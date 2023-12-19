South Carolina started this game a perfect 10-10 from the floor, and 5-5 from behind the arc, and while that pace wasn't quite sustained throughout, it wasn't far off as the Gamecocks marched steadily to an 93-62 win over the Bowling Green Falcons. The funny thing about that start is the eventual 62.5% FG percentage in the 1st quarter, wasn't even the Gamecocks' best quarter (66.7% in the 2nd).

While Bowling Green showed flashes of why they've started the season 6-2 and are considered one of the top teams in the MEAC, including an impressive 25 point performance from G Morgan Sharps, South Carolina was simply too deep and consistent across the board for the Falcons to pose a serious threat.

Chloe Kitts scored a career-high 21 points for the Gamecocks, and Bree Hall knocked down 4-6 from 3 for another 18 points. In addition, Te-Hina PaoPao continued her hot start to the season with another double-digit performance (12 points), and Kamila Cardoso used her towering frame to put up a dominant performance from the opening tip, which she easily won, then followed with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks. As it has been throughout the early part of the 2023-24 season, it was truly a team effort.

On the defensive end, South Carolina outrebounded the Falcons 36-29 and forced 15 turnovers. While it doesn't quite add up to some of the mind-boggling defensive performances from last season, it showed another consistent outing, with an improved offensive performance, was more than enough vs. an inferior opponent.

A less than stellar sign of consistency for South Carolina, who has averaged over 12 offensive turnovers a game thus far, was they hit their season average with 12 turnovers, something that still needs cleaning up as the Gamecocks enter conference play in a couple short weeks.

Still, with the win, South Carolina moves to a perfect 11-0 on the season and sets up another road trip with the 6-3 ECU Pirates after the Christmas break on Saturday, December, 30th at 12 EST.