies settled in and started playing defense the way they wanted.

"I'm proud of my team just settling down in the second quarter and second half," Robinson said. "We didn't really follow our game plan until the second half."

South Carolina led 39-21 at halftime and 49-35 after the third, but the tide had turned. The game was being played at the Aggies' pace, and South Carolina was struggling with turnovers and failing to get the ball in the post to A'ja Wilson.

"They were just speeding us up, especially me," Wilson said. "I had five turnovers. They were getting underneath us and speeding us up and that's something we really have to prepare for."

Early in the fourth quarter Kala Green, who scored a game-high 21 points, got hot. She hit a pair of threes and went on a personal 8-0 run that trimmed a 16-point deficit to single digits. Green got her points early in the shot clock, a point of emphasis for North Carolina A&T.

"We wanted to force transition," Robinson said. "We wanted to speed them up. We wanted to score quick because we knew that if they got into a half-court set with their length they were going to disrupt us."

The lead got as small as seven on another three by Green ("We got it to seven? I thought it was eight. I'm even madder now!" Robinson joked.), but it was Wilson time. Wilson has built her career's reputation on fourth quarter play, and she did it again Friday. Wilson finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks, four steals, and two assists. She also altered several other shots.

After North Carolina A&T cut it to seven, Wilson drove for a layup. She blocked a shot on the other end, but the Aggies got the rebound, drew a foul, and made a free throw. The teams traded misses, with Wilson saving a defensive rebound to Tyasha Harris. South Carolina couldn't make a basket, and with a minute to play, Green attacked the rim. But Wilson was waiting for her, and Green couldn't hit over Wilson's outstretched hand. Wilson converted a three-point play on the other end to ice the game.

Despite that, Wilson thought she had a bad game. Usually Wilson is laughing and joking in press conference, but she didn't crack a smile in her entire postgame press conference.

"I wasn't focused at times," Wilson said. "I feel like I disappointed coach this game and I really don't like this feeling. When I watch film tomorrow I'm going to watch and see how I can change my ways."

For her part, Dawn Staley was not much happier. She let out a little bit of a smile as Wilson and Bianca Jackson slunk out of the media room, as though she was happy they were miserable. Staley wouldn't reveal what she told the team, but suffice to say she wasn't happy.

"I said my piece in the locker room," Staley said. "This isn't characteristic of a South Carolina women's basketball team performance. It was very disappointing."

Notes:

Staley's drive for 11,000 fans was a success. Announced attendance was 11,085. ... South Carolina went 19-22 from the free throw line, while North Carolina A&T went 11-16. ... The Gamecocks outrebounded the Aggies by ten. ... Jackson had 16 points and Alexis Jennings had ten rebounds. ... Shantell Bostick scored 15 points. ... South Carolina will play #10 Virginia on Sunday at 9:00 pm.