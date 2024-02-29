When it comes to the South Carolina WBB basketball program against most of their SEC opponents, you have to sort of grade on a curve. That's why you might note normally absurd facts, like that Arkansas' brief lead in the first quarter tonight was the first time South Carolina has trailed in 9 quarters, all the way back on Feb. 18th vs. UGA.

That first-quarter stretch where Arkansas knocked down 4 threes made things interesting for a bit in the opening period, but the defense for the Gamecocks ramped up from there, with Arkansas only scoring 3 points in the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second quarter, and going 0-7 from behind the arc in the quarter. It's hard to blame Arkansas for their strategy of chucking up as many threes as they could manage tonight, but after the initial start, the percentages cratered, and ultimately they only made 8 threes on a whopping 41 attempts.

As is typically the case with a Dawn Staley squad, South Carolina's 98-61 win was a game where names up and down the roster shined. Ashlyn Watkins had a career-high 21 points and tacked on 11 rebounds for a casual double-double. Kamila Cardoso played only 16 limited minutes as she works her way back to full-time, but still put up a double-digit point total and was unstoppable anytime she worked the interior.

Tessa Johnson had a hyper-efficient night from three, making 4 of 5 for all 12 of her points. Chloe Kitts (10 points) and Milaysia Fulwiley (17 points) both joined the double-digit club as well, despite both coming off the bench tonight.

Altogether, South Carolina outrebounded the Razorbacks by an impressive 53-21 margin. All 10 players who played minutes tonight for the Gamecocks scored. South Carolina dominated in pretty much every facet of the game, though I'm sure they'd like to clean up the 7 missed FTs on 17 attempts (59%). Still, for the second straight game, the offense showed that it can name its score when it's firing on all cylinders, combining for 201 points over the last 8 quarters, a prospect that should trouble any squad that thinks it can overwhelm the Gamecocks with firepower.

Next up: South Carolina closes out the regular season schedule on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena vs. the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols gave South Carolina a bit of a scare two weeks ago, but South Carolina can end the regular season undefeated with a home win at noon EST on Sunday.